Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Largecap | NSE
₹844.15 Closed
1.179.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹833.00₹847.40
₹844.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹686.60₹883.95
₹844.15
Open Price
₹833.00
Prev. Close
₹834.35
Volume
6,61,491

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1850.1
  • R2855.95
  • R3864.5
  • Pivot
    841.55
  • S1835.7
  • S2827.15
  • S3821.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5768.44840.09
  • 10762.39841.61
  • 20774.36843.73
  • 50794.85838.77
  • 100778.36819.11
  • 200761.51796.82

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.45-1.426.4218.080.7453.98256.82
-0.63-2.13-5.217.2825.84139.56107.14
-1.43-12.712.1811.037.82-26.49-47.97
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.7310.9679.1488.6882.29305.20467.79
-1.445.0020.8025.2324.37-4.55-4.55
1.579.8510.2312.73-3.3445.10-3.43
12.2734.6027.3230.000.8211.76-83.88
4.341.768.145.131.3738.606.13
1.76-7.1410.2513.480.2461.38-2.70
14.1617.2928.6425.9610.939.80-22.19
6.074.1419.8511.536.6424.2727.96
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,11,22,9430.58955.79
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan46,63,5981.55400.74
Nippon India Small Cap Fund30,89,0540.77265.44
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund30,65,0351.51263.38
UTI Nifty 50 ETF29,55,5500.58253.97
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan22,69,6680.62195.03
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities20,55,0000.98176.59
Axis Bluechip Fund16,30,5530.41140.11
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund15,07,3971.03129.53
Nippon India Large Cap Fund15,00,0000.83128.9
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1962PLC031425 and registration number is 031425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7932.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil D�Souza
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. L Krishnakumar
    Executive Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. P B Balaji
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. David Crean
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Chaudhry
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K P Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹77,512.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is 64.39 and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹844.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹883.95 and 52-week low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹686.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

