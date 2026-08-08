Here's the live share price of Sharda Cropchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharda Cropchem has declined 18.00% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Cropchem has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|833.25
|832.3
|10
|855.01
|844.12
|20
|878.66
|861.93
|50
|893.99
|898.36
|100
|961.37
|929.55
|200
|941.97
|922.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharda Cropchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.18%, FII holding fell to 3.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,06,610
|1.18
|475.48
|13,34,425
|0.6
|117.36
|10,00,000
|0.39
|87.95
|1,19,123
|0.47
|10.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Sharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Sharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Sharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Sharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Sharda Cropchem - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2004PLC145007 and registration number is 145007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4630.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Cropchem is ₹814.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Cropchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharda Cropchem is ₹7,348.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Cropchem are ₹824.55 and ₹810.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Cropchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Cropchem is ₹1,297.80 and 52-week low of Sharda Cropchem is ₹756.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharda Cropchem has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -28.27% over 3 months, -18.0% over 1 year, 23.65% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem are 11.74 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global