Here's the live share price of Siyaram Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|3.98
|-0.41
|4.13
|7.62
|4.82
|4.79
|8.95
|Alok Industries
|0.59
|-6.18
|-16.45
|-26.26
|-33.68
|-7.58
|-12.44
|LS Industries
|-7.84
|-31.41
|3.25
|-25.38
|-65.74
|10.36
|6.09
|Borana Weaves
|5.50
|7.82
|-2.72
|-9.28
|53.10
|9.98
|5.87
|Orbit Exports
|3.06
|11.77
|50.56
|35.35
|27.32
|12.23
|23.91
|Donear Industries
|0.73
|-1.89
|-9.01
|-16.90
|-12.77
|-2.71
|7.04
|Manomay Tex India
|4.02
|28.06
|13.04
|-3.79
|36.41
|17.25
|48.59
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|0.91
|0.76
|-1.70
|-7.56
|-21.74
|-6.47
|18.40
|BSL
|-2.39
|-6.99
|-7.13
|-10.62
|-17.76
|-10.35
|12.93
|Acknit Industries
|0.64
|4.95
|10.27
|25.17
|7.27
|7.61
|20.13
|Gravity (India)
|-1.34
|-6.42
|-36.06
|5.03
|107.13
|49.67
|25.74
|Sanrhea Technical Textiles
|-2.70
|10.31
|11.17
|-3.98
|0.57
|25.43
|32.53
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|5.88
|26.74
|50.33
|49.84
|54.72
|11.22
|25.60
|E-Land Apparel
|4.17
|-7.34
|-17.71
|-9.02
|-52.90
|28.58
|23.28
|Anirit Ventures
|-1.32
|-5.68
|-14.68
|-2.00
|-1.81
|98.59
|61.66
|Subhash Silk Mills
|-4.99
|-9.88
|-1.32
|42.22
|19.87
|78.93
|36.44
|Shree Bhavya Fabrics
|-4.80
|8.10
|-3.09
|-9.69
|-18.62
|9.77
|14.49
|Ventura Textiles
|-3.18
|-1.16
|-9.55
|-9.84
|-15.98
|7.28
|14.34
|Tuni Textile Mills
|2.00
|0.99
|-5.56
|4.08
|4.13
|-2.04
|-3.61
|Seasons Textiles
|4.24
|5.86
|-9.18
|0.06
|-10.38
|9.58
|16.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Siyaram Silk Mills has gained 4.82% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Borana Weaves (53.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Siyaram Silk Mills has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and LS Industries (6.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|614.05
|622.54
|10
|618.34
|621.8
|20
|627.39
|623.67
|50
|620.31
|616.03
|100
|577.29
|604.64
|200
|613.56
|610.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Siyaram Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.51%, FII holding fell to 1.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,249
|0.02
|1.16
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Siyaram Silk - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Siyaram Silk - Stock Exchange Intimation Regarding Corrigendum To Announcement Of Bonus Preference Shares Dated 01/08/2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Siyaram Silk - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Siyaram Silk - Intimation Of Record Date For Allotment Of Bonus Preference Shares
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Siyaram Silk - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116MH1978PLC020451 and registration number is 020451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2569.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹626.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siyaram Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹2,843.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siyaram Silk Mills are ₹636.00 and ₹621.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siyaram Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹849.65 and 52-week low of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹434.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siyaram Silk Mills has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 4.13% over 3 months, 4.82% over 1 year, 4.79% across 3 years, and 8.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills are 11.99 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global