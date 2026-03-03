Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Affle 3I along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,354.20 Closed
-1.51₹ -20.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Affle 3I Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,323.90₹1,385.00
₹1,354.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,221.05₹2,186.80
₹1,354.20
Open Price
₹1,323.90
Prev. Close
₹1,375.00
Volume
17,239

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Affle 3I has gained 4.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.34%.

Affle 3I’s current P/E of 43.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Affle 3I Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, Affle 3I has declined 3.27% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), PVR INOX (13.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Affle 3I has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Affle 3I Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Affle 3I Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,419.431,395.32
101,481.951,448.2
201,560.031,512.94
501,649.081,606.42
1001,717.421,684.5
2001,819.191,719.39

Affle 3I Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Affle 3I saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.95%, while DII stake increased to 16.36%, FII holding fell to 17.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Affle 3I Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,87,6220.61400.36
15,34,7590.68237.46
12,60,0000.83194.95
12,14,9690.74187.98
10,08,9001.23156.1
9,37,0692.08144.98
7,26,0860.71112.34
5,97,0560.7792.38
5,92,1471.1191.62
5,72,9171.988.64

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Affle 3I Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:13 AM ISTAffle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mar 03, 2026, 1:03 AM ISTAffle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 28, 2026, 7:17 PM ISTAffle 3I - Intimation Regarding Grants Of Two New Patents In India
Feb 10, 2026, 2:30 AM ISTAffle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTAffle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Affle 3I

Affle 3I Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1994PLC408172 and registration number is 80451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 714.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anuj Khanna Sohum
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Gour
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Charles Yong Jien Foong
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Reshma Prasad Virmani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Hanny Kusnadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Simon Arthur Chesterman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Affle 3I Share Price

What is the share price of Affle 3I?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affle 3I is ₹1,354.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Affle 3I?

The Affle 3I is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Affle 3I?

The market cap of Affle 3I is ₹19,061.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Affle 3I?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Affle 3I are ₹1,385.00 and ₹1,323.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Affle 3I?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affle 3I stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affle 3I is ₹2,186.80 and 52-week low of Affle 3I is ₹1,221.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Affle 3I performed historically in terms of returns?

The Affle 3I has shown returns of -1.51% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -18.43% over 3 months, -3.34% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 4.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Affle 3I?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Affle 3I are 43.48 and 5.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

