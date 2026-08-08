Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sharda Cropchem Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARDA CROPCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sharda Cropchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹814.55 Closed
-1.02₹ -8.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sharda Cropchem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹810.00₹824.55
₹814.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹756.00₹1,297.80
₹814.55
Open Price
₹815.05
Prev. Close
₹822.95
Volume
9,351

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Cropchem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharda Cropchem has declined 18.00% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharda Cropchem has outperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Sharda Cropchem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Cropchem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5833.25832.3
10855.01844.12
20878.66861.93
50893.99898.36
100961.37929.55
200941.97922.11

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Cropchem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharda Cropchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.18%, FII holding fell to 3.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sharda Cropchem Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,06,6101.18475.48
13,34,4250.6117.36
10,00,0000.3987.95
1,19,1230.4710.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sharda Cropchem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTSharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTSharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTSharda Cropchem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 29, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTSharda Cropchem - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2004PLC145007 and registration number is 145007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4630.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramprakash V Bubna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sharda R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish R Bubna
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonal Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H S Upendra Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kathuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalin Divatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharda Cropchem Share Price

What is the share price of Sharda Cropchem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharda Cropchem is ₹814.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharda Cropchem?

The Sharda Cropchem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Cropchem?

The market cap of Sharda Cropchem is ₹7,348.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharda Cropchem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharda Cropchem are ₹824.55 and ₹810.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharda Cropchem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharda Cropchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharda Cropchem is ₹1,297.80 and 52-week low of Sharda Cropchem is ₹756.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharda Cropchem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharda Cropchem has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -10.98% for the past month, -28.27% over 3 months, -18.0% over 1 year, 23.65% across 3 years, and 20.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem are 11.74 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sharda Cropchem News

More Sharda Cropchem News
Market Pulse