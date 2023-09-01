Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.21
|-12.12
|-3.75
|16.40
|1.87
|25.47
|-2.72
|-2.30
|-4.05
|-2.10
|2.88
|-5.82
|15.53
|98.05
|-3.00
|-5.27
|-1.60
|15.72
|25.16
|57.80
|-13.82
|-1.68
|-8.78
|-5.54
|9.01
|3.92
|-15.45
|-4.37
|0.23
|-6.02
|-1.68
|-0.34
|-0.05
|-10.00
|-9.28
|3.55
|15.05
|48.04
|87.54
|34.78
|205.71
|20.75
|7.40
|-0.11
|7.40
|74.02
|47.01
|415.64
|33.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,04,26,074
|1.89
|859.23
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,64,85,605
|0.77
|465.55
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|85,60,976
|0.77
|241.76
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|75,00,000
|1.01
|211.8
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|65,93,890
|4.41
|186.21
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|57,02,022
|1.85
|161.03
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|55,64,700
|0.66
|157.15
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|54,89,080
|1.31
|155.01
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|54,50,087
|1.44
|153.91
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|50,97,833
|0.83
|143.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1952GOI008858 and registration number is 008858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349682.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1418.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹35,194.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is -5.04 and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹250.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹309.90 and 52-week low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹200.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.