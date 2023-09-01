Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|41,52,361
|0.78
|269.11
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|22,00,000
|1.94
|142.58
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|19,64,200
|2.24
|127.3
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|15,85,073
|1.69
|102.73
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|13,34,398
|0.8
|86.48
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|9,12,544
|0.65
|59.14
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|6,44,282
|1
|41.76
|DSP Tiger Fund
|6,24,852
|1.72
|40.5
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|5,21,560
|1.48
|33.8
|Franklin Build India Fund
|5,00,000
|2.18
|32.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120PN1974PLC110307 and registration number is 110307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1021.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹4,37.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is 36.62 and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is 6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹624.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹699.85 and 52-week low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. is ₹542.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.