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Ramco Industries Share Price

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BSE

RAMCO INDUSTRIES

Ramco Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ramco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹339.70 Closed
1.87₹ 6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ramco Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹328.25₹339.70
₹339.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.70₹398.05
₹339.70
Open Price
₹335.75
Prev. Close
₹333.45
Volume
5,286

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ramco Industries has gained 14.49% compared to peers like Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramco Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%) and GPT Infraprojects (37.74%).

Ramco Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5330.39330.21
10334.21333.21
20347.55335.7
50322.25324.95
100294.83312.61
200306.32304.27

Source: Dion Global

Ramco Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ramco Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.35%, FII holding rose to 1.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ramco Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,81,5810.6277.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ramco Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTRamco Industries - General Updates - 61St AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTRamco Industries - General Updates - 61St AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTRamco Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTRamco Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 27, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTRamco Industries - Notice Of 61St AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Ramco Industries

Ramco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943TN1965PLC005297 and registration number is 005297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insulation boards of vegetable fibre, straw or wood waste, agglomerated with cement & other mineral binders.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1443.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Ramachandra Raja
    Director
  • Mr. N K Shrikantan Raja
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bhaskar Baliga
    Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Thiagarajan
    Director
  • Justice(Retd) P P S Janarthana Raja
    Director
  • Mrs. Soundara Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Ramco Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ramco Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Industries is ₹339.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ramco Industries?

The Ramco Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Industries?

The market cap of Ramco Industries is ₹2,950.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ramco Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramco Industries are ₹339.70 and ₹328.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramco Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Industries is ₹398.05 and 52-week low of Ramco Industries is ₹230.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ramco Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ramco Industries has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, 18.3% over 3 months, 14.49% over 1 year, 22.48% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ramco Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramco Industries are 9.63 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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