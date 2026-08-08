Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Oberoi Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

OBEROI REALTY

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
Housing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MidCapBSE Realty

Here's the live share price of Oberoi Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,777.00 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Oberoi Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,768.05₹1,791.70
₹1,777.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,390.15₹1,985.00
₹1,777.00
Open Price
₹1,768.05
Prev. Close
₹1,777.70
Volume
1,55,169

Source: Dion Global

Oberoi Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oberoi Realty has gained 10.39% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Oberoi Realty has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Oberoi Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oberoi Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,826.031,812.08
101,833.571,823.53
201,864.061,829.01
501,768.791,785.45
1001,679.91,727.18
2001,654.861,691.56

Source: Dion Global

Oberoi Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oberoi Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.83%, FII holding fell to 15.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oberoi Realty Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
79,60,6052.081,408.39
44,91,8990.93794.71
44,76,2040.93791.93
43,42,7402.48768.32
27,00,0001.98477.68
21,39,4264.43378.51
16,00,0000.91283.07
14,67,9811.03259.72
12,00,1681.17212.33
9,73,1351.38172.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Oberoi Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTOberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTOberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTOberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Jul 28, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTOberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTOberoi Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1998PLC114818 and registration number is 114818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4915.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Oberoi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Bindu Oberoi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saumil Daru
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prafulla Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Oberoi Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Oberoi Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oberoi Realty is ₹1,777.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oberoi Realty?

The Oberoi Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oberoi Realty?

The market cap of Oberoi Realty is ₹64,612.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oberoi Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oberoi Realty are ₹1,791.70 and ₹1,768.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oberoi Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oberoi Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,390.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oberoi Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oberoi Realty has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 6.18% over 3 months, 10.39% over 1 year, 17.34% across 3 years, and 20.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty are 24.57 and 3.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Oberoi Realty News

More Oberoi Realty News
Market Pulse