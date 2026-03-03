Here's the live share price of Embassy Developments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Embassy Developments has declined 8.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.67%.
Embassy Developments’s current P/E of -19.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Embassy Developments has declined 46.82% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Embassy Developments has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.83
|60.19
|10
|61.7
|61.07
|20
|63.26
|62.26
|50
|63.67
|65.6
|100
|74.09
|73.08
|200
|90.3
|85.17
In the latest quarter, Embassy Developments saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.66%, while DII stake decreased to 3.38%, FII holding fell to 25.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,28,52,575
|2.03
|151.35
|79,62,774
|0.19
|52.74
|51,88,813
|0.29
|34.37
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 7:33 PM IST
|Embassy Developments - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Embassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 16, 2026, 3:08 AM IST
|Embassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Embassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:28 AM IST
|Embassy Developments - Stock Options And Performance Stock Units, Under Embassy Developments Limited Employee Stock Option Sc
Embassy Developments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101HR2006PLC095409 and registration number is 148314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2112.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Embassy Developments is ₹59.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Embassy Developments is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Embassy Developments is ₹8,204.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Embassy Developments are ₹60.50 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Embassy Developments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Embassy Developments is ₹127.90 and 52-week low of Embassy Developments is ₹55.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Embassy Developments has shown returns of -2.66% over the past day, -1.8% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -48.67% over 1 year, 0.83% across 3 years, and -8.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Embassy Developments are -19.43 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.