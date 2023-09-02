Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|2,28,91,269
|0.68
|117.78
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|1,13,80,524
|0.52
|58.55
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|79,99,800
|0.58
|41.16
|Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund
|79,99,800
|2.76
|41.16
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|71,27,400
|0.66
|36.67
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|48,00,000
|0.86
|24.7
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series VI
|43,99,800
|8.84
|22.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|32,86,453
|0.39
|16.91
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|30,00,000
|1.59
|15.44
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Retirement Fund - The 30s Plan
|24,00,000
|3.94
|12.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Finance - Banks - Private Sector
The market cap of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹5,262.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 12.46 and PB ratio of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹48.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹56.30 and 52-week low of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹37.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.