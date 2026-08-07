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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyMobilityOil Marketing (OMC)Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE Enhanced ValueBSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹393.05 Closed
-0.76₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹392.00₹395.50
₹393.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹316.20₹508.45
₹393.05
Open Price
₹392.50
Prev. Close
₹396.05
Volume
3,17,492

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has declined 2.36% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.7393.14
10392.63393.14
20394.21393.67
50393.39392.38
100379.6394.91
200418.38401.56

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.85%, FII holding fell to 13.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,80,36,5442.272,289.25
2,31,14,9421.35911.77
1,76,35,1760.65695.62
1,40,00,0001.77552.23
1,10,66,4690.89436.52
85,00,0001.25335.28
83,00,0000.8327.39
79,44,8520.93313.38
75,09,6700.67296.22
73,11,4140.98288.4

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTHindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTHindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTHindustan Petroleum - Notice Of The 74Th AGM And Integrated Annual Report For FY 2025-26 To The Shareholders Whose Email Ids
Aug 01, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTHindustan Petroleum - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTHindustan Petroleum - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1952GOI008858 and registration number is 008858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 441448.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2128.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Kaushal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. S Bharathan
    Director - Refineries
  • Mr. Suresh K Shetty
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Abhay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vinod Seshan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Srividya Venkataraman
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Alok Tripathi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vikram Saxena
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹393.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹83,634.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are ₹395.50 and ₹392.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹508.45 and 52-week low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is ₹316.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -3.13% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, -2.36% over 1 year, 30.07% across 3 years, and 17.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are 50.04 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.67 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation News

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