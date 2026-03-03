Facebook Pixel Code
Embassy Developments Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMBASSY DEVELOPMENTS

Indiabulls Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE RealtyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Embassy Developments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.00 Closed
-2.66₹ -1.61
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Embassy Developments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹60.50
₹59.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.80₹127.90
₹59.00
Open Price
₹58.00
Prev. Close
₹60.61
Volume
88,541

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Embassy Developments has declined 8.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.67%.

Embassy Developments’s current P/E of -19.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Embassy Developments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Embassy Developments has declined 46.82% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Embassy Developments has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Embassy Developments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Embassy Developments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.8360.19
1061.761.07
2063.2662.26
5063.6765.6
10074.0973.08
20090.385.17

Embassy Developments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Embassy Developments saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.66%, while DII stake decreased to 3.38%, FII holding fell to 25.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Embassy Developments Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,28,52,5752.03151.35
79,62,7740.1952.74
51,88,8130.2934.37

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Embassy Developments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 7:33 PM ISTEmbassy Developments - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIR
Feb 16, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTEmbassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 16, 2026, 3:08 AM ISTEmbassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTEmbassy Developments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 10, 2026, 1:28 AM ISTEmbassy Developments - Stock Options And Performance Stock Units, Under Embassy Developments Limited Employee Stock Option Sc

About Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45101HR2006PLC095409 and registration number is 148314. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2112.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 244.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Virwani
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Aditya Virwani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kaimal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. K G Krishnamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamm Mariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Javed Tapia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tarana Lalwani
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Embassy Developments Share Price

What is the share price of Embassy Developments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Embassy Developments is ₹59.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Embassy Developments?

The Embassy Developments is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Embassy Developments?

The market cap of Embassy Developments is ₹8,204.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Embassy Developments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Embassy Developments are ₹60.50 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Embassy Developments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Embassy Developments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Embassy Developments is ₹127.90 and 52-week low of Embassy Developments is ₹55.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Embassy Developments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Embassy Developments has shown returns of -2.66% over the past day, -1.8% for the past month, -23.59% over 3 months, -48.67% over 1 year, 0.83% across 3 years, and -8.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Embassy Developments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Embassy Developments are -19.43 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Embassy Developments News

