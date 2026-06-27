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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

SPR AUTO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,045.00 Closed
2.96₹ 116.35
As on Jun 25, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,923.10₹4,051.45
₹4,045.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,300.00₹4,051.45
₹4,045.00
Open Price
₹3,928.65
Prev. Close
₹3,928.65
Volume
6,155

Source: Dion Global

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		8.3522.5633.4326.4369.1126.5515.17
Bosch		1.1913.5437.3813.6026.6529.8721.85
Sundram Fasteners		5.957.1121.89-0.34-6.94-7.692.90
Banco Products (India)		-0.366.0824.83-4.3512.2963.0451.88
Talbros Automotive Components		13.1816.7574.5146.9840.4340.0449.03
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		-0.403.3819.650.55-15.316.475.46
GNA Axles		5.4114.3415.0438.1635.503.2514.77
Triton Valves		-2.6112.7429.5544.7956.5248.2422.09
Autoline Industries		11.386.2668.0710.679.279.1013.64
Menon Pistons		21.1313.7238.4416.1612.774.6119.94
UCAL		14.5125.8740.929.67-22.38-1.26-8.66
Rane Engine Valve		-0.667.29-12.09-33.28-13.018.1111.44
I P Rings		3.803.0932.8812.75-12.365.521.42
Samkrg Pistons & Rings		-3.075.6311.31-11.63-9.50-5.57-10.69
Sibar Auto Parts		-1.417.4113.44-11.93-28.56-9.810.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has gained 69.11% compared to peers like Bosch (26.65%), Sundram Fasteners (-6.94%), Banco Products (India) (12.29%). From a 5 year perspective, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has outperformed peers relative to Bosch (21.85%) and Sundram Fasteners (2.90%).

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,823.713,825.85
103,728.953,733.33
203,554.453,619.74
503,512.713,471.65
1003,259.333,310.41
2003,032.013,045.92

Source: Dion Global

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SPR Auto Technologies Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.89%, FII holding rose to 7.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,81,1652366.62
2,54,2611.8886.22
2,20,0001.6574.6
62,1001.7821.06
11,1490.723.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSPR Auto Tech. - Update On Virtual One-On-One Meetings With The Investors
Jun 24, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTShriram Pistons - Intimation Of Schedule Of Virtual One-On-One Meetings With Investors
Jun 24, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTShriram Pistons - Update On Virtual One-On-One Meetings With The Investors
Jun 24, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTShriram Pistons - Communication To Shareholders Regarding Tax Deduction At Source (TDS)/Withholding Tax On Dividend
Jun 23, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTShriram Pistons - Intimation Of Schedule Of Virtual One-On-One Meetings With Investors

Source: Dion Global

About SPR Auto Technologies Ltd

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112DL1963PLC004084 and registration number is 004084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3526.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Srinivasan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Luv D Shriram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Dass
    Director
  • Mr. Yasunori Maekawa
    Director
  • Mr. Klaus Semke
    Director
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ferida Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tina Trikha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shigeto Muno
    Alternate Director

FAQs on SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,045.00 as on Jun 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The market cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹17,818.15 Cr as on Jun 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are ₹4,051.45 and ₹3,923.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPR Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,051.45 and 52-week low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹2,300.00 as on Jun 25, 2026.

How has the SPR Auto Technologies Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, 24.95% for the past month, 30.94% over 3 months, 67.95% over 1 year, 26.55% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are 32.23 and 6.14 on Jun 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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