Here's the live share price of Sandhar Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|1.17
|-1.71
|-9.51
|9.86
|7.14
|8.20
|52.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sandhar Technologies has gained 49.48% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandhar Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|610.25
|637.1
|10
|604.12
|626.56
|20
|622.9
|629.4
|50
|668.04
|630.3
|100
|580.94
|604.05
|200
|557.66
|568.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sandhar Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.82%, FII holding rose to 2.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,82,877
|0.23
|178
|18,36,360
|0.67
|131.65
|17,29,212
|0.66
|123.97
|7,39,836
|0.28
|53.04
|5,02,517
|0.91
|36.03
|3,91,469
|0.42
|28.06
|3,20,530
|0.04
|22.98
|1,24,662
|1.29
|8.94
|30,094
|0.48
|2.16
|7,259
|0.74
|0.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Sandhar Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Sandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Sandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Sandhar Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Sandhar Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Sandhar Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1987PLC029553 and registration number is 029553. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3044.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandhar Technologies is ₹666.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandhar Technologies is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sandhar Technologies is ₹4,011.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandhar Technologies are ₹670.00 and ₹654.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandhar Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandhar Technologies is ₹764.10 and 52-week low of Sandhar Technologies is ₹386.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandhar Technologies has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, -1.27% for the past month, 26.72% over 3 months, 50.19% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 19.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies are 20.19 and 3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global