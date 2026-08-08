Here's the live share price of M M Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, M M Forgings has gained 101.97% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, M M Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|547.26
|557.01
|10
|550.45
|550.72
|20
|533.44
|537.05
|50
|488.72
|506.94
|100
|470.1
|478.74
|200
|421.98
|446.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, M M Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.49%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,04,178
|0.37
|82.03
|15,76,286
|0.57
|71.67
|40,126
|0.05
|1.82
|21,857
|0.07
|0.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|M M Forgings - Update on board meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|M M Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Q1FY27
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|M M Forgings - Notice Of 80Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|M M Forgings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|M M Forgings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
M M Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TN1946PLC001473 and registration number is 001473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1545.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings is ₹620.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M M Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M M Forgings is ₹2,993.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Forgings are ₹643.50 and ₹596.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Forgings is ₹643.50 and 52-week low of M M Forgings is ₹276.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The M M Forgings has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 25.41% for the past month, 24.31% over 3 months, 101.97% over 1 year, 5.64% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Forgings are 30.53 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global