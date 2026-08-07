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IDFC First Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDFC FIRST BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
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Here's the live share price of IDFC First Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.51 Closed
-0.39₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IDFC First Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.40₹85.27
₹84.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.08₹88.70
₹84.51
Open Price
₹85.27
Prev. Close
₹84.84
Volume
42,90,277

Source: Dion Global

IDFC First Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IDFC First Bank has gained 22.05% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, IDFC First Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

IDFC First Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IDFC First Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.8884.83
1083.2384.06
2081.5882.6
5077.979.1
10072.0576.59
20076.4175.13

Source: Dion Global

IDFC First Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IDFC First Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.35%, FII holding fell to 36.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IDFC First Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,62,26,2842.25844.39
5,97,74,5403.79475.15
4,82,50,0004.86383.54
3,96,95,0541.78315.54
3,82,78,8442.17304.28
3,68,93,1772.35293.26
2,58,78,8582.24205.71
2,30,00,0001.83182.83
2,10,15,9170.57167.06
2,00,00,0001.31158.98

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IDFC First Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTIDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTIDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTIDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTIDFC First Bank - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call (Q1-FY27)
Jul 25, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTIDFC First Bank - Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN2014PLC097792 and registration number is 097792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40548.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8601.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeeb Chaudhuri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Vaidyanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Natarajan
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Shirish Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashish Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ganesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pankajam Sridevi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravir Vohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on IDFC First Bank Share Price

What is the share price of IDFC First Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank is ₹84.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IDFC First Bank?

The IDFC First Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC First Bank?

The market cap of IDFC First Bank is ₹72,857.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IDFC First Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IDFC First Bank are ₹85.27 and ₹84.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDFC First Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC First Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC First Bank is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of IDFC First Bank is ₹58.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IDFC First Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The IDFC First Bank has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, 20.11% over 3 months, 22.05% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 12.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank are 31.62 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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