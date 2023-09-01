Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|56,06,610
|1.16
|245.35
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|27,11,266
|1.02
|118.65
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|25,05,380
|0.52
|109.64
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,56,312
|0.46
|13.34
|DSP Equity Savings Fund
|1,18,848
|0.81
|5.2
|DSP Regular Savings Fund
|24,639
|0.55
|1.03
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,959
|0.09
|0.52
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,759
|0.09
|0.34
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,913
|0.09
|0.22
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,792
|0.09
|0.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2004PLC145007 and registration number is 145007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2946.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹4,70.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is 11.9 and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹449.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Cropchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹368.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.