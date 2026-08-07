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Dixon Technologies (India) Share Price

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BSE

DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA)

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
ConsumptionElectronics Manufacturing (EMS)HousingManufacturingRuralSemiconductor
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MomentumBSE QualityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Dixon Technologies (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14,119.95 Closed
-0.56₹ -80.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dixon Technologies (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,047.05₹14,287.60
₹14,119.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,605.05₹18,471.50
₹14,119.95
Open Price
₹14,189.90
Prev. Close
₹14,200.00
Volume
21,494

Source: Dion Global

Dixon Technologies (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dixon Technologies (India) has declined 15.27% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Havells India (-14.03%), Voltas (-1.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Dixon Technologies (India) has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Havells India (0.79%).

Dixon Technologies (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dixon Technologies (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,083.1214,094
1013,989.1814,030.94
2013,847.0513,787.04
5012,688.1413,006.38
10011,699.0212,483.22
20012,381.3412,666.56

Source: Dion Global

Dixon Technologies (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dixon Technologies (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.55%, while DII stake increased to 28.38%, FII holding fell to 17.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dixon Technologies (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,78,9482.081,405.31
10,24,7353.261,221.48
5,91,4003.08704.95
5,14,2900.61613.03
4,50,6640.98537.19
4,50,0001.09536.4
4,42,2692.09527.18
3,70,6440.56441.81
3,46,1240.78412.58
3,41,9102.09407.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dixon Technologies (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTDixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTDixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 04:02 PM IST ISTDixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTDixon Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTDixon Technologies - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dixon Technologies (India)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1993PLC066581 and registration number is 066581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radio and television studio and broadcasting equipment, including television cameras. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3930.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Vachani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Atul B Lall
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Keng Tsung Kuo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Maheshwari
    Additional Director
  • Dr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Seth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dixon Technologies (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Dixon Technologies (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹14,119.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dixon Technologies (India)?

The Dixon Technologies (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dixon Technologies (India)?

The market cap of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹86,332.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dixon Technologies (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dixon Technologies (India) are ₹14,287.60 and ₹14,047.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dixon Technologies (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dixon Technologies (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹18,471.50 and 52-week low of Dixon Technologies (India) is ₹9,605.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dixon Technologies (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dixon Technologies (India) has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, 6.65% for the past month, 27.69% over 3 months, -15.27% over 1 year, 44.4% across 3 years, and 26.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dixon Technologies (India) are 45.99 and 18.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dixon Technologies (India) News

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