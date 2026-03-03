Here's the live share price of Affle 3I along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Affle 3I has gained 4.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.34%.
Affle 3I’s current P/E of 43.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, Affle 3I has declined 3.27% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), PVR INOX (13.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Affle 3I has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,419.43
|1,395.32
|10
|1,481.95
|1,448.2
|20
|1,560.03
|1,512.94
|50
|1,649.08
|1,606.42
|100
|1,717.42
|1,684.5
|200
|1,819.19
|1,719.39
In the latest quarter, Affle 3I saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.95%, while DII stake increased to 16.36%, FII holding fell to 17.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,87,622
|0.61
|400.36
|15,34,759
|0.68
|237.46
|12,60,000
|0.83
|194.95
|12,14,969
|0.74
|187.98
|10,08,900
|1.23
|156.1
|9,37,069
|2.08
|144.98
|7,26,086
|0.71
|112.34
|5,97,056
|0.77
|92.38
|5,92,147
|1.11
|91.62
|5,72,917
|1.9
|88.64
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:13 AM IST
|Affle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:03 AM IST
|Affle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 28, 2026, 7:17 PM IST
|Affle 3I - Intimation Regarding Grants Of Two New Patents In India
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:30 AM IST
|Affle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|Affle 3I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Affle 3I Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1994PLC408172 and registration number is 80451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 714.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Affle 3I is ₹1,354.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Affle 3I is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Affle 3I is ₹19,061.36 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Affle 3I are ₹1,385.00 and ₹1,323.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Affle 3I stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Affle 3I is ₹2,186.80 and 52-week low of Affle 3I is ₹1,221.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Affle 3I has shown returns of -1.51% over the past day, -13.24% for the past month, -18.43% over 3 months, -3.34% over 1 year, 9.78% across 3 years, and 4.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Affle 3I are 43.48 and 5.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.