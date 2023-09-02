Follow Us

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UTKARSH SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.02 Closed
0.630.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.72₹48.36
₹48.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.25₹56.30
₹48.02
Open Price
₹47.73
Prev. Close
₹47.72
Volume
1,57,720

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.4
  • R248.7
  • R349.04
  • Pivot
    48.06
  • S147.76
  • S247.42
  • S347.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5948.11
  • 104.7948.44
  • 202.449.06
  • 500.960
  • 1000.480
  • 2000.240

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.16-5.940.170.170.170.170.17
0.83-5.22-1.82-1.436.9839.6951.84
-0.14-2.623.5313.2010.82147.78190.09
-0.49-4.26-8.151.53-6.9623.8239.47
0.833.227.8114.5733.20104.0456.92
1.141.689.7628.8027.57125.79-25.27
2.565.5628.7167.7390.11197.1194.67
2.851.406.38-5.255.8618.28-94.89
-1.760.49-5.8318.5211.92106.9898.82
-0.303.21-12.330.02-15.57-23.24-65.02
2.246.4814.586.9921.15163.1378.19
3.085.8640.9547.5294.4823.39-61.90
5.48-3.231.3522.3393.57171.30171.30
1.16-3.1013.2220.4871.78217.8430.40
-2.05-1.7335.3183.38133.4038.38-12.74
1.70-6.571.86-11.00-30.54-10.30-35.62
1.0228.0254.2578.18179.87404.2557.52
4.2121.1532.4320.937.637.637.63
-3.154.1544.9747.52191.78367.34100.23
2.009.6017.6642.5555.4250.419.01

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund2,28,91,2690.68117.78
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund1,13,80,5240.5258.55
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services79,99,8000.5841.16
Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund79,99,8002.7641.16
Kotak Multicap Fund71,27,4000.6636.67
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund48,00,0000.8624.7
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI43,99,8008.8422.64
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund32,86,4530.3916.91
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund30,00,0001.5915.44
Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund - The 30s Plan24,00,0003.9412.35
View All Mutual Funds

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Finance - Banks - Private Sector

Management

  • Mr. Govind Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Muralidharan Rajamani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kajal Ghose
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Prakash Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Thanvi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹5,262.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 12.46 and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹56.30 and 52-week low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹37.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

