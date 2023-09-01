Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.41
|-3.23
|2.72
|15.65
|6.22
|257.99
|-3.34
|13.07
|29.22
|43.68
|40.64
|2.05
|-34.00
|357.47
|10.85
|11.44
|10.38
|15.24
|92.46
|273.26
|144.63
|-0.06
|-5.47
|17.18
|31.36
|17.88
|152.11
|23.58
|3.00
|-0.69
|-10.61
|2.75
|48.68
|576.38
|209.83
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|8,56,842
|0.41
|47.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116MH1978PLC020451 and registration number is 020451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1903.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹2,504.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is 10.85 and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹534.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹592.00 and 52-week low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹399.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.