Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,70,00,000
|4.72
|235.44
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|2,13,97,336
|1.31
|186.58
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES
|1,40,12,101
|1.97
|122.19
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Private Bank ETF
|1,17,91,891
|4.94
|102.83
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund - Regular Plan
|1,09,91,415
|4.14
|95.85
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|1,06,98,302
|3.93
|93.29
|Kotak Nifty Bank ETF
|1,03,71,797
|1.97
|90.44
|SBI Nifty Bank ETF
|1,00,79,514
|1.97
|87.89
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|90,25,000
|1.5
|78.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
IDFC First Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN2014PLC097792 and registration number is 097792. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17172.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6217.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹61,941.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 24.93 and PB ratio of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹93.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC First Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹95.80 and 52-week low of IDFC First Bank Ltd. is ₹46.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.