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M M Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

M M FORGINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of M M Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹620.05 Closed
2.67₹ 16.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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M M Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹596.60₹643.50
₹620.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.05₹643.50
₹620.05
Open Price
₹605.95
Prev. Close
₹603.90
Volume
37,361

Source: Dion Global

M M Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, M M Forgings has gained 101.97% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, M M Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

M M Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

M M Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5547.26557.01
10550.45550.72
20533.44537.05
50488.72506.94
100470.1478.74
200421.98446.14

Source: Dion Global

M M Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M M Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.49%, FII holding rose to 2.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

M M Forgings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,04,1780.3782.03
15,76,2860.5771.67
40,1260.051.82
21,8570.070.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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M M Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTM M Forgings - Update on board meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTM M Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Q1FY27
Jul 17, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTM M Forgings - Notice Of 80Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTM M Forgings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTM M Forgings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About M M Forgings

M M Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TN1946PLC001473 and registration number is 001473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1545.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vidyashankar Krishnan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K Venkatramanan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramnath Nagarajan
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Raman
    Director - Operations
  • Mrs. Sumita Vidyashankar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Krishnakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hari Sankaran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rama Sivaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Athreya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on M M Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of M M Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings is ₹620.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is M M Forgings?

The M M Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M M Forgings?

The market cap of M M Forgings is ₹2,993.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M M Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M M Forgings are ₹643.50 and ₹596.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M M Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Forgings is ₹643.50 and 52-week low of M M Forgings is ₹276.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the M M Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The M M Forgings has shown returns of 2.67% over the past day, 25.41% for the past month, 24.31% over 3 months, 101.97% over 1 year, 5.64% across 3 years, and 10.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M M Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M M Forgings are 30.53 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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