What is the share price of Sandhar Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandhar Technologies is ₹666.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Sandhar Technologies? The Sandhar Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandhar Technologies? The market cap of Sandhar Technologies is ₹4,011.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandhar Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandhar Technologies are ₹670.00 and ₹654.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandhar Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandhar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandhar Technologies is ₹764.10 and 52-week low of Sandhar Technologies is ₹386.25 as on .

How has the Sandhar Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Sandhar Technologies has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, 26.72% over 3 months, 50.19% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies are 20.19 and 3.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global