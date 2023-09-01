Follow Us

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANDHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹387.50 Closed
-0.4-1.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.10₹394.25
₹387.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹423.00
₹387.50
Open Price
₹391.90
Prev. Close
₹389.05
Volume
67,335

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1392.83
  • R2397.62
  • R3400.98
  • Pivot
    389.47
  • S1384.68
  • S2381.32
  • S3376.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5220.25387.62
  • 10221.74382.03
  • 20223.88373.57
  • 50228.24350.15
  • 100235.64316.89
  • 200236.55284.33

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund24,25,8520.2690.64
DSP Small Cap Fund23,53,8940.7587.95
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan19,33,8580.6272.26
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund17,80,0001.3366.51
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund5,12,2820.8119.14
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund3,41,7370.0512.77
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund3,13,6890.5611.72
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund2,12,0002.557.92
ITI Long Term Equity Fund27,0000.521.01
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund3,4490.010.13

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Sandhar Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:17 AM

About Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1987PLC029553 and registration number is 029553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1941.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendar Nath Davar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jayant Davar
    Co-Chairman & Manag. Director
  • Mrs. Monica Davar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Dinodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neel Jay Davar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Archana Capoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Lal Bhagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Mahendru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sandhar Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,332.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sandhar Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is 25.46 and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sandhar Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹387.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandhar Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandhar Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹423.00 and 52-week low of Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

