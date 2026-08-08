What is the share price of South Indian Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Indian Bank is ₹47.16 as on .

What kind of stock is South Indian Bank? The South Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South Indian Bank? The market cap of South Indian Bank is ₹12,347.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of South Indian Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of South Indian Bank are ₹47.55 and ₹47.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Indian Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Indian Bank is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of South Indian Bank is ₹28.13 as on .

How has the South Indian Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The South Indian Bank has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, 61.62% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 37.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South Indian Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Indian Bank are 8.17 and 1.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global