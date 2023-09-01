Follow Us

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OBEROI REALTY LTD.

Sector : Realty | Largecap | NSE
₹1,127.90 Closed
0.637.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,116.00₹1,138.55
₹1,127.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹790.10₹1,149.80
₹1,127.90
Open Price
₹1,129.95
Prev. Close
₹1,120.85
Volume
7,86,230

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,137.7
  • R21,149.4
  • R31,160.25
  • Pivot
    1,126.85
  • S11,115.15
  • S21,104.3
  • S31,092.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5866.791,108.93
  • 10879.171,100.59
  • 20900.521,092.76
  • 50960.311,062.14
  • 100889.721,015.85
  • 200898.43966.04

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.201.6419.7729.698.73193.50147.22
4.00-10.4921.8161.2325.61192.75192.75
3.14-2.7617.2947.0015.4377.32136.37
1.80-1.4028.1818.46-23.2934.18-27.55
-6.44-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan75,75,0142.7848.06
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities24,35,0001.52272.61
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan16,00,0001.22179.13
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund15,07,1742.02168.74
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan15,07,1742.02168.74
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund14,80,5141.4165.75
HSBC Midcap Fund14,18,7502.01158.84
Franklin India Prima Fund12,58,1351.63140.85
HSBC Value Fund11,02,9541.36123.48
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund10,80,0001.18120.91
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Oberoi Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oberoi Realty Ltd.

Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1998PLC114818 and registration number is 114818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1012.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Oberoi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Bindu Oberoi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saumil Daru
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tilokchand P Ostwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Mysore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karamjit Singh Kalsi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oberoi Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹40,754.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is 21.4 and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oberoi Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹1,127.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oberoi Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oberoi Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹1,149.80 and 52-week low of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹790.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

