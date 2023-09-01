Follow Us

RAMKRISHNA FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹713.10 Closed
-0.03-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹708.00₹752.95
₹713.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹175.75₹745.00
₹713.10
Open Price
₹727.70
Prev. Close
₹713.30
Volume
9,03,085

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1739.57
  • R2767.13
  • R3781.32
  • Pivot
    725.38
  • S1697.82
  • S2683.63
  • S3656.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5230.71673.88
  • 10223.16654.98
  • 20210.59623.33
  • 50201.96551.14
  • 100184.24474.15
  • 200181.28389.16

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund37,96,7954.67213.7
Quant Small Cap Fund8,84,6890.7349.79
Samco Active Momentum Fund1,38,4001.897.79

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 17, 2023, titled "Ramkrishna Forgings Strengthens European OEM Collaboration with 16 Million Euros Contract for Differential Components".
    17-Aug, 2023 | 08:27 AM

About Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1981PLC034281 and registration number is 034281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2285.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naresh Jalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Khetan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chaitanya Jalan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Kedia
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Tawakya Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yudhisthir Lal Madan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabha Guha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandipan Chakravortty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranaveer Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Shreeratan Bagry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kothri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹11,401.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is 42.98 and PB ratio of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is 8.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹713.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹745.00 and 52-week low of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. is ₹175.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

