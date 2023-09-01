Follow Us

SKF India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Largecap | NSE
₹5,141.05 Closed
-1.36-71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SKF India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,120.00₹5,254.00
₹5,141.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,960.10₹5,534.95
₹5,141.05
Open Price
₹5,238.15
Prev. Close
₹5,212.05
Volume
20,247

SKF India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15,220.7
  • R25,304.35
  • R35,354.7
  • Pivot
    5,170.35
  • S15,086.7
  • S25,036.35
  • S34,952.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,515.055,148.66
  • 104,527.775,120.82
  • 204,594.085,113.39
  • 504,671.15,036.89
  • 1004,196.294,871.93
  • 2003,836.434,656.02

SKF India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

SKF India Ltd. Share Holdings

SKF India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan21,35,8032.521,145.84
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan16,81,4912.87902.1
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund12,71,0442.44681.9
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,42,3252.65559.2
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan9,90,1082.52531.18
SBI Blue Chip Fund6,93,3470.95371.97
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund5,44,0602.57291.88
SBI Magnum Global Fund5,00,0004.35268.25
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund4,92,3411.52264.14
Mirae Asset Focused Fund4,15,3472.4222.83
View All Mutual Funds

SKF India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SKF India Ltd.

SKF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1961PLC213113 and registration number is 011980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3665.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Bhatnagar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ingrid Viktoria Van Camp
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aldo Cedrone
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Subramanyam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anu Wakhlu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SKF India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKF India Ltd.?

The market cap of SKF India Ltd. is ₹25,767.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKF India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKF India Ltd. is 49.09 and PB ratio of SKF India Ltd. is 11.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SKF India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India Ltd. is ₹5,141.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKF India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India Ltd. is ₹5,534.95 and 52-week low of SKF India Ltd. is ₹3,960.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

