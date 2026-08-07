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Central Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Enhanced ValueBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Central Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.40 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Central Bank of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.25₹31.51
₹31.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.35₹40.91
₹31.40
Open Price
₹31.48
Prev. Close
₹31.48
Volume
1,71,580

Source: Dion Global

Central Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Central Bank of India has declined 11.15% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Central Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Central Bank of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Central Bank of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.1131.24
1031.231.3
2031.6931.53
5031.6832.16
10033.433.26
20035.6235.17

Source: Dion Global

Central Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Central Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.95%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Central Bank of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,23,48,6160.5300.41
4,53,80,2530.29147.62
3,27,31,4290.96106.48
65,76,5051.1321.39
45,80,4910.5614.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Central Bank of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTCentral Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTCentral Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTCentral Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTCentral Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTCentral Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1911PTC000337 and registration number is 000337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36025.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9051.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalyan Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mahendra Dohare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M V Murali Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. E Ratan Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarada Kumar Hota
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Chandradeep Kumar Jha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoranjan Dash
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Central Bank of India Share Price

What is the share price of Central Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Bank of India is ₹31.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Central Bank of India?

The Central Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Central Bank of India?

The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹28,421.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Central Bank of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Bank of India are ₹31.51 and ₹31.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Bank of India is ₹40.91 and 52-week low of Central Bank of India is ₹29.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Central Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Central Bank of India has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -11.15% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 8.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Central Bank of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Bank of India are 6.23 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Central Bank of India News

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