South Indian Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.25 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

South Indian Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.85₹23.40
₹23.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.10₹25.35
₹23.25
Open Price
₹23.35
Prev. Close
₹23.25
Volume
3,15,00,676

South Indian Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.48
  • R223.72
  • R324.03
  • Pivot
    23.17
  • S122.93
  • S222.62
  • S322.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.7223.26
  • 1010.2322.98
  • 209.9122.31
  • 509.1821.02
  • 1008.4919.65
  • 2008.417.67

South Indian Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93

South Indian Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

South Indian Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Multicap Fund5,02,21,7461.7698.18
Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan46,44,8850.59.85
Kotak Equity Savings Fund - Regular Plan41,12,5550.298.04
Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund39,80,9321.177.78

South Indian Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About South Indian Bank Ltd.

South Indian Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1929PLC001017 and registration number is 001017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6586.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 209.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Salim Gangadharan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Benny P Thomas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V J Kurian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M George Korah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep M Godbole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paul Antony
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R A Sankara Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radha Unni
    Independent Director

FAQs on South Indian Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of South Indian Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹4,865.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd. is 5.64 and PB ratio of South Indian Bank Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of South Indian Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Indian Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Indian Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of South Indian Bank Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

