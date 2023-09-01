Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ramco Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹190.30 Closed
0.370.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ramco Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.00₹192.35
₹190.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.35₹224.00
₹190.30
Open Price
₹189.00
Prev. Close
₹189.60
Volume
1,83,927

Ramco Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.57
  • R2194.63
  • R3196.92
  • Pivot
    190.28
  • S1188.22
  • S2185.93
  • S3183.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5185.73184.66
  • 10187.35181.73
  • 20188.18179.83
  • 50199.25174.39
  • 100191.15166.81
  • 200209.82166.46

Ramco Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

Ramco Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ramco Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund19,39,6630.6335.81

Ramco Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ramco Industries Ltd.

Ramco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943TN1965PLC005297 and registration number is 005297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1183.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Ramachandra Raja
    Director
  • Mr. N K Shrikantan Raja
    Director
  • Mr. R S Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. V Santhanaraman
    Director
  • Justice(Retd) Chitra Venkataraman
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bhaskar Baliga
    Director

FAQs on Ramco Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ramco Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹1,651.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ramco Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹190.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ramco Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹224.00 and 52-week low of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹117.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data