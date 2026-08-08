What is the share price of Siyaram Silk Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹626.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Siyaram Silk Mills? The Siyaram Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siyaram Silk Mills? The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹2,843.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Siyaram Silk Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Siyaram Silk Mills are ₹636.00 and ₹621.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siyaram Silk Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siyaram Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹849.65 and 52-week low of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹434.15 as on .

How has the Siyaram Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Siyaram Silk Mills has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 4.13% over 3 months, 4.82% over 1 year, 4.79% across 3 years, and 8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills are 11.99 and 1.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global