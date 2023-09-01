Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARDA CROPCHEM LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹449.70 Closed
-0.33-1.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹448.00₹455.00
₹449.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹368.55₹580.00
₹449.70
Open Price
₹451.20
Prev. Close
₹451.20
Volume
79,547

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1453.98
  • R2457.97
  • R3460.93
  • Pivot
    451.02
  • S1447.03
  • S2444.07
  • S3440.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5444.93443.19
  • 10439.44437.55
  • 20441.02440.34
  • 50481.49464.01
  • 100554.98477.15
  • 200565.78483.08

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan56,06,6101.16245.35
DSP Small Cap Fund27,11,2661.02118.65
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan25,05,3800.52109.64
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan3,56,3120.4613.34
DSP Equity Savings Fund1,18,8480.815.2
DSP Regular Savings Fund24,6390.551.03
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,9590.090.52
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,7590.090.34
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,9130.090.22
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,7920.090.12
View All Mutual Funds

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2004PLC145007 and registration number is 145007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2946.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramprakash V Bubna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sharda R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M S Sundara Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shitin Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shobhan Thakore
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹4,70.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is 11.9 and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharda Cropchem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹449.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Cropchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is ₹368.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data