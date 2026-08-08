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Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ramkrishna Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹726.05 Closed
3.88₹ 27.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramkrishna Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹689.05₹729.00
₹726.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹460.15₹729.00
₹726.05
Open Price
₹697.70
Prev. Close
₹698.90
Volume
94,855

Source: Dion Global

Ramkrishna Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramkrishna Forgings has gained 25.70% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramkrishna Forgings has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramkrishna Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5646.17676.06
10617.39649.97
20591.85622.13
50578.41593.78
100564.76577.12
200548.89577.11

Source: Dion Global

Ramkrishna Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramkrishna Forgings saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.40%, while DII stake increased to 5.09%, FII holding fell to 20.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ramkrishna Forgings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,28,0003.0671.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ramkrishna Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTRamkrishna Forgings - Intimation Of Receipt Of No-Objection Letter For Reclassification Of A Member Of The Promoter Group Of
Aug 06, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTRamkrishna Forgings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTRamkrishna Forgings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRamkrishna Forgings - Notice Of 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 30, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTRamkrishna Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1981PLC034281 and registration number is 034281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3754.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jalan
    Chairman Emeritus & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Khetan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chaitanya Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milesh Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rekha Shreeratan Bagry
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kothri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranaveer Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sucharita Basu De
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Ramkrishna Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹726.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramkrishna Forgings?

The Ramkrishna Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramkrishna Forgings?

The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹13,129.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramkrishna Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramkrishna Forgings are ₹729.00 and ₹689.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramkrishna Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramkrishna Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹729.00 and 52-week low of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹460.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramkrishna Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramkrishna Forgings has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 28.47% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 26.21% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings are 122.83 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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