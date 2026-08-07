What is the share price of IDFC First Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank is ₹84.51 as on .

What kind of stock is IDFC First Bank? The IDFC First Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC First Bank? The market cap of IDFC First Bank is ₹72,857.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IDFC First Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of IDFC First Bank are ₹85.27 and ₹84.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDFC First Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC First Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC First Bank is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of IDFC First Bank is ₹58.08 as on .

How has the IDFC First Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The IDFC First Bank has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, 20.11% over 3 months, 22.05% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 12.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank are 31.62 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global