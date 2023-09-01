Follow Us

NMDC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.60₹130.90
₹130.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.25₹137.45
₹130.50
Open Price
₹123.05
Prev. Close
₹123.05
Volume
3,93,61,792

NMDC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.2
  • R2135.95
  • R3141.25
  • Pivot
    127.9
  • S1125.15
  • S2119.85
  • S3117.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.4122.42
  • 10131.32120.99
  • 20129.74118.63
  • 50125.34114.76
  • 100117.75113.3
  • 200133.66115.2

NMDC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

NMDC Ltd. Share Holdings

NMDC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund5,23,40,3471.54613.69
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,27,73,1680.54149.77
SBI Contra Fund1,25,84,5451.1147.55
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund1,17,78,8280.79138.11
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan1,01,56,5000.5119.09
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund84,00,0000.8798.49
Nippon India Growth Fund75,08,6910.5188.04
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund73,12,5000.685.74
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund59,44,5000.5969.7
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund58,72,5001.1768.86
NMDC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NMDC Ltd.

NMDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100TG1958GOI001674 and registration number is 001674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores, Mining of gemstones (agate, diamond, emerald, garnet (gem), jasper, rubby/ saphire etc., Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products, Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms, Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25881.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Deb
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amitava Mukherjee
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Mohanty
    Director - Production
  • Mr. Somnath Nandi
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Rasika Chaube
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sukriti Likhi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Sadashivrao Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Babber
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Pardha Saradhi
    Executive Director

FAQs on NMDC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC Ltd.?

The market cap of NMDC Ltd. is ₹36,61.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NMDC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NMDC Ltd. is 6.44 and PB ratio of NMDC Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NMDC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC Ltd. is ₹130.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC Ltd. is ₹137.45 and 52-week low of NMDC Ltd. is ₹92.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

