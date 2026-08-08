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SKF India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKF INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SKF India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,523.30 Closed
0.28₹ 4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SKF India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,520.80₹1,548.90
₹1,523.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,404.00₹5,077.00
₹1,523.30
Open Price
₹1,520.80
Prev. Close
₹1,519.10
Volume
3,200

Source: Dion Global

SKF India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKF India		2.89-3.72-12.09-12.86-66.59-33.44-12.02
Schaeffler India		-1.23-1.81-5.240.840.609.8224.61
Timken India		6.142.56-3.461.7315.39-0.1817.55
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.68-4.6626.079.832.440.810.48
NRB Bearings		12.696.7353.9365.0762.6021.0028.53
Menon Bearings		11.8040.1274.2394.8985.6320.5723.99
Satani Bearings		03.03-0.50-6.01168.4176.79115.71
Galaxy Bearings		12.80-14.5294.9667.861.64-18.0226.36
Bimetal Bearings		0.45-0.499.4216.0315.625.169.52
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.8613.6712.3916.1353.2115.6612.08
Vishal Bearings		-3.50-16.58-19.17-22.65-41.37-32.377.39
Austin Engineering Company		7.083.367.8017.53-3.18-6.9015.66
Benara Bearings & Pistons		-0.484.5010.12-3.42-38.09-13.15-3.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SKF India has declined 66.59% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.60%), Timken India (15.39%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.44%). From a 5 year perspective, SKF India has underperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.61%) and Timken India (17.55%).

SKF India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SKF India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,480.151,495.52
101,479.551,493.88
201,510.491,512.39
501,587.141,565.65
1001,611.621,670.37
2001,791.712,068.31

Source: Dion Global

SKF India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKF India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 27.17%, FII holding fell to 6.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SKF India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,53,0230.39393.54
20,22,0500.77338.19
15,77,2591.01263.8
11,08,4710.46185.39
10,00,0000.75167.25
7,91,4890.24132.38
6,29,2190.54105.24
5,28,7490.9488.43
3,78,8390.3963.36
2,54,9820.6242.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SKF India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSKF India - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th August 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTSKF India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTSKF India - Notice Of The 65Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTSKF India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSKF India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SKF India

SKF India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1961PLC213113 and registration number is 011980. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2129.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Subramanyam
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Shailesh Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anu Wakhlu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kerstin Enochsson
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Antonio Molle
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bastian Thomas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Magnus Lennart Prick
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on SKF India Share Price

What is the share price of SKF India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKF India is ₹1,523.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKF India?

The SKF India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKF India?

The market cap of SKF India is ₹7,530.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKF India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKF India are ₹1,548.90 and ₹1,520.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKF India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKF India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKF India is ₹5,077.00 and 52-week low of SKF India is ₹1,404.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SKF India performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKF India has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -3.72% for the past month, -12.09% over 3 months, -66.59% over 1 year, -33.44% across 3 years, and -12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKF India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKF India are 28.32 and 5.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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