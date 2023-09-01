Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.45
|-1.42
|6.42
|18.08
|0.74
|53.98
|256.82
|-0.63
|-2.13
|-5.21
|7.28
|25.84
|139.56
|107.14
|-1.43
|-12.71
|2.18
|11.03
|7.82
|-26.49
|-47.97
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|13.73
|10.96
|79.14
|88.68
|82.29
|305.20
|467.79
|-1.44
|5.00
|20.80
|25.23
|24.37
|-4.55
|-4.55
|1.57
|9.85
|10.23
|12.73
|-3.34
|45.10
|-3.43
|12.27
|34.60
|27.32
|30.00
|0.82
|11.76
|-83.88
|4.34
|1.76
|8.14
|5.13
|1.37
|38.60
|6.13
|1.76
|-7.14
|10.25
|13.48
|0.24
|61.38
|-2.70
|14.16
|17.29
|28.64
|25.96
|10.93
|9.80
|-22.19
|6.07
|4.14
|19.85
|11.53
|6.64
|24.27
|27.96
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,11,22,943
|0.58
|955.79
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|46,63,598
|1.55
|400.74
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|30,89,054
|0.77
|265.44
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|30,65,035
|1.51
|263.38
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|29,55,550
|0.58
|253.97
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|22,69,668
|0.62
|195.03
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|20,55,000
|0.98
|176.59
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|16,30,553
|0.41
|140.11
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|15,07,397
|1.03
|129.53
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|15,00,000
|0.83
|128.9
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1962 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1962PLC031425 and registration number is 031425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other food products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7932.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹77,512.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is 64.39 and PB ratio of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹844.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹883.95 and 52-week low of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹686.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.