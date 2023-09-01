Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIYARAM SILK MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | NSE
₹534.30 Closed
0.090.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹532.65₹539.30
₹534.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹399.30₹592.00
₹534.30
Open Price
₹536.00
Prev. Close
₹533.80
Volume
70,611

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1538.32
  • R2542.13
  • R3544.97
  • Pivot
    535.48
  • S1531.67
  • S2528.83
  • S3525.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5452.01531.1
  • 10455.65532.52
  • 20452.85536.14
  • 50474.62538.48
  • 100494.71530.5
  • 200497.66517.42

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.41-3.232.7215.656.22257.99-3.34
13.0729.2243.6840.642.05-34.00357.47
10.8511.4410.3815.2492.46273.26144.63
-0.06-5.4717.1831.3617.88152.1123.58
3.00-0.69-10.612.7548.68576.38209.83

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund8,56,8420.4147.27

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116MH1978PLC020451 and registration number is 020451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1903.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan D Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikishan D Poddar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav P Poddar
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. Ashok M Jalan
    Senior President & Director
  • Mrs. Mangala R Prabhu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachindra N Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok N Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan S Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹2,504.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is 10.85 and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is 2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹534.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹592.00 and 52-week low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is ₹399.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data