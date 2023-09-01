Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.53
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,11,11,066
|0.99
|342.94
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|6,74,493
|0.19
|20.82
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|2,86,232
|0.68
|8.83
IT Consulting & Software
The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹5,198.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is 10.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹386.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹398.50 and 52-week low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. is ₹348.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.