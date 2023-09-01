What is the Market Cap of M M Forgings Ltd.? The market cap of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹2,258.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of M M Forgings Ltd.? P/E ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 3.28 as on .

What is the share price of M M Forgings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹935.65 as on .