Here's the live share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has declined 2.36% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.7
|393.14
|10
|392.63
|393.14
|20
|394.21
|393.67
|50
|393.39
|392.38
|100
|379.6
|394.91
|200
|418.38
|401.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.85%, FII holding fell to 13.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,80,36,544
|2.27
|2,289.25
|2,31,14,942
|1.35
|911.77
|1,76,35,176
|0.65
|695.62
|1,40,00,000
|1.77
|552.23
|1,10,66,469
|0.89
|436.52
|85,00,000
|1.25
|335.28
|83,00,000
|0.8
|327.39
|79,44,852
|0.93
|313.38
|75,09,670
|0.67
|296.22
|73,11,414
|0.98
|288.4
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Hindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Petroleum - Notice Of The 74Th AGM And Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26 To The Shareholders Whose Email Ids
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1952GOI008858 and registration number is 008858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 441448.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2128.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹393.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹83,634.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are ₹395.50 and ₹392.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹508.45 and 52-week low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹316.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, -2.36% over 1 year, 30.07% across 3 years, and 17.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are 50.04 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.67 per annum.
Source: Dion Global