Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|5,02,21,746
|1.76
|98.18
|Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|46,44,885
|0.5
|9.85
|Kotak Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan
|41,12,555
|0.29
|8.04
|Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund
|39,80,932
|1.17
|7.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
South Indian Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1929PLC001017 and registration number is 001017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6586.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 209.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹4,865.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd. is 5.64 and PB ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Indian Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.