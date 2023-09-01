Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.07
|14.95
|45.40
|99.28
|58.94
|130.24
|-27.19
|-1.63
|3.97
|-0.65
|4.99
|22.93
|52.20
|36.82
|4.06
|3.88
|15.14
|21.68
|4.11
|43.16
|-16.49
|1.74
|3.31
|21.20
|31.13
|118.08
|181.25
|-41.74
|6.72
|17.94
|30.68
|70.01
|84.62
|115.09
|33.54
|-0.32
|0.26
|1.32
|10.95
|-23.67
|-22.57
|-22.57
|2.31
|4.65
|17.05
|-12.09
|-29.44
|10.50
|110.24
|2.91
|3.02
|4.44
|31.81
|18.18
|99.14
|136.77
|14.02
|39.41
|72.08
|89.07
|46.94
|-4.18
|-84.35
|2.00
|3.36
|18.75
|18.15
|-7.47
|64.19
|64.19
|1.55
|-10.90
|7.31
|7.05
|26.34
|73.65
|-47.04
|9.17
|19.01
|32.86
|31.01
|10.03
|109.16
|89.46
|-7.32
|-41.54
|-35.59
|-34.48
|-56.82
|-9.52
|-97.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|37,33,750
|0.58
|122.62
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|24,28,460
|2.79
|79.75
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|10,97,053
|0.87
|36.03
|HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|7,44,366
|0.86
|24.45
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|7,05,401
|1.43
|23.17
|HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund
|5,51,564
|1.55
|18.11
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|5,29,790
|1.17
|17.4
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|4,28,000
|1.8
|14.06
|Tata Young Citizens Fund (After 7 Years) - Regular Plan
|97,856
|1.08
|3.21
Repco Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2000PLC044655 and registration number is 044655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1290.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹2,421.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is 7.49 and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹387.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repco Home Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹417.00 and 52-week low of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹168.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.