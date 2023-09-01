Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|64,63,471
|1.46
|19.55
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|53,12,022
|1.46
|16.07
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,22,183
|0.16
|0.97
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,09,061
|0.16
|0.63
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,32,377
|0.16
|0.4
|ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|79,364
|1.46
|0.24
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|75,239
|0.16
|0.23
|DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|53,536
|1.45
|0.16
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|34,494
|0.16
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|23,034
|0.01
|0.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Central Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1911PTC000337 and registration number is 000337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22801.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8680.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹30,253.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Central Bank of India is 18.02 and PB ratio of Central Bank of India is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Bank of India is ₹34.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Bank of India is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of Central Bank of India is ₹18.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.