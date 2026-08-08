What is the share price of Oberoi Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oberoi Realty is ₹1,777.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Oberoi Realty? The Oberoi Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oberoi Realty? The market cap of Oberoi Realty is ₹64,612.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oberoi Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oberoi Realty are ₹1,791.70 and ₹1,768.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oberoi Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oberoi Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,985.00 and 52-week low of Oberoi Realty is ₹1,390.15 as on .

How has the Oberoi Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Oberoi Realty has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -6.76% for the past month, 6.18% over 3 months, 10.39% over 1 year, 17.34% across 3 years, and 20.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oberoi Realty are 24.57 and 3.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global