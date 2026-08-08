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South Indian Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTH INDIAN BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of South Indian Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.16 Closed
-0.61₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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South Indian Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.05₹47.55
₹47.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.13₹49.90
₹47.16
Open Price
₹47.37
Prev. Close
₹47.45
Volume
4,52,011

Source: Dion Global

South Indian Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, South Indian Bank has gained 61.62% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, South Indian Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

South Indian Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

South Indian Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.8746.9
1047.1646.84
2046.346.57
5045.4345.28
10041.9843.36
20040.7740.39

Source: Dion Global

South Indian Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, South Indian Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.24%, FII holding rose to 25.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

South Indian Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,84,93,5881.74495.06
10,26,16,6181.67468.24
4,80,00,0002.02219.02
1,70,59,8240.2477.84
1,44,38,7893.1965.88
92,21,8460.4942.08
51,03,4500.3823.29
8,43,5001.013.85
8,30,0001.053.79
4,32,5140.421.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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South Indian Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTSouth IndianBank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTSouth IndianBank - Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (List
Jul 28, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTSouth IndianBank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 28, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTSouth IndianBank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTSouth IndianBank - Intimation Under Regulation 34 And Other Applicable Provisions Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (

Source: Dion Global

About South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1929PLC001017 and registration number is 001017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9846.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jose Joseph Kattoor
    Chairman
  • Mr. P R Seshadri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dolphy Jose
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Benny P Thomas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Paul Antony
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M George Korah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R A Sankara Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Ramakrishna Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep M Godbole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomson Thomas
    Independent Director

FAQs on South Indian Bank Share Price

What is the share price of South Indian Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Indian Bank is ₹47.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is South Indian Bank?

The South Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South Indian Bank?

The market cap of South Indian Bank is ₹12,347.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of South Indian Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of South Indian Bank are ₹47.55 and ₹47.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South Indian Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Indian Bank is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of South Indian Bank is ₹28.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the South Indian Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The South Indian Bank has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, 61.62% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 37.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South Indian Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Indian Bank are 8.17 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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