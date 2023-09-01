Follow Us

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.10₹94.00
₹93.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.20₹95.80
₹93.40
Open Price
₹91.80
Prev. Close
₹93.35
Volume
8,87,98,587

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R195.07
  • R296.98
  • R399.97
  • Pivot
    92.08
  • S190.17
  • S287.18
  • S385.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.291.96
  • 1055.8791.12
  • 2053.0689.53
  • 5050.4984.72
  • 10042.7877.86
  • 20042.569.19

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,70,00,0004.72235.44
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,70,00,0004.72235.44
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 962,13,97,3361.31186.58
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES1,40,12,1011.97122.19
ICICI Prudential Nifty Private Bank ETF1,17,91,8914.94102.83
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan1,09,91,4154.1495.85
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund1,06,98,3023.9393.29
Kotak Nifty Bank ETF1,03,71,7971.9790.44
SBI Nifty Bank ETF1,00,79,5141.9787.89
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund90,25,0001.578.7
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

IDFC First Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About IDFC First Bank Ltd.

IDFC First Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN2014PLC097792 and registration number is 097792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17172.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6217.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeeb Chaudhuri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Vaidyanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Madhivanan Balakrishnan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sondhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mahadevia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aashish Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Brinda Jagirdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Raja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravir Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ganesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on IDFC First Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹61,941.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 24.93 and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IDFC First Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹93.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDFC First Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC First Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹95.80 and 52-week low of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹46.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

