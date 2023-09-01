Follow Us

Balaji Amines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BALAJI AMINES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,226.80 Closed
-0.94-21.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Balaji Amines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,201.00₹2,247.00
₹2,226.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,880.00₹3,844.00
₹2,226.80
Open Price
₹2,242.15
Prev. Close
₹2,248.00
Volume
1,25,263

Balaji Amines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,250.07
  • R22,271.53
  • R32,296.07
  • Pivot
    2,225.53
  • S12,204.07
  • S22,179.53
  • S32,158.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,058.812,231.84
  • 103,057.142,194.49
  • 203,138.722,180.28
  • 503,391.732,196.3
  • 1003,252.622,240.89
  • 2003,197.162,389.76

Balaji Amines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Balaji Amines Ltd. Share Holdings

Balaji Amines Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Value Fund10,2930.342.25
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,4970.21.2
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,5670.20.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund2,6280.730.58
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,2610.20.49
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund2,1930.720.48
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,2830.20.28
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF5990.210.13
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund3920.020.09
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3660.20.08
Balaji Amines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balaji Amines Ltd.

Balaji Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MH1988PLC049387 and registration number is 049387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1918.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Prathap Reddy
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. D Ram Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Srinivas Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. N Rajeshwar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Suhasini Yatin Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Uma Rajiv Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Kumar Ramakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaji Amines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Amines Ltd.?

The market cap of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹7,283.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd. is 22.38 and PB ratio of Balaji Amines Ltd. is 4.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balaji Amines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹2,226.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Amines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Amines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹3,844.00 and 52-week low of Balaji Amines Ltd. is ₹1,880.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

