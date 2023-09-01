What is the Market Cap of Borosil Ltd.? The market cap of Borosil Ltd. is ₹4,936.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Borosil Ltd.? P/E ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 55.07 and PB ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 5.69 as on .

What is the share price of Borosil Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Ltd. is ₹431.25 as on .