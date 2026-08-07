What is the share price of Balaji Amines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Amines is ₹2,028.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Balaji Amines? The Balaji Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Amines? The market cap of Balaji Amines is ₹6,572.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaji Amines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Amines are ₹2,113.90 and ₹2,023.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Amines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Amines is ₹2,443.15 and 52-week low of Balaji Amines is ₹905.15 as on .

How has the Balaji Amines performed historically in terms of returns? The Balaji Amines has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 33.12% over 3 months, 32.09% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -10.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaji Amines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Amines are 32.30 and 3.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global