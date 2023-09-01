Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.51
|3.44
|39.34
|76.23
|76.55
|68.64
|5.03
|2.99
|-3.02
|13.61
|33.52
|7.39
|56.35
|7.57
|0.24
|9.24
|90.15
|169.38
|272.38
|1,541.11
|989.01
|11.73
|13.85
|22.22
|68.00
|53.05
|362.23
|127.32
|8.26
|19.54
|44.55
|73.42
|93.61
|772.18
|472.57
|6.11
|-1.59
|32.88
|54.08
|48.43
|324.89
|99.52
|25.28
|18.14
|29.80
|70.36
|31.80
|430.31
|161.17
|-0.53
|-3.46
|21.95
|45.16
|43.45
|289.76
|81.81
|11.19
|4.40
|68.33
|174.62
|105.96
|661.31
|287.16
|10.69
|4.51
|30.60
|66.59
|42.04
|37.02
|37.02
|0.55
|-8.25
|69.66
|99.44
|61.93
|169.69
|32.19
|13.45
|31.44
|35.86
|106.09
|151.93
|506.28
|878.70
|4.29
|-0.27
|27.01
|36.76
|-3.26
|1,840.43
|619.70
|-3.69
|2.80
|17.52
|44.94
|12.78
|6.15
|-10.86
|14.44
|41.57
|32.79
|76.85
|109.90
|412.39
|412.39
|8.26
|23.58
|33.95
|32.86
|-24.01
|103.96
|-43.75
|0.26
|9.87
|38.37
|18.22
|-0.59
|5.13
|-54.98
|-3.17
|21.59
|26.63
|33.75
|12.04
|17.91
|17.91
|4.43
|12.47
|8.41
|7.15
|4.62
|24.89
|-49.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|24,25,852
|0.26
|90.64
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|23,53,894
|0.75
|87.95
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|19,33,858
|0.62
|72.26
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|17,80,000
|1.33
|66.51
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|5,12,282
|0.81
|19.14
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|3,41,737
|0.05
|12.77
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|3,13,689
|0.56
|11.72
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|2,12,000
|2.55
|7.92
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|27,000
|0.52
|1.01
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|3,449
|0.01
|0.13
Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1987PLC029553 and registration number is 029553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1941.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,332.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is 25.46 and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹387.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandhar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹423.00 and 52-week low of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.