Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.99
|22.21
|29.27
|72.49
|24.12
|204.62
|779.74
|5.41
|9.04
|5.34
|-3.30
|-11.27
|36.93
|44.51
|0.28
|12.44
|14.35
|25.65
|-9.83
|-21.76
|-6.95
|6.47
|22.54
|38.08
|56.84
|31.99
|65.63
|205.22
|1.00
|2.04
|4.46
|-24.51
|-4.53
|2.54
|-17.18
|-9.81
|21.48
|89.82
|102.70
|64.32
|64.32
|64.32
|3.83
|4.83
|62.55
|49.14
|17.93
|159.88
|-24.52
|14.26
|15.87
|23.09
|24.96
|8.97
|277.10
|37.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|9,75,702
|0.88
|402.18
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|9,40,364
|1.23
|387.62
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,49,728
|0.66
|226.6
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|3,99,898
|0.95
|164.84
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|3,99,033
|1.78
|164.48
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|3,74,488
|1.06
|154.36
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|3,00,000
|1.43
|123.66
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|2,42,330
|0.88
|99.89
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,20,373
|0.84
|90.84
|Nippon India Value Fund
|2,12,926
|1.58
|87.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1993PLC066581 and registration number is 066581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7484.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹29,803.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is 116.64 and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is 23.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹5,57.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹5,68.90 and 52-week low of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2,553.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.