Here's the live share price of South Indian Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, South Indian Bank has gained 61.62% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, South Indian Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.87
|46.9
|10
|47.16
|46.84
|20
|46.3
|46.57
|50
|45.43
|45.28
|100
|41.98
|43.36
|200
|40.77
|40.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, South Indian Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.24%, FII holding rose to 25.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,84,93,588
|1.74
|495.06
|10,26,16,618
|1.67
|468.24
|4,80,00,000
|2.02
|219.02
|1,70,59,824
|0.24
|77.84
|1,44,38,789
|3.19
|65.88
|92,21,846
|0.49
|42.08
|51,03,450
|0.38
|23.29
|8,43,500
|1.01
|3.85
|8,30,000
|1.05
|3.79
|4,32,514
|0.42
|1.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|South IndianBank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|South IndianBank - Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (List
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|South IndianBank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|South IndianBank - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|South IndianBank - Intimation Under Regulation 34 And Other Applicable Provisions Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (
Source: Dion Global
South Indian Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1929 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1929PLC001017 and registration number is 001017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9846.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South Indian Bank is ₹47.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South Indian Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of South Indian Bank is ₹12,347.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of South Indian Bank are ₹47.55 and ₹47.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South Indian Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South Indian Bank is ₹49.90 and 52-week low of South Indian Bank is ₹28.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South Indian Bank has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, 12.9% over 3 months, 61.62% over 1 year, 37.58% across 3 years, and 37.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South Indian Bank are 8.17 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global