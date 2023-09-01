Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REPCO HOME FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹387.05 Closed
-0.24-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.05₹394.00
₹387.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.30₹417.00
₹387.05
Open Price
₹389.95
Prev. Close
₹388.00
Volume
1,25,327

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1392.2
  • R2397.4
  • R3400.8
  • Pivot
    388.8
  • S1383.6
  • S2380.2
  • S3375

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5217.78388.46
  • 10216.35385.88
  • 20223.63374.34
  • 50230.12340.87
  • 100184.67303.29
  • 200195.88268.82

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan37,33,7500.58122.62
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund24,28,4602.7979.75
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund10,97,0530.8736.03
HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund7,44,3660.8624.45
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund7,05,4011.4323.17
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund5,51,5641.5518.11
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund5,29,7901.1717.4
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan4,28,0001.814.06
Tata Young Citizens Fund (After 7 Years) - Regular Plan97,8561.083.21

Repco Home Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Repco Home Finance Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:53 PM

About Repco Home Finance Ltd.

Repco Home Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN2000PLC044655 and registration number is 044655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1290.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T S Krishnamurthy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. K Swaminathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. T Karunakaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N Balasubramanian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. R S Isabella
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jacintha Lazarus
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. C Thangaraju
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sumithra Ravichandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G R Sundaravadivel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Nadanasabapathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Sridhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Repco Home Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹2,421.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is 7.49 and PB ratio of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Repco Home Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹387.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Repco Home Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Repco Home Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹417.00 and 52-week low of Repco Home Finance Ltd. is ₹168.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data