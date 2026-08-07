What is the share price of Central Bank of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Central Bank of India is ₹31.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Central Bank of India? The Central Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Central Bank of India? The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹28,421.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Central Bank of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Central Bank of India are ₹31.51 and ₹31.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Central Bank of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Central Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Central Bank of India is ₹40.91 and 52-week low of Central Bank of India is ₹29.35 as on .

How has the Central Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Central Bank of India has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -2.33% for the past month, -15.73% over 3 months, -11.15% over 1 year, 1.65% across 3 years, and 8.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Central Bank of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Central Bank of India are 6.23 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global