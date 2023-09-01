Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Largecap | NSE
₹3,761.05 Closed
1.0940.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,716.00₹3,765.00
₹3,761.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,292.00₹4,609.00
₹3,761.05
Open Price
₹3,730.00
Prev. Close
₹3,720.40
Volume
3,60,830

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,780.57
  • R23,796.73
  • R33,829.02
  • Pivot
    3,748.28
  • S13,732.12
  • S23,699.83
  • S33,683.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,195.793,668.56
  • 104,248.253,630.29
  • 204,318.333,624.53
  • 504,374.343,649.6
  • 1004,099.053,655.22
  • 2004,076.373,707.5

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Share Holdings

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund70,02,0748.152,627.74
Axis Bluechip Fund49,93,4055.531,873.93
Axis Focused 25 Fund37,22,4528.941,396.96
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund33,00,0002.071,238.42
UTI Flexi Cap Fund24,84,1433.61932.25
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund22,74,5661.75853.6
Axis Flexi Cap Fund16,41,6115.44616.06
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund15,62,8574.87586.51
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund15,22,4475.08571.34
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund10,48,8054.13393.6
View All Mutual Funds

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2000PLC126473 and registration number is 126473. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30352.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 647.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Damani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ignatius Navil Noronha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramakant Baheti
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Elvin Machado
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manjri Chandak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Bhave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Unadkat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

The market cap of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹2,42,98.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is 101.79 and PB ratio of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is 17.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹3,761.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avenue Supermarts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹4,609.00 and 52-week low of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. is ₹3,292.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data