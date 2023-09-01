Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Borosil Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOROSIL LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹431.25 Closed
-1.11-4.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Borosil Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹430.00₹439.90
₹431.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.00₹482.20
₹431.25
Open Price
₹435.00
Prev. Close
₹436.10
Volume
82,052

Borosil Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1437.83
  • R2443.82
  • R3447.73
  • Pivot
    433.92
  • S1427.93
  • S2424.02
  • S3418.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5440.17433.87
  • 10435.78433.8
  • 20417.01435.81
  • 50382.93431.76
  • 100344.07417.9
  • 200346.99397.77

Borosil Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Borosil Ltd. Share Holdings

Borosil Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund12,57,9500.558.4

Borosil Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Borosil Limited has informed the Exchange about Presentation
    15-Aug, 2023 | 11:04 PM

About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36100MH2010PLC292722 and registration number is 292722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of laboratory or pharmaceutical glassware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P K Kheruka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shreevar Kheruka
    VC & Mng.Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Kshatriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupa Rajiv Sahney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Borosil Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Ltd.?

The market cap of Borosil Ltd. is ₹4,936.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Borosil Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 55.07 and PB ratio of Borosil Ltd. is 5.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Borosil Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Borosil Ltd. is ₹431.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Borosil Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Borosil Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Borosil Ltd. is ₹482.20 and 52-week low of Borosil Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data