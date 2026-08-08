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NMDC Share Price

NSE
BSE

NMDC

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE MetalBSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of NMDC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.24 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NMDC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.91₹86.00
₹85.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.19₹97.49
₹85.24
Open Price
₹86.00
Prev. Close
₹85.75
Volume
4,50,909

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NMDC has gained 19.25% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (40.52%). From a 5 year perspective, NMDC has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

NMDC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.6884.77
1084.0484.55
2084.1484.64
5086.9485.57
10085.885.13
20082.2282.56

Source: Dion Global

NMDC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NMDC remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.80%, FII holding fell to 13.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NMDC Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,13,00,0001.18266.55
3,09,15,9491.48263.28
2,85,39,0000.51243.04
2,79,00,0003.55237.6
2,38,39,8163.37203.02
2,25,26,0730.39191.83
1,92,24,0001.45163.71
1,62,87,7500.58138.71
1,35,67,2500.49115.54
81,20,9291.3669.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NMDC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTNMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTNMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 19, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTNMDC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTNMDC - Intimation Of The Receipt Of Order Issued By Ministry Of Steel, Government Of India In Respect Of Appointment Of Shri
Jul 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTNMDC - Prices Of Iron Ore W.E.F. 10Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About NMDC

NMDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100TG1958GOI001674 and registration number is 001674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores, Mining of gemstones (agate, diamond, emerald, garnet (gem), jasper, rubby/ saphire etc., Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products, Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms, Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31553.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 879.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amitava Mukherjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwanath Suresh
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Joydeep Dasgupta
    Director - Production
  • Ms. Priyadarshini Gaddam
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Baburao Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Chatterjee
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Narendra
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on NMDC Share Price

What is the share price of NMDC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NMDC is ₹85.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NMDC?

The NMDC is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NMDC?

The market cap of NMDC is ₹74,941.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NMDC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NMDC are ₹86.00 and ₹84.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NMDC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NMDC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NMDC is ₹97.49 and 52-week low of NMDC is ₹68.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NMDC performed historically in terms of returns?

The NMDC has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, 1.08% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 19.25% over 1 year, 31.44% across 3 years, and 7.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NMDC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NMDC are 10.06 and 2.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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