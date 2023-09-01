Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|75,75,014
|2.7
|848.06
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|24,35,000
|1.52
|272.61
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|16,00,000
|1.22
|179.13
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|15,07,174
|2.02
|168.74
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|15,07,174
|2.02
|168.74
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|14,80,514
|1.4
|165.75
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|14,18,750
|2.01
|158.84
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|12,58,135
|1.63
|140.85
|HSBC Value Fund
|11,02,954
|1.36
|123.48
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|10,80,000
|1.18
|120.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1998PLC114818 and registration number is 114818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1012.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹40,754.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is 21.4 and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹1,127.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oberoi Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹1,149.80 and 52-week low of Oberoi Realty Ltd. is ₹790.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.