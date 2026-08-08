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Sandhar Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sandhar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹666.40 Closed
1.50₹ 9.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sandhar Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹654.40₹670.00
₹666.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹386.25₹764.10
₹666.40
Open Price
₹656.55
Prev. Close
₹656.55
Volume
19,482

Source: Dion Global

Sandhar Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies		1.17-1.71-9.519.867.148.2052.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sandhar Technologies has gained 49.48% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandhar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Sandhar Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sandhar Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5610.25637.1
10604.12626.56
20622.9629.4
50668.04630.3
100580.94604.05
200557.66568.08

Source: Dion Global

Sandhar Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sandhar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.82%, FII holding rose to 2.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sandhar Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,82,8770.23178
18,36,3600.67131.65
17,29,2120.66123.97
7,39,8360.2853.04
5,02,5170.9136.03
3,91,4690.4228.06
3,20,5300.0422.98
1,24,6621.298.94
30,0940.482.16
7,2590.740.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sandhar Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSandhar Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTSandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTSandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 03, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTSandhar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Sandhar Technologies

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1987PLC029553 and registration number is 029553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3044.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Monica Davar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Dinodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neel Jay Davar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vimal Mahendru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikrampati Singhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aabha Bakaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sandhar Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Sandhar Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandhar Technologies is ₹666.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sandhar Technologies?

The Sandhar Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandhar Technologies?

The market cap of Sandhar Technologies is ₹4,011.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandhar Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandhar Technologies are ₹670.00 and ₹654.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandhar Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandhar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandhar Technologies is ₹764.10 and 52-week low of Sandhar Technologies is ₹386.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sandhar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sandhar Technologies has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, 26.72% over 3 months, 50.19% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies are 20.19 and 3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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