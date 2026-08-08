What is the share price of M M Forgings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings is ₹620.05 as on .

What kind of stock is M M Forgings? The M M Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M M Forgings? The market cap of M M Forgings is ₹2,993.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of M M Forgings? Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Forgings are ₹643.50 and ₹596.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Forgings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Forgings is ₹643.50 and 52-week low of M M Forgings is ₹276.05 as on .

How has the M M Forgings performed historically in terms of returns? The M M Forgings has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 25.41% for the past month, 24.31% over 3 months, 101.97% over 1 year, 5.64% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M M Forgings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Forgings are 30.53 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global