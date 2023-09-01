What is the Market Cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? The market cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹61,941.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? P/E ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 24.93 and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 2.39 as on .

What is the share price of IDFC First Bank Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹93.40 as on .