Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.71
|-6.48
|3.34
|32.43
|23.75
|178.89
|109.56
|5.07
|5.41
|28.81
|20.36
|-8.20
|184.12
|70.57
|0.72
|-11.78
|-17.60
|-6.30
|-20.22
|483.09
|38.64
|3.16
|-6.56
|9.49
|23.91
|23.62
|114.43
|78.17
|-3.97
|-4.16
|-9.28
|-16.69
|4.39
|7,354.24
|8,357.69
|0
|44.74
|50.00
|55.66
|52.07
|-40.43
|-86.19
|8.11
|9.59
|5.82
|-0.12
|-9.19
|-9.19
|-9.19
|0
|-7.14
|-13.33
|0
|-38.10
|116.67
|30.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|12,57,950
|0.5
|58.4
Borosil Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH2010PLC292722 and registration number is 292722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of laboratory or pharmaceutical glassware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Borosil Ltd. is ₹4,936.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 55.07 and PB ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Ltd. is ₹431.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Ltd. is ₹482.20 and 52-week low of Borosil Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.