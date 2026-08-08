Here's the live share price of Repco Home Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Repco Home Finance has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Repco Home Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|387.57
|386.7
|10
|390.13
|389.38
|20
|399.7
|394.02
|50
|395.22
|396.03
|100
|389.92
|394.97
|200
|397.92
|395.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Repco Home Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.08%, FII holding fell to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,23,172
|0.9
|255.8
|25,48,140
|0.96
|106.45
|17,90,483
|0.8
|74.8
|9,00,000
|0.66
|37.6
|7,66,018
|0.37
|32
|5,39,758
|1.89
|22.55
|4,34,541
|0.29
|18.15
|3,20,388
|0.5
|13.38
|2,88,929
|0.49
|12.07
|2,81,374
|0.62
|11.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Repco Home Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Repco Home Finance - Newspaper Publication And Social Media Communication
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Repco Home Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Repco Home Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 6 (1) & Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Repco Home Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Repco Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2000PLC044655 and registration number is 044655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1795.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repco Home Finance is ₹382.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Repco Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Repco Home Finance is ₹2,391.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Repco Home Finance are ₹391.75 and ₹382.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repco Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repco Home Finance is ₹455.40 and 52-week low of Repco Home Finance is ₹333.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Repco Home Finance has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -9.54% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 3.16% across 3 years, and 2.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance are 5.03 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global