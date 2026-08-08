What is the share price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹14.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹2,530.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are ₹14.48 and ₹14.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utkarsh Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹22.02 and 52-week low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is ₹10.15 as on .

How has the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -2.6% for the past month, -8.49% over 3 months, -17.54% over 1 year, -32.04% across 3 years, and -18.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are -2.68 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global