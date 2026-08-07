Here's the live share price of Dixon Technologies (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dixon Technologies (India) has declined 15.27% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Havells India (-14.03%), Voltas (-1.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Dixon Technologies (India) has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Havells India (0.79%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,083.12
|14,094
|10
|13,989.18
|14,030.94
|20
|13,847.05
|13,787.04
|50
|12,688.14
|13,006.38
|100
|11,699.02
|12,483.22
|200
|12,381.34
|12,666.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dixon Technologies (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.55%, while DII stake increased to 28.38%, FII holding fell to 17.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,78,948
|2.08
|1,405.31
|10,24,735
|3.26
|1,221.48
|5,91,400
|3.08
|704.95
|5,14,290
|0.61
|613.03
|4,50,664
|0.98
|537.19
|4,50,000
|1.09
|536.4
|4,42,269
|2.09
|527.18
|3,70,644
|0.56
|441.81
|3,46,124
|0.78
|412.58
|3,41,910
|2.09
|407.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Dixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Dixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:02 PM IST IST
|Dixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Dixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Dixon Technologies - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1993PLC066581 and registration number is 066581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radio and television studio and broadcasting equipment, including television cameras. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3930.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹14,119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dixon Technologies (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹86,332.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dixon Technologies (India) are ₹14,287.60 and ₹14,047.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dixon Technologies (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹18,471.50 and 52-week low of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹9,605.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dixon Technologies (India) has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 6.65% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, 44.4% across 3 years, and 26.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) are 45.99 and 18.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global