Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|5,23,40,347
|1.54
|613.69
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|1,27,73,168
|0.54
|149.77
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,25,84,545
|1.1
|147.55
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|1,17,78,828
|0.79
|138.11
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,01,56,500
|0.5
|119.09
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|84,00,000
|0.87
|98.49
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|75,08,691
|0.51
|88.04
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|73,12,500
|0.6
|85.74
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|59,44,500
|0.59
|69.7
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|58,72,500
|1.17
|68.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NMDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100TG1958GOI001674 and registration number is 001674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores, Mining of gemstones (agate, diamond, emerald, garnet (gem), jasper, rubby/ saphire etc., Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products, Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms, Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25881.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NMDC Ltd. is ₹36,61.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NMDC Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of NMDC Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Ltd. is ₹130.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Ltd. is ₹137.45 and 52-week low of NMDC Ltd. is ₹92.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.