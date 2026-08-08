What is the share price of Tata Consumer Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,082.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Consumer Products? The Tata Consumer Products is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Consumer Products? The market cap of Tata Consumer Products is ₹107,084.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Consumer Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consumer Products are ₹1,090.60 and ₹1,077.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Consumer Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,282.65 and 52-week low of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,007.20 as on .

How has the Tata Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Consumer Products has shown returns of -0.73% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 7.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products are 65.49 and 4.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global