Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.87
|1.26
|5.40
|1.71
|-36.02
|165.99
|286.66
|6.26
|6.73
|6.78
|3.67
|-20.88
|91.40
|331.84
|7.33
|1.97
|0.70
|-0.80
|-17.62
|96.40
|856.12
|5.01
|-5.20
|4.22
|12.92
|-19.96
|77.34
|34.54
|12.80
|10.09
|16.19
|13.55
|-10.12
|80.85
|80.85
|-0.10
|11.23
|6.26
|29.91
|35.16
|35.16
|35.16
|3.03
|8.48
|27.03
|54.35
|97.89
|188.99
|114.04
|6.44
|-5.07
|-13.84
|20.38
|-43.26
|76.09
|76.09
|9.31
|-7.35
|-18.68
|23.22
|-16.71
|-65.77
|-65.77
|-0.77
|-13.40
|10.19
|12.81
|-23.78
|27.62
|100.80
|-4.92
|17.33
|51.06
|43.27
|21.32
|-39.15
|-39.15
|3.52
|52.18
|50.27
|38.25
|16.95
|-8.36
|-89.91
|10.32
|-3.55
|1.29
|31.42
|-12.99
|382.05
|379.86
|6.24
|0.94
|-2.63
|22.52
|-22.21
|4.41
|4.41
|-2.45
|-15.77
|-7.99
|-4.95
|-30.90
|-56.95
|-56.95
|13.59
|-2.80
|-1.78
|30.67
|7.98
|245.40
|8.44
|1.92
|-4.25
|6.98
|12.71
|-0.93
|1.40
|35.71
|-2.03
|19.59
|7.01
|97.28
|75.97
|186.28
|117.55
|6.99
|17.46
|23.68
|11.56
|-13.11
|-68.84
|-74.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Value Fund
|10,293
|0.34
|2.25
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,497
|0.2
|1.2
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,567
|0.2
|0.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|2,628
|0.73
|0.58
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,261
|0.2
|0.49
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|2,193
|0.72
|0.48
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,283
|0.2
|0.28
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|599
|0.21
|0.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|392
|0.02
|0.09
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|366
|0.2
|0.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balaji Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MH1988PLC049387 and registration number is 049387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1918.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹7,283.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd. is 22.38 and PB ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd. is 4.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹2,226.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Amines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹3,844.00 and 52-week low of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹1,880.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.