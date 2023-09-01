Follow Us

NIIT LEARNING SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹386.20 Closed
1.224.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹377.55₹387.75
₹386.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹348.45₹398.50
₹386.20
Open Price
₹384.00
Prev. Close
₹381.55
Volume
8,765

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1390.12
  • R2394.03
  • R3400.32
  • Pivot
    383.83
  • S1379.92
  • S2373.63
  • S3369.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.75379.02
  • 1037.38375.58
  • 2018.690
  • 507.470
  • 1003.740
  • 2001.870

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.533.333.333.333.333.333.33
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,11,11,0660.99342.94
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund6,74,4930.1920.82
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund2,86,2320.688.83

About NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Leher Vijay Thadani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Babu Garkipati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹5,198.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is 10.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹386.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹398.50 and 52-week low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹348.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

