What is the share price of SKF India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India is ₹1,523.30 as on .

What kind of stock is SKF India? The SKF India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKF India? The market cap of SKF India is ₹7,530.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SKF India? Today’s highest and lowest price of SKF India are ₹1,548.90 and ₹1,520.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKF India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India is ₹5,077.00 and 52-week low of SKF India is ₹1,404.00 as on .

How has the SKF India performed historically in terms of returns? The SKF India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, -12.09% over 3 months, -66.59% over 1 year, -33.44% across 3 years, and -12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKF India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKF India are 28.32 and 5.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global