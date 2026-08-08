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Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC COMPANY

Kirloskars Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,440.00 Closed
-1.06₹ -15.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,433.00₹1,453.75
₹1,440.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹955.00₹2,197.75
₹1,440.00
Open Price
₹1,453.70
Prev. Close
₹1,455.50
Volume
4,784

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		-2.87-18.28-9.5121.818.7832.6730.06
Elgi Equipments		3.25-0.314.5118.0610.204.2923.39
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.10-0.63-5.2624.3018.7713.2134.47
Veljan Denison		-4.742.1458.7039.1030.8625.5822.64
Revathi Equipment India		6.07-3.7222.8017.17-18.75-37.79-24.78
Semac Construction		3.29-2.548.3336.59-39.93-40.31-14.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has gained 8.78% compared to peers like Elgi Equipments (10.20%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has outperformed peers relative to Elgi Equipments (23.39%) and Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%).

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,470.471,466.96
101,506.431,500.77
201,628.811,571.69
501,695.941,613.06
1001,494.911,529.23
2001,298.821,410.36

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 38.80%, while DII stake decreased to 25.97%, FII holding rose to 10.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,00,0006.55820.26
41,09,4401.02802.57
16,96,9941.86331.42
10,58,8921.97206.8
8,10,1901.1158.23
6,34,0271.88123.83
4,17,8981.381.62
3,73,2832.2472.9
3,43,0141.4666.99
3,04,8932.7459.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTKirloskar Pneumatic - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTKirloskar Pneumatic - Record Date For Sub-Division Of Shares
Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTKirloskar Pneumatic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTKirloskar Pneumatic - Update On Acquisition
Jul 31, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTKirloskar Pneumatic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120PN1974PLC110307 and registration number is 110307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1759.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul C Kirloskar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aman Kirloskar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Kirloskar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Varsha Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bimal Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Dua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravir Kumar Vohra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹1,440.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹9,354.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are ₹1,453.75 and ₹1,433.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Pneumatic Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹2,197.75 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company is ₹955.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kirloskar Pneumatic Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -18.28% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, 8.78% over 1 year, 32.67% across 3 years, and 30.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company are 35.58 and 7.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company News

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