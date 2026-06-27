What is the share price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,045.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? The market cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹17,818.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? Today’s highest and lowest price of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are ₹4,051.45 and ₹3,923.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SPR Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹4,051.45 and 52-week low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹2,300.00 as on .

How has the SPR Auto Technologies Ltd performed historically in terms of returns? The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, 24.95% for the past month, 30.94% over 3 months, 67.95% over 1 year, 26.55% across 3 years, and 15.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd are 32.23 and 6.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global