Here's the live share price of Borosil along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Borosil has declined 26.26% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Borosil has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.24
|238.61
|10
|234.17
|237.16
|20
|236.94
|236.58
|50
|231.26
|235.92
|100
|236.14
|241.7
|200
|264.58
|262.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Borosil remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.20%, FII holding rose to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,00,000
|0.49
|95.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Borosil - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Borosil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Borosil - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Borosil - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Borosil - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Borosil Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH2010PLC292722 and registration number is 292722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal, porcelain and glass utensils; crockery and chinaware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1197.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil is ₹242.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Borosil is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Borosil is ₹2,897.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil are ₹246.80 and ₹241.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil is ₹398.40 and 52-week low of Borosil is ₹213.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Borosil has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -6.98% over 3 months, -26.39% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil are 38.80 and 3.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global