What is the share price of Borosil? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil is ₹242.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Borosil? The Borosil is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil? The market cap of Borosil is ₹2,897.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Borosil? Today’s highest and lowest price of Borosil are ₹246.80 and ₹241.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil is ₹398.40 and 52-week low of Borosil is ₹213.55 as on .

How has the Borosil performed historically in terms of returns? The Borosil has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, 2.03% for the past month, -6.98% over 3 months, -26.39% over 1 year, -19.46% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Borosil? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Borosil are 38.80 and 3.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global