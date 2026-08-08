Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|-2.87
|-18.28
|-9.51
|21.81
|8.78
|32.67
|30.06
|Elgi Equipments
|3.25
|-0.31
|4.51
|18.06
|10.20
|4.29
|23.39
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.10
|-0.63
|-5.26
|24.30
|18.77
|13.21
|34.47
|Veljan Denison
|-4.74
|2.14
|58.70
|39.10
|30.86
|25.58
|22.64
|Revathi Equipment India
|6.07
|-3.72
|22.80
|17.17
|-18.75
|-37.79
|-24.78
|Semac Construction
|3.29
|-2.54
|8.33
|36.59
|-39.93
|-40.31
|-14.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has gained 8.78% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,470.47
|1,466.96
|10
|1,506.43
|1,500.77
|20
|1,628.81
|1,571.69
|50
|1,695.94
|1,613.06
|100
|1,494.91
|1,529.23
|200
|1,298.82
|1,410.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.80%, while DII stake decreased to 25.97%, FII holding rose to 10.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,00,000
|6.55
|820.26
|41,09,440
|1.02
|802.57
|16,96,994
|1.86
|331.42
|10,58,892
|1.97
|206.8
|8,10,190
|1.1
|158.23
|6,34,027
|1.88
|123.83
|4,17,898
|1.3
|81.62
|3,73,283
|2.24
|72.9
|3,43,014
|1.46
|66.99
|3,04,893
|2.74
|59.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Pneumatic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Kirloskar Pneumatic - Record Date For Sub-Division Of Shares
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Pneumatic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Pneumatic - Update On Acquisition
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Kirloskar Pneumatic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120PN1974PLC110307 and registration number is 110307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1759.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹1,440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹9,354.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are ₹1,453.75 and ₹1,433.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Pneumatic Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹2,197.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹955.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -18.28% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 8.78% over 1 year, 32.67% across 3 years, and 30.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are 35.58 and 7.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global