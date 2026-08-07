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Avenue Supermarts Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVENUE SUPERMARTS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Theme
Consumption
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex Sixty

Here's the live share price of Avenue Supermarts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,890.25 Closed
-1.29₹ -50.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avenue Supermarts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,886.90₹3,957.95
₹3,890.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,528.65₹4,916.30
₹3,890.25
Open Price
₹3,957.95
Prev. Close
₹3,941.00
Volume
15,950

Source: Dion Global

Avenue Supermarts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avenue Supermarts has declined 8.74% compared to peers like Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%), Shoppers Stop (-18.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Avenue Supermarts has outperformed peers relative to Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%) and V-Mart Retail (-3.07%).

Avenue Supermarts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avenue Supermarts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,899.753,960.59
103,955.093,959.58
203,976.743,989.65
504,092.754,069.03
1004,166.734,098.14
2004,045.334,102.93

Source: Dion Global

Avenue Supermarts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avenue Supermarts saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.50%, while DII stake decreased to 8.74%, FII holding rose to 9.22%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Avenue Supermarts Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,00,0001.691,445.63
31,68,4632.71,388.01
30,80,0002.451,349.26
27,99,3172.31,226.3
21,88,8434.26958.87
20,95,2121.27917.85
19,24,1690.99842.92
18,96,7503.63830.91
17,36,3225.41760.63
17,32,4750.96758.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Avenue Supermarts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTAvenue Supermarts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAvenue Supermarts - Store Opening Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTAvenue Supermarts - Transcript Of Conference Call With Analyst/ Institutional Investors
Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTAvenue Supermarts - Update On Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meetings
Jul 29, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTAvenue Supermarts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2000PLC126473 and registration number is 126473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66968.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 651.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Kalpana Unadkat
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Asawa
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramakant Baheti
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Elvin Machado
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N Bhaskaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manjri Chandak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rita Teaotia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harischandra M Bharuka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avenue Supermarts Share Price

What is the share price of Avenue Supermarts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,890.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avenue Supermarts?

The Avenue Supermarts is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avenue Supermarts?

The market cap of Avenue Supermarts is ₹253,739.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avenue Supermarts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avenue Supermarts are ₹3,957.95 and ₹3,886.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avenue Supermarts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avenue Supermarts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avenue Supermarts is ₹4,916.30 and 52-week low of Avenue Supermarts is ₹3,528.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avenue Supermarts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avenue Supermarts has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -4.37% for the past month, -11.29% over 3 months, -8.74% over 1 year, 2.24% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts are 82.97 and 10.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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