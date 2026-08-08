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Repco Home Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

REPCO HOME FINANCE

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Housing Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Repco Home Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹382.25 Closed
-2.13₹ -8.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Repco Home Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹382.25₹391.75
₹382.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹333.90₹455.40
₹382.25
Open Price
₹391.75
Prev. Close
₹390.55
Volume
6,016

Source: Dion Global

Repco Home Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Repco Home Finance has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), PNB Housing Finance (50.42%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Repco Home Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and PNB Housing Finance (14.77%).

Repco Home Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Repco Home Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5387.57386.7
10390.13389.38
20399.7394.02
50395.22396.03
100389.92394.97
200397.92395.92

Source: Dion Global

Repco Home Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Repco Home Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 26.08%, FII holding fell to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Repco Home Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,23,1720.9255.8
25,48,1400.96106.45
17,90,4830.874.8
9,00,0000.6637.6
7,66,0180.3732
5,39,7581.8922.55
4,34,5410.2918.15
3,20,3880.513.38
2,88,9290.4912.07
2,81,3740.6211.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Repco Home Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTRepco Home Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTRepco Home Finance - Newspaper Publication And Social Media Communication
Aug 04, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTRepco Home Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 15, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTRepco Home Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 6 (1) & Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
Jul 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTRepco Home Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Repco Home Finance

Repco Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2000PLC044655 and registration number is 044655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1795.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C Thangaraju
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. T Karunakaran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. E Santhanam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Usha Ravi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B Raj Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Vaithianathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Repco Home Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Repco Home Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repco Home Finance is ₹382.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Repco Home Finance?

The Repco Home Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Repco Home Finance?

The market cap of Repco Home Finance is ₹2,391.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Repco Home Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Repco Home Finance are ₹391.75 and ₹382.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repco Home Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repco Home Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repco Home Finance is ₹455.40 and 52-week low of Repco Home Finance is ₹333.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Repco Home Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Repco Home Finance has shown returns of -2.13% over the past day, -9.54% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 3.16% across 3 years, and 2.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance are 5.03 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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