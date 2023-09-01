NMDC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100TG1958GOI001674 and registration number is 001674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of iron ores, Mining of gemstones (agate, diamond, emerald, garnet (gem), jasper, rubby/ saphire etc., Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products, Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms, Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25881.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 293.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.