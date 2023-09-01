Follow Us

M M Forgings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

M M FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹935.65 Closed
1.4113
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

M M Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹925.95₹956.00
₹935.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹730.00₹1,099.00
₹935.65
Open Price
₹932.90
Prev. Close
₹922.65
Volume
33,110

M M Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1954.18
  • R2970.12
  • R3984.23
  • Pivot
    940.07
  • S1924.13
  • S2910.02
  • S3894.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5778.81925.71
  • 10793.79935.59
  • 20797.41950.68
  • 50860.69944.9
  • 100874.15919.53
  • 200834.98890.27

M M Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

M M Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

M M Forgings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan7,62,4000.7681.63
Tata Small Cap Fund6,73,0531.2772.06
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund6,28,0810.7467.25
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan6,07,0000.3164.99
PGIM India Small Cap Fund2,97,7101.3931.87
HDFC Multi Cap Fund2,90,6990.4131.12
Sundaram Small Cap Fund1,74,4500.7618.68
Franklin Build India Fund1,64,2321.1817.58
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund72,6071.317.77
LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover34,0350.813.64
M M Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About M M Forgings Ltd.

M M Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TN1946PLC001473 and registration number is 001473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1104.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vidyashankar Krishnan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. K Venkatramanan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Vidyashankar
    Director
  • Mr. V Vaidyanathan
    Director
  • Mr. A Gopalakrishnan
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavitha Vijay
    Director

FAQs on M M Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of M M Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹2,258.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of M M Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of M M Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹935.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹1,99.00 and 52-week low of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

