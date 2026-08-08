What is the share price of NIIT Learning Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Learning Systems is ₹241.10 as on .

What kind of stock is NIIT Learning Systems? The NIIT Learning Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Learning Systems? The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹3,327.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NIIT Learning Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT Learning Systems are ₹245.90 and ₹239.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT Learning Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Learning Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹443.95 and 52-week low of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹204.00 as on .

How has the NIIT Learning Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The NIIT Learning Systems has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -25.09% over 3 months, -25.31% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems are 13.01 and 2.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global