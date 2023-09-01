Follow Us

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Largecap | NSE
₹250.25 Closed
0.872.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹246.20₹250.90
₹250.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.05₹309.90
₹250.25
Open Price
₹249.50
Prev. Close
₹248.10
Volume
57,24,966

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1251.93
  • R2253.77
  • R3256.63
  • Pivot
    249.07
  • S1247.23
  • S2244.37
  • S3242.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5204.71256.92
  • 10205.88259.9
  • 20212.11264.67
  • 50230.64269.86
  • 100231.08265.31
  • 200257.4257.35

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,04,26,0741.89859.23
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,64,85,6050.77465.55
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan85,60,9760.77241.76
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan75,00,0001.01211.8
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund65,93,8904.41186.21
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund57,02,0221.85161.03
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan55,64,7000.66157.15
DSP Tax Saver Fund54,89,0801.31155.01
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund54,50,0871.44153.91
Nippon India Growth Fund50,97,8330.83143.96
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1952GOI008858 and registration number is 008858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349682.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1418.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pushp Kumar Joshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinod S Shenoy
    Director - Refineries
  • Mr. Rajneesh Narang
    Director - Finance
  • Mrs. Vimla Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bechan Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivekananda Biswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramdarshan Singh Pal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraja Bhalki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹35,194.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is -5.04 and PB ratio of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹250.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹309.90 and 52-week low of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is ₹200.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

