What is the share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹1,440.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹9,354.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are ₹1,453.75 and ₹1,433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Pneumatic Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹2,197.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹955.00 as on .

How has the Kirloskar Pneumatic Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -18.28% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 8.78% over 1 year, 32.67% across 3 years, and 30.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are 35.58 and 7.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global