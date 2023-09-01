Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1987PLC029553 and registration number is 029553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1941.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.