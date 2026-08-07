What is the share price of Avenue Supermarts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,890.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Avenue Supermarts? The Avenue Supermarts is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avenue Supermarts? The market cap of Avenue Supermarts is ₹253,739.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avenue Supermarts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avenue Supermarts are ₹3,957.95 and ₹3,886.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avenue Supermarts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avenue Supermarts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avenue Supermarts is ₹4,916.30 and 52-week low of Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,528.65 as on .

How has the Avenue Supermarts performed historically in terms of returns? The Avenue Supermarts has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -4.37% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, 2.24% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts are 82.97 and 10.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global