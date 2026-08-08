Here's the live share price of NIIT Learning Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NIIT Learning Systems has declined 25.31% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), Crizac (-37.56%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (93.20%). From a 5 year perspective, NIIT Learning Systems has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and Crizac (-9.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|239.63
|245.07
|10
|236.69
|242.12
|20
|239.37
|239.71
|50
|230.01
|243.57
|100
|263.24
|264.44
|200
|317.45
|297.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NIIT Learning Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.23%, while DII stake increased to 25.38%, FII holding fell to 14.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,22,07,638
|0.37
|288.15
|27,90,954
|1.06
|65.88
|22,39,809
|0.8
|52.87
|18,33,131
|0.83
|43.27
|15,57,269
|0.29
|36.76
|9,92,471
|0.5
|23.43
|3,54,270
|0.62
|8.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|NIIT Learning System - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial Year 2025-26
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|NIIT Learning System - Intimation Of 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For F
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|NIIT Learning System - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|NIIT Learning System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|NIIT Learning System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200HR2001PLC099478 and registration number is 099478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 531.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Learning Systems is ₹241.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIIT Learning Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹3,327.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT Learning Systems are ₹245.90 and ₹239.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Learning Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹443.95 and 52-week low of NIIT Learning Systems is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIIT Learning Systems has shown returns of -1.03% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -25.09% over 3 months, -25.31% over 1 year, -13.6% across 3 years, and -8.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems are 13.01 and 2.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global