Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|37,96,795
|4.67
|213.7
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|8,84,689
|0.73
|49.79
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|1,38,400
|1.89
|7.79
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1981PLC034281 and registration number is 034281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2285.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹11,401.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is 42.98 and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is 8.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹713.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹745.00 and 52-week low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹175.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.