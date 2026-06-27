Here's the live share price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|8.35
|22.56
|33.43
|26.43
|69.11
|26.55
|15.17
|Bosch
|1.19
|13.54
|37.38
|13.60
|26.65
|29.87
|21.85
|Sundram Fasteners
|5.95
|7.11
|21.89
|-0.34
|-6.94
|-7.69
|2.90
|Banco Products (India)
|-0.36
|6.08
|24.83
|-4.35
|12.29
|63.04
|51.88
|Talbros Automotive Components
|13.18
|16.75
|74.51
|46.98
|40.43
|40.04
|49.03
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|-0.40
|3.38
|19.65
|0.55
|-15.31
|6.47
|5.46
|GNA Axles
|5.41
|14.34
|15.04
|38.16
|35.50
|3.25
|14.77
|Triton Valves
|-2.61
|12.74
|29.55
|44.79
|56.52
|48.24
|22.09
|Autoline Industries
|11.38
|6.26
|68.07
|10.67
|9.27
|9.10
|13.64
|Menon Pistons
|21.13
|13.72
|38.44
|16.16
|12.77
|4.61
|19.94
|UCAL
|14.51
|25.87
|40.92
|9.67
|-22.38
|-1.26
|-8.66
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.66
|7.29
|-12.09
|-33.28
|-13.01
|8.11
|11.44
|I P Rings
|3.80
|3.09
|32.88
|12.75
|-12.36
|5.52
|1.42
|Samkrg Pistons & Rings
|-3.07
|5.63
|11.31
|-11.63
|-9.50
|-5.57
|-10.69
|Sibar Auto Parts
|-1.41
|7.41
|13.44
|-11.93
|-28.56
|-9.81
|0.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has gained 69.11% compared to peers like Bosch (26.65%), Sundram Fasteners (-6.94%), Banco Products (India) (12.29%). From a 5 year perspective, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (21.85%) and Sundram Fasteners (2.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,823.71
|3,825.85
|10
|3,728.95
|3,733.33
|20
|3,554.45
|3,619.74
|50
|3,512.71
|3,471.65
|100
|3,259.33
|3,310.41
|200
|3,032.01
|3,045.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.89%, FII holding rose to 7.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,81,165
|2
|366.62
|2,54,261
|1.88
|86.22
|2,20,000
|1.65
|74.6
|62,100
|1.78
|21.06
|11,149
|0.72
|3.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|SPR Auto Tech. - Update On Virtual One-On-One Meetings With The Investors
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Shriram Pistons - Intimation Of Schedule Of Virtual One-On-One Meetings With Investors
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Shriram Pistons - Update On Virtual One-On-One Meetings With The Investors
|Jun 24, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|Shriram Pistons - Communication To Shareholders Regarding Tax Deduction At Source (TDS)/Withholding Tax On Dividend
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Shriram Pistons - Intimation Of Schedule Of Virtual One-On-One Meetings With Investors
Source: Dion Global
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112DL1963PLC004084 and registration number is 004084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3526.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,045.00 as on Jun 25, 2026.
The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹17,818.15 Cr as on Jun 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are ₹4,051.45 and ₹3,923.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPR Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,051.45 and 52-week low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹2,300.00 as on Jun 25, 2026.
The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, 24.95% for the past month, 30.94% over 3 months, 67.95% over 1 year, 26.55% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are 32.23 and 6.14 on Jun 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global