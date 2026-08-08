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Siyaram Silk Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIYARAM SILK MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Siyaram Silk Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹626.80 Closed
-0.20₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Siyaram Silk Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹621.65₹636.00
₹626.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹434.15₹849.65
₹626.80
Open Price
₹628.05
Prev. Close
₹628.05
Volume
1,194

Source: Dion Global

Siyaram Silk Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siyaram Silk Mills		3.98-0.414.137.624.824.798.95
Alok Industries		0.59-6.18-16.45-26.26-33.68-7.58-12.44
LS Industries		-7.84-31.413.25-25.38-65.7410.366.09
Borana Weaves		5.507.82-2.72-9.2853.109.985.87
Orbit Exports		3.0611.7750.5635.3527.3212.2323.91
Donear Industries		0.73-1.89-9.01-16.90-12.77-2.717.04
Manomay Tex India		4.0228.0613.04-3.7936.4117.2548.59
Raghuvir Synthetics		0.910.76-1.70-7.56-21.74-6.4718.40
BSL		-2.39-6.99-7.13-10.62-17.76-10.3512.93
Acknit Industries		0.644.9510.2725.177.277.6120.13
Gravity (India)		-1.34-6.42-36.065.03107.1349.6725.74
Sanrhea Technical Textiles		-2.7010.3111.17-3.980.5725.4332.53
Kamadgiri Fashion		5.8826.7450.3349.8454.7211.2225.60
E-Land Apparel		4.17-7.34-17.71-9.02-52.9028.5823.28
Anirit Ventures		-1.32-5.68-14.68-2.00-1.8198.5961.66
Subhash Silk Mills		-4.99-9.88-1.3242.2219.8778.9336.44
Shree Bhavya Fabrics		-4.808.10-3.09-9.69-18.629.7714.49
Ventura Textiles		-3.18-1.16-9.55-9.84-15.987.2814.34
Tuni Textile Mills		2.000.99-5.564.084.13-2.04-3.61
Seasons Textiles		4.245.86-9.180.06-10.389.5816.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Siyaram Silk Mills has gained 4.82% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-33.68%), LS Industries (-65.74%), Borana Weaves (53.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Siyaram Silk Mills has underperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-12.44%) and LS Industries (6.09%).

Siyaram Silk Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Siyaram Silk Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5614.05622.54
10618.34621.8
20627.39623.67
50620.31616.03
100577.29604.64
200613.56610.84

Source: Dion Global

Siyaram Silk Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siyaram Silk Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.51%, FII holding fell to 1.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Siyaram Silk Mills Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,2490.021.16

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Siyaram Silk Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSiyaram Silk - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTSiyaram Silk - Stock Exchange Intimation Regarding Corrigendum To Announcement Of Bonus Preference Shares Dated 01/08/2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTSiyaram Silk - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTSiyaram Silk - Intimation Of Record Date For Allotment Of Bonus Preference Shares
Aug 01, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTSiyaram Silk - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Siyaram Silk Mills

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17116MH1978PLC020451 and registration number is 020451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2569.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan D Poddar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikishan D Poddar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav P Poddar
    Executive Director & President
  • Mr. Ashok M Jalan
    Senior President & Director
  • Mrs. Mangala R Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachindra N Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok N Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan S Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Siyaram Silk Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Siyaram Silk Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹626.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siyaram Silk Mills?

The Siyaram Silk Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siyaram Silk Mills?

The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹2,843.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siyaram Silk Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siyaram Silk Mills are ₹636.00 and ₹621.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siyaram Silk Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siyaram Silk Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹849.65 and 52-week low of Siyaram Silk Mills is ₹434.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Siyaram Silk Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siyaram Silk Mills has shown returns of -0.2% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 4.13% over 3 months, 4.82% over 1 year, 4.79% across 3 years, and 8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills are 11.99 and 1.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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