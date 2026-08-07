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Borosil Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOROSIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Borosil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹242.25 Closed
-1.94₹ -4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Borosil Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.80₹246.80
₹242.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.55₹398.40
₹242.25
Open Price
₹244.50
Prev. Close
₹247.05
Volume
3,761

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Borosil has declined 26.26% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Borosil Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.24238.61
10234.17237.16
20236.94236.58
50231.26235.92
100236.14241.7
200264.58262.06

Source: Dion Global

Borosil Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Borosil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.20%, FII holding rose to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Borosil Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,00,0000.4995.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Borosil Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTBorosil - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTBorosil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 13, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTBorosil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTBorosil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTBorosil - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Borosil

Borosil Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH2010PLC292722 and registration number is 292722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal, porcelain and glass utensils; crockery and chinaware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1197.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P K Kheruka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shreevar Kheruka
    VC & Mng.Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Menon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupa Rajiv Sahney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Borosil Share Price

What is the share price of Borosil?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil is ₹242.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Borosil?

The Borosil is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil?

The market cap of Borosil is ₹2,897.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Borosil?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil are ₹246.80 and ₹241.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil is ₹398.40 and 52-week low of Borosil is ₹213.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Borosil performed historically in terms of returns?

The Borosil has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -6.98% over 3 months, -26.39% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borosil?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil are 38.80 and 3.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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