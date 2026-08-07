Here's the live share price of IDFC First Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IDFC First Bank has gained 22.05% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, IDFC First Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.88
|84.83
|10
|83.23
|84.06
|20
|81.58
|82.6
|50
|77.9
|79.1
|100
|72.05
|76.59
|200
|76.41
|75.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IDFC First Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.35%, FII holding fell to 36.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,62,26,284
|2.25
|844.39
|5,97,74,540
|3.79
|475.15
|4,82,50,000
|4.86
|383.54
|3,96,95,054
|1.78
|315.54
|3,82,78,844
|2.17
|304.28
|3,68,93,177
|2.35
|293.26
|2,58,78,858
|2.24
|205.71
|2,30,00,000
|1.83
|182.83
|2,10,15,917
|0.57
|167.06
|2,00,00,000
|1.31
|158.98
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|IDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|IDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|IDFC First Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 26, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|IDFC First Bank - Audio Recording Of Earnings Call (Q1-FY27)
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|IDFC First Bank - Record Date
Source: Dion Global
IDFC First Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN2014PLC097792 and registration number is 097792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40548.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8601.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank is ₹84.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IDFC First Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IDFC First Bank is ₹72,857.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IDFC First Bank are ₹85.27 and ₹84.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC First Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC First Bank is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of IDFC First Bank is ₹58.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IDFC First Bank has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, 20.11% over 3 months, 22.05% over 1 year, -1.22% across 3 years, and 12.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank are 31.62 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global