Central Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹34.95 Closed
0.290.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Central Bank of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.10₹35.20
₹34.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.95₹41.80
₹34.95
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹34.85
Volume
1,34,29,768

Central Bank of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.4
  • R235.85
  • R336.5
  • Pivot
    34.75
  • S134.3
  • S233.65
  • S333.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.8935.18
  • 1019.6934.9
  • 2019.7333.92
  • 5019.6731.89
  • 10018.7430.14
  • 20019.1128.08

Central Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Central Bank of India Share Holdings

Central Bank of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES64,63,4711.4619.55
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF53,12,0221.4616.07
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,22,1830.160.97
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,09,0610.160.63
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,32,3770.160.4
ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF79,3641.460.24
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund75,2390.160.23
DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF53,5361.450.16
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF34,4940.160.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund23,0340.010.07
Central Bank of India Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1911 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1911PTC000337 and registration number is 000337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22801.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8680.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M V Rao
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M V Murali Krishna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Wahi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Puri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Pranlal Khimani
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Priavrat Sharma
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Pangtey
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Hardik Mukesh Sheth
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. P J Thomas
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Central Bank of India

What is the Market Cap of Central Bank of India?

The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹30,253.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Central Bank of India?

P/E ratio of Central Bank of India is 18.02 and PB ratio of Central Bank of India is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Central Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Bank of India is ₹34.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Bank of India is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of Central Bank of India is ₹18.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

