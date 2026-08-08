Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

NIIT Learning Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIIT LEARNING SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Education
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NIIT Learning Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹241.10 Closed
-1.03₹ -2.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

NIIT Learning Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹239.50₹245.90
₹241.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.00₹443.95
₹241.10
Open Price
₹242.10
Prev. Close
₹243.60
Volume
21,911

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Learning Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NIIT Learning Systems has declined 25.31% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), Crizac (-37.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (93.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NIIT Learning Systems has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and Crizac (-9.37%).

NIIT Learning Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Learning Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5239.63245.07
10236.69242.12
20239.37239.71
50230.01243.57
100263.24264.44
200317.45297.45

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Learning Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NIIT Learning Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.23%, while DII stake increased to 25.38%, FII holding fell to 14.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NIIT Learning Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,22,07,6380.37288.15
27,90,9541.0665.88
22,39,8090.852.87
18,33,1310.8343.27
15,57,2690.2936.76
9,92,4710.523.43
3,54,2700.628.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

NIIT Learning Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTNIIT Learning System - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial Year 2025-26
Aug 05, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTNIIT Learning System - Intimation Of 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For F
Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTNIIT Learning System - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTNIIT Learning System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTNIIT Learning System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About NIIT Learning Systems

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200HR2001PLC099478 and registration number is 099478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 531.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Leher Vijay Thadani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Babu Garkipati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NIIT Learning Systems Share Price

What is the share price of NIIT Learning Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Learning Systems is ₹241.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NIIT Learning Systems?

The NIIT Learning Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Learning Systems?

The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹3,327.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NIIT Learning Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT Learning Systems are ₹245.90 and ₹239.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT Learning Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Learning Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹443.95 and 52-week low of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NIIT Learning Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The NIIT Learning Systems has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -25.09% over 3 months, -25.31% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems are 13.01 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Learning Systems News

More NIIT Learning Systems News
Market Pulse