Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|70,02,074
|8.15
|2,627.74
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|49,93,405
|5.53
|1,873.93
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|37,22,452
|8.94
|1,396.96
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|33,00,000
|2.07
|1,238.42
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|24,84,143
|3.61
|932.25
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|22,74,566
|1.75
|853.6
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|16,41,611
|5.44
|616.06
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|15,62,857
|4.87
|586.51
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|15,22,447
|5.08
|571.34
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|10,48,805
|4.13
|393.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2000PLC126473 and registration number is 126473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30352.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹2,42,98.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is 101.79 and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is 17.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹3,761.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avenue Supermarts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹4,609.00 and 52-week low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹3,292.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.