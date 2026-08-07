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Balaji Amines Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALAJI AMINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Balaji Amines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,028.50 Closed
-3.43₹ -72.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balaji Amines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,023.70₹2,113.90
₹2,028.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹905.15₹2,443.15
₹2,028.50
Open Price
₹2,113.90
Prev. Close
₹2,100.65
Volume
8,757

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Amines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balaji Amines		-5.09-1.8533.1275.4432.09-3.01-10.04
BASF India		12.2015.435.503.95-10.9716.052.16
Fine Organic Industries		6.872.9710.4414.662.993.4711.12
Elantas Beck India		32.9631.0028.3942.3317.5721.7227.38
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		5.655.279.0420.29-10.49-7.41-15.10
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.4313.287.4415.10-4.76-13.13-8.36
Foseco India		5.768.1110.9615.4712.0416.6528.30
J G Chemicals		10.0529.6530.9452.4217.0144.2524.58
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.70-3.3040.84104.05101.8522.1143.29
Citurgia Biochemicals		0-3.8717.31124.83124.8331.0017.59
Oriental Aromatics		3.8019.7719.9727.899.11-5.02-15.00
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.45-6.49-20.11-14.93-15.88-10.32-6.32
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives		-3.91-10.77-5.16-15.59-35.16-17.1529.73
Fairchem Organics		-3.892.6118.9620.60-13.83-10.93-17.94
Indo Amines		3.643.048.1812.79-5.132.96-0.78
Valiant Organics		9.468.42-1.296.94-17.02-18.10-27.36
GFL		9.2811.163.893.30-17.79-6.75-6.46
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-0.43-6.41-2.366.20-14.63-20.458.17
Mangalam Organics		-6.02-13.76-17.727.08-0.251.48-7.79
Nikhil Adhesives		1.06-1.72-18.284.94-37.12-18.11-3.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balaji Amines has gained 32.09% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.97%), Fine Organic Industries (2.99%), Elantas Beck India (17.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Balaji Amines has underperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.16%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Balaji Amines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Amines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,183.782,067.98
102,247.822,138.62
202,271.512,179.65
502,137.472,070.57
1001,685.071,841.48
2001,437.991,645.47

Source: Dion Global

Balaji Amines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balaji Amines saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.55%, while DII stake increased to 1.58%, FII holding rose to 3.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balaji Amines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTBalaji Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTBalaji Amines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTBalaji Amines - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTBalaji Amines - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTBalaji Amines - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial R

Source: Dion Global

About Balaji Amines

Balaji Amines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24132MH1988PLC049387 and registration number is 049387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1291.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ande Prathap Reddy
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Dundurapu Ram Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy Nomula
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ande Srinivas Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mohan Kumar Ramakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adabala Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Uma Rajiv Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suhasini Yatin Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balaji Amines Share Price

What is the share price of Balaji Amines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balaji Amines is ₹2,028.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balaji Amines?

The Balaji Amines is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balaji Amines?

The market cap of Balaji Amines is ₹6,572.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balaji Amines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balaji Amines are ₹2,113.90 and ₹2,023.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balaji Amines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balaji Amines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balaji Amines is ₹2,443.15 and 52-week low of Balaji Amines is ₹905.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balaji Amines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balaji Amines has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 33.12% over 3 months, 32.09% over 1 year, -3.01% across 3 years, and -10.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balaji Amines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balaji Amines are 32.30 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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