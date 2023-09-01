Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|21,35,803
|2.52
|1,145.84
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|16,81,491
|2.87
|902.1
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|12,71,044
|2.44
|681.9
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,42,325
|2.65
|559.2
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|9,90,108
|2.52
|531.18
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|6,93,347
|0.95
|371.97
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|5,44,060
|2.57
|291.88
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|5,00,000
|4.35
|268.25
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|4,92,341
|1.52
|264.14
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|4,15,347
|2.4
|222.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SKF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1961PLC213113 and registration number is 011980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3665.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SKF India Ltd. is ₹25,767.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SKF India Ltd. is 49.09 and PB ratio of SKF India Ltd. is 11.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India Ltd. is ₹5,141.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India Ltd. is ₹5,534.95 and 52-week low of SKF India Ltd. is ₹3,960.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.