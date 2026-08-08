Here's the live share price of Tata Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Consumer Products has gained 2.77% compared to peers like CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%), Andrew Yule & Company (1.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Consumer Products has outperformed peers relative to CCL Products India (22.05%) and The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (4.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,091.11
|1,089.53
|10
|1,093.53
|1,091.36
|20
|1,095.91
|1,095.28
|50
|1,115.22
|1,109.31
|100
|1,119.28
|1,120.47
|200
|1,140.79
|1,122.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.00%, FII holding fell to 20.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,55,930
|1.39
|543.82
|45,29,578
|0.92
|487.2
|36,08,686
|0.5
|388.15
|33,81,446
|1.36
|363.71
|30,19,188
|1.29
|324.74
|29,32,525
|1.02
|315.42
|18,79,474
|1.21
|202.16
|15,13,113
|1.22
|162.75
|14,32,141
|1.29
|154.04
|14,01,923
|1.01
|150.79
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Tata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Tata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Tata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Tata Consumer - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Tata Consumer - Audio Recording Of The Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Source: Dion Global
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1962PLC031425 and registration number is 031425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing and blending of tea including manufacture of instant tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14700.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,082.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Consumer Products is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Consumer Products is ₹107,084.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Consumer Products are ₹1,090.60 and ₹1,077.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,282.65 and 52-week low of Tata Consumer Products is ₹1,007.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Consumer Products has shown returns of -0.73% over the past day, -3.81% for the past month, -6.11% over 3 months, 2.77% over 1 year, 9.35% across 3 years, and 7.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products are 65.49 and 4.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global