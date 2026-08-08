Here's the live share price of NMDC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NMDC has gained 19.25% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, NMDC has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.68
|84.77
|10
|84.04
|84.55
|20
|84.14
|84.64
|50
|86.94
|85.57
|100
|85.8
|85.13
|200
|82.22
|82.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NMDC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.80%, FII holding fell to 13.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,13,00,000
|1.18
|266.55
|3,09,15,949
|1.48
|263.28
|2,85,39,000
|0.51
|243.04
|2,79,00,000
|3.55
|237.6
|2,38,39,816
|3.37
|203.02
|2,25,26,073
|0.39
|191.83
|1,92,24,000
|1.45
|163.71
|1,62,87,750
|0.58
|138.71
|1,35,67,250
|0.49
|115.54
|81,20,929
|1.36
|69.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|NMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|NMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 19, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|NMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|NMDC - Intimation Of The Receipt Of Order Issued By Ministry Of Steel, Government Of India In Respect Of Appointment Of Shri
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|NMDC - Prices Of Iron Ore W.E.F. 10Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
NMDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100TG1958GOI001674 and registration number is 001674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores, Mining of gemstones (agate, diamond, emerald, garnet (gem), jasper, rubby/ saphire etc., Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products, Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms, Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31553.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 879.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC is ₹85.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NMDC is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NMDC is ₹74,941.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC are ₹86.00 and ₹84.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC is ₹97.49 and 52-week low of NMDC is ₹68.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NMDC has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.08% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 19.25% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and 7.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC are 10.06 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global