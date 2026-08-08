What is the share price of NMDC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC is ₹85.24 as on .

What kind of stock is NMDC? The NMDC is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC? The market cap of NMDC is ₹74,941.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NMDC? Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC are ₹86.00 and ₹84.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC is ₹97.49 and 52-week low of NMDC is ₹68.19 as on .

How has the NMDC performed historically in terms of returns? The NMDC has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.08% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 19.25% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and 7.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NMDC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC are 10.06 and 2.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global