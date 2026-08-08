Here's the live share price of Oberoi Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oberoi Realty has gained 10.39% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Oberoi Realty has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,826.03
|1,812.08
|10
|1,833.57
|1,823.53
|20
|1,864.06
|1,829.01
|50
|1,768.79
|1,785.45
|100
|1,679.9
|1,727.18
|200
|1,654.86
|1,691.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oberoi Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.83%, FII holding fell to 15.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|79,60,605
|2.08
|1,408.39
|44,91,899
|0.93
|794.71
|44,76,204
|0.93
|791.93
|43,42,740
|2.48
|768.32
|27,00,000
|1.98
|477.68
|21,39,426
|4.43
|378.51
|16,00,000
|0.91
|283.07
|14,67,981
|1.03
|259.72
|12,00,168
|1.17
|212.33
|9,73,135
|1.38
|172.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Oberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Oberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Oberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Oberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Oberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1998PLC114818 and registration number is 114818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4915.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oberoi Realty is ₹1,777.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oberoi Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oberoi Realty is ₹64,612.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oberoi Realty are ₹1,791.70 and ₹1,768.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oberoi Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,390.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oberoi Realty has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 6.18% over 3 months, 10.39% over 1 year, 17.34% across 3 years, and 20.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty are 24.57 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global