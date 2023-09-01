Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,62,400
|0.76
|81.63
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|6,73,053
|1.27
|72.06
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|6,28,081
|0.74
|67.25
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|6,07,000
|0.31
|64.99
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|2,97,710
|1.39
|31.87
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|2,90,699
|0.41
|31.12
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|1,74,450
|0.76
|18.68
|Franklin Build India Fund
|1,64,232
|1.18
|17.58
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|72,607
|1.31
|7.77
|LIC MF ULIS 10 Yrs Regular Premium Reducing cover
|34,035
|0.81
|3.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
M M Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51102TN1946PLC001473 and registration number is 001473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1104.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹2,258.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 17.91 and PB ratio of M M Forgings Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹935.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M M Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹1,99.00 and 52-week low of M M Forgings Ltd. is ₹730.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.