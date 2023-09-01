Follow Us

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Share Price

KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Compressors | Smallcap | NSE
₹624.40 Closed
-3.01-19.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹621.15₹634.70
₹624.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹542.50₹699.85
₹624.40
Open Price
₹628.30
Prev. Close
₹643.80
Volume
71,253

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1631.08
  • R2639.67
  • R3644.63
  • Pivot
    626.12
  • S1617.53
  • S2612.57
  • S3603.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5128.29640.61
  • 1067.56640.29
  • 2037.65639.95
  • 5020.19636.05
  • 10013.440
  • 20011.920

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.21-1.2710.441.611.611.611.61
5.94-8.65-8.813.370.13344.64231.99
-2.4512.4117.1945.4361.80411.98403.92
2.1813.60-2.5140.47122.44288.51246.90

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund41,52,3610.78269.11
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan22,00,0001.94142.58
Tata Small Cap Fund19,64,2002.24127.3
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund15,85,0731.69102.73
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan13,34,3980.886.48
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund9,12,5440.6559.14
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund6,44,282141.76
DSP Tiger Fund6,24,8521.7240.5
PGIM India Small Cap Fund5,21,5601.4833.8
Franklin Build India Fund5,00,0002.1832.41
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120PN1974PLC110307 and registration number is 110307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1021.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul C Kirloskar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K Srinivasan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul C Kirloskar
    Director
  • Mr. Pravir Kumar Vohra
    Director
  • Mr. G Krishna Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Shah Singh
    Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Dua
    Director
  • Mrs. Nalini Venkatesh
    Director
  • Mr. Tejas Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹4,37.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is 36.62 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is 6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹624.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹699.85 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹542.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

