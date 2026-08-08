What is the share price of Repco Home Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repco Home Finance is ₹382.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Repco Home Finance? The Repco Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Repco Home Finance? The market cap of Repco Home Finance is ₹2,391.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Repco Home Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Repco Home Finance are ₹391.75 and ₹382.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repco Home Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repco Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repco Home Finance is ₹455.40 and 52-week low of Repco Home Finance is ₹333.90 as on .

How has the Repco Home Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Repco Home Finance has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -9.54% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 3.16% across 3 years, and 2.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance are 5.03 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global