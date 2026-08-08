What is the share price of Sharda Cropchem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Cropchem is ₹814.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharda Cropchem? The Sharda Cropchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Cropchem? The market cap of Sharda Cropchem is ₹7,348.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Cropchem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Cropchem are ₹824.55 and ₹810.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Cropchem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Cropchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Cropchem is ₹1,297.80 and 52-week low of Sharda Cropchem is ₹756.00 as on .

How has the Sharda Cropchem performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharda Cropchem has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -28.27% over 3 months, -18.0% over 1 year, 23.65% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem are 11.74 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global