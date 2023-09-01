Follow Us

DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Largecap | NSE
₹5,057.25 Closed
1.0753.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,990.60₹5,163.00
₹5,057.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,553.00₹5,068.90
₹5,057.25
Open Price
₹5,009.65
Prev. Close
₹5,003.85
Volume
5,77,646

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,146.47
  • R25,240.93
  • R35,318.87
  • Pivot
    5,068.53
  • S14,974.07
  • S24,896.13
  • S34,801.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,283.714,954.06
  • 104,277.314,905.05
  • 204,2834,784.98
  • 504,250.184,486.18
  • 1003,957.434,149.39
  • 2004,132.753,935.33

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan9,75,7020.88402.18
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan9,40,3641.23387.62
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,49,7280.66226.6
Nippon India Growth Fund3,99,8980.95164.84
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund3,99,0331.78164.48
DSP Mid Cap Fund3,74,4881.06154.36
Franklin India Prima Fund3,00,0001.43123.66
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund2,42,3300.8899.89
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,20,3730.8490.84
Nippon India Value Fund2,12,9261.5887.77
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1993PLC066581 and registration number is 066581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7484.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Vachani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Atul B Lall
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Keng Tsung Kuo
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Poornima Shenoy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Manuji Zarabi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manoj Maheshwari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Dr. Rakesh Mohan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹29,803.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is 116.64 and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is 23.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹5,57.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹5,68.90 and 52-week low of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is ₹2,553.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

