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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

UTKARSH SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Small Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.22 Closed
-1.18₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.17₹14.48
₹14.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.15₹22.02
₹14.22
Open Price
₹14.48
Prev. Close
₹14.39
Volume
2,37,610

Source: Dion Global

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		-2.87-2.60-8.491.28-17.54-32.04-18.97
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has declined 17.54% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.4614.51
1014.5214.54
2014.6414.54
5014.114.31
10013.6114.21
20014.6215.28

Source: Dion Global

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.56%, FII holding rose to 11.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,66,2240.623.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTUtkarsh Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 03:06 AM IST ISTUtkarsh Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTUtkarsh Small Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTUtkarsh Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 02, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTUtkarsh Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65992UP2016PLC082804 and registration number is 082804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3378.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1779.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Kshatrapati Shivaji
    Non Exe. Ind. Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. Govind Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Ram Jass Yadav
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Prakash Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Srivastava
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Gauri Rushabh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹14.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹2,530.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are ₹14.48 and ₹14.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utkarsh Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹22.02 and 52-week low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹10.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -2.6% for the past month, -8.49% over 3 months, -17.54% over 1 year, -32.04% across 3 years, and -18.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are -2.68 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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