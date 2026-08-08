Here's the live share price of Ramkrishna Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramkrishna Forgings has gained 25.70% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramkrishna Forgings has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|646.17
|676.06
|10
|617.39
|649.97
|20
|591.85
|622.13
|50
|578.41
|593.78
|100
|564.76
|577.12
|200
|548.89
|577.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramkrishna Forgings saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.40%, while DII stake increased to 5.09%, FII holding fell to 20.43%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,28,000
|3.06
|71.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Ramkrishna Forgings - Intimation Of Receipt Of No-Objection Letter For Reclassification Of A Member Of The Promoter Group Of
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Ramkrishna Forgings - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Ramkrishna Forgings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Ramkrishna Forgings - Notice Of 44Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Ramkrishna Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1981PLC034281 and registration number is 034281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3754.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹726.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramkrishna Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹13,129.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramkrishna Forgings are ₹729.00 and ₹689.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramkrishna Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹729.00 and 52-week low of Ramkrishna Forgings is ₹460.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramkrishna Forgings has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, 28.47% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 26.21% over 1 year, 7.38% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings are 122.83 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global