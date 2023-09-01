Repco Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2000PLC044655 and registration number is 044655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1290.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.