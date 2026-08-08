What is the share price of Ramkrishna Forgings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹726.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Ramkrishna Forgings? The Ramkrishna Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramkrishna Forgings? The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹13,129.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramkrishna Forgings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramkrishna Forgings are ₹729.00 and ₹689.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramkrishna Forgings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramkrishna Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹729.00 and 52-week low of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹460.15 as on .

How has the Ramkrishna Forgings performed historically in terms of returns? The Ramkrishna Forgings has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 28.47% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 26.21% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings are 122.83 and 3.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global