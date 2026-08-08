Here's the live share price of SKF India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKF India
|2.89
|-3.72
|-12.09
|-12.86
|-66.59
|-33.44
|-12.02
|Schaeffler India
|-1.23
|-1.81
|-5.24
|0.84
|0.60
|9.82
|24.61
|Timken India
|6.14
|2.56
|-3.46
|1.73
|15.39
|-0.18
|17.55
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.68
|-4.66
|26.07
|9.83
|2.44
|0.81
|0.48
|NRB Bearings
|12.69
|6.73
|53.93
|65.07
|62.60
|21.00
|28.53
|Menon Bearings
|11.80
|40.12
|74.23
|94.89
|85.63
|20.57
|23.99
|Satani Bearings
|0
|3.03
|-0.50
|-6.01
|168.41
|76.79
|115.71
|Galaxy Bearings
|12.80
|-14.52
|94.96
|67.86
|1.64
|-18.02
|26.36
|Bimetal Bearings
|0.45
|-0.49
|9.42
|16.03
|15.62
|5.16
|9.52
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.86
|13.67
|12.39
|16.13
|53.21
|15.66
|12.08
|Vishal Bearings
|-3.50
|-16.58
|-19.17
|-22.65
|-41.37
|-32.37
|7.39
|Austin Engineering Company
|7.08
|3.36
|7.80
|17.53
|-3.18
|-6.90
|15.66
|Benara Bearings & Pistons
|-0.48
|4.50
|10.12
|-3.42
|-38.09
|-13.15
|-3.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SKF India has declined 66.59% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, SKF India has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,480.15
|1,495.52
|10
|1,479.55
|1,493.88
|20
|1,510.49
|1,512.39
|50
|1,587.14
|1,565.65
|100
|1,611.62
|1,670.37
|200
|1,791.71
|2,068.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SKF India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 27.17%, FII holding fell to 6.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,53,023
|0.39
|393.54
|20,22,050
|0.77
|338.19
|15,77,259
|1.01
|263.8
|11,08,471
|0.46
|185.39
|10,00,000
|0.75
|167.25
|7,91,489
|0.24
|132.38
|6,29,219
|0.54
|105.24
|5,28,749
|0.94
|88.43
|3,78,839
|0.39
|63.36
|2,54,982
|0.62
|42.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|SKF India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|SKF India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|SKF India - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|SKF India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|SKF India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SKF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1961PLC213113 and registration number is 011980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2129.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India is ₹1,523.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKF India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SKF India is ₹7,530.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKF India are ₹1,548.90 and ₹1,520.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India is ₹5,077.00 and 52-week low of SKF India is ₹1,404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKF India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, -12.09% over 3 months, -66.59% over 1 year, -33.44% across 3 years, and -12.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKF India are 28.32 and 5.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global