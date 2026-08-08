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Tata Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE Low VolatilityBSE Select Business GroupsBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Tata Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,082.00 Closed
-0.73₹ -8.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,077.45₹1,090.60
₹1,082.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,007.20₹1,282.65
₹1,082.00
Open Price
₹1,084.00
Prev. Close
₹1,090.00
Volume
84,140

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Consumer Products has gained 2.77% compared to peers like CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%), Andrew Yule & Company (1.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consumer Products has outperformed peers relative to CCL Products India (22.05%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (4.75%).

Tata Consumer Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,091.111,089.53
101,093.531,091.36
201,095.911,095.28
501,115.221,109.31
1001,119.281,120.47
2001,140.791,122.77

Source: Dion Global

Tata Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.00%, FII holding fell to 20.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Consumer Products Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,55,9301.39543.82
45,29,5780.92487.2
36,08,6860.5388.15
33,81,4461.36363.71
30,19,1881.29324.74
29,32,5251.02315.42
18,79,4741.21202.16
15,13,1131.22162.75
14,32,1411.29154.04
14,01,9231.01150.79

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTTata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTTata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 28, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTTata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTTata Consumer - Audio Recording Of The Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1962PLC031425 and registration number is 031425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14700.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sunil D�Souza
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajit Krishnakumar
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K P Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. David Crean
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,082.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Consumer Products?

The Tata Consumer Products is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consumer Products?

The market cap of Tata Consumer Products is ₹107,084.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consumer Products are ₹1,090.60 and ₹1,077.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,282.65 and 52-week low of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,007.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Consumer Products has shown returns of -0.73% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 7.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products are 65.49 and 4.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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