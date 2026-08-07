Here's the live share price of Avenue Supermarts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avenue Supermarts has declined 8.74% compared to peers like Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%), Shoppers Stop (-18.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Avenue Supermarts has outperformed peers relative to Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%) and V-Mart Retail (-3.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,899.75
|3,960.59
|10
|3,955.09
|3,959.58
|20
|3,976.74
|3,989.65
|50
|4,092.75
|4,069.03
|100
|4,166.73
|4,098.14
|200
|4,045.33
|4,102.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avenue Supermarts saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.50%, while DII stake decreased to 8.74%, FII holding rose to 9.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,00,000
|1.69
|1,445.63
|31,68,463
|2.7
|1,388.01
|30,80,000
|2.45
|1,349.26
|27,99,317
|2.3
|1,226.3
|21,88,843
|4.26
|958.87
|20,95,212
|1.27
|917.85
|19,24,169
|0.99
|842.92
|18,96,750
|3.63
|830.91
|17,36,322
|5.41
|760.63
|17,32,475
|0.96
|758.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Avenue Supermarts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Avenue Supermarts - Store Opening Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Avenue Supermarts - Transcript Of Conference Call With Analyst/ Institutional Investors
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Avenue Supermarts - Update On Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meetings
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Avenue Supermarts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2000PLC126473 and registration number is 126473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66968.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 651.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,890.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avenue Supermarts is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avenue Supermarts is ₹253,739.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avenue Supermarts are ₹3,957.95 and ₹3,886.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avenue Supermarts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avenue Supermarts is ₹4,916.30 and 52-week low of Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,528.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avenue Supermarts has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -4.37% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, 2.24% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts are 82.97 and 10.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global