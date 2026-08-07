What is the share price of Dixon Technologies (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹14,119.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Dixon Technologies (India)? The Dixon Technologies (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dixon Technologies (India)? The market cap of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹86,332.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dixon Technologies (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dixon Technologies (India) are ₹14,287.60 and ₹14,047.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dixon Technologies (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dixon Technologies (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹18,471.50 and 52-week low of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹9,605.05 as on .

How has the Dixon Technologies (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Dixon Technologies (India) has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 6.65% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, 44.4% across 3 years, and 26.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) are 45.99 and 18.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global