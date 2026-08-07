Here's the live share price of Central Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Central Bank of India has declined 11.15% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Central Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.11
|31.24
|10
|31.2
|31.3
|20
|31.69
|31.53
|50
|31.68
|32.16
|100
|33.4
|33.26
|200
|35.62
|35.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Central Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.95%, FII holding rose to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,23,48,616
|0.5
|300.41
|4,53,80,253
|0.29
|147.62
|3,27,31,429
|0.96
|106.48
|65,76,505
|1.13
|21.39
|45,80,491
|0.56
|14.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Central Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Central Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Central Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Central Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Central Bank - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Central Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1911PTC000337 and registration number is 000337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36025.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9051.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Bank of India is ₹31.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Central Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹28,421.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Bank of India are ₹31.51 and ₹31.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Bank of India is ₹40.91 and 52-week low of Central Bank of India is ₹29.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Central Bank of India has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -11.15% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 8.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Bank of India are 6.23 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global