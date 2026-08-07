Here's the live share price of Balaji Amines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balaji Amines
|-5.09
|-1.85
|33.12
|75.44
|32.09
|-3.01
|-10.04
|BASF India
|12.20
|15.43
|5.50
|3.95
|-10.97
|16.05
|2.16
|Fine Organic Industries
|6.87
|2.97
|10.44
|14.66
|2.99
|3.47
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|32.96
|31.00
|28.39
|42.33
|17.57
|21.72
|27.38
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|5.65
|5.27
|9.04
|20.29
|-10.49
|-7.41
|-15.10
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.43
|13.28
|7.44
|15.10
|-4.76
|-13.13
|-8.36
|Foseco India
|5.76
|8.11
|10.96
|15.47
|12.04
|16.65
|28.30
|J G Chemicals
|10.05
|29.65
|30.94
|52.42
|17.01
|44.25
|24.58
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.70
|-3.30
|40.84
|104.05
|101.85
|22.11
|43.29
|Citurgia Biochemicals
|0
|-3.87
|17.31
|124.83
|124.83
|31.00
|17.59
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.80
|19.77
|19.97
|27.89
|9.11
|-5.02
|-15.00
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.45
|-6.49
|-20.11
|-14.93
|-15.88
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Jyoti Resins & Adhesives
|-3.91
|-10.77
|-5.16
|-15.59
|-35.16
|-17.15
|29.73
|Fairchem Organics
|-3.89
|2.61
|18.96
|20.60
|-13.83
|-10.93
|-17.94
|Indo Amines
|3.64
|3.04
|8.18
|12.79
|-5.13
|2.96
|-0.78
|Valiant Organics
|9.46
|8.42
|-1.29
|6.94
|-17.02
|-18.10
|-27.36
|GFL
|9.28
|11.16
|3.89
|3.30
|-17.79
|-6.75
|-6.46
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|-0.43
|-6.41
|-2.36
|6.20
|-14.63
|-20.45
|8.17
|Mangalam Organics
|-6.02
|-13.76
|-17.72
|7.08
|-0.25
|1.48
|-7.79
|Nikhil Adhesives
|1.06
|-1.72
|-18.28
|4.94
|-37.12
|-18.11
|-3.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balaji Amines has gained 32.09% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Amines has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,183.78
|2,067.98
|10
|2,247.82
|2,138.62
|20
|2,271.51
|2,179.65
|50
|2,137.47
|2,070.57
|100
|1,685.07
|1,841.48
|200
|1,437.99
|1,645.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balaji Amines saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.55%, while DII stake increased to 1.58%, FII holding rose to 3.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Balaji Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Balaji Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Balaji Amines - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Balaji Amines - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Balaji Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R
Source: Dion Global
Balaji Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MH1988PLC049387 and registration number is 049387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1291.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Amines is ₹2,028.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaji Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balaji Amines is ₹6,572.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Amines are ₹2,113.90 and ₹2,023.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Amines is ₹2,443.15 and 52-week low of Balaji Amines is ₹905.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balaji Amines has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 33.12% over 3 months, 32.09% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -10.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Amines are 32.30 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global