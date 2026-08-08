Here's the live share price of Ramco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ramco Industries has gained 14.49% compared to peers like Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Ramco Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%) and GPT Infraprojects (37.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|330.39
|330.21
|10
|334.21
|333.21
|20
|347.55
|335.7
|50
|322.25
|324.95
|100
|294.83
|312.61
|200
|306.32
|304.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ramco Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.35%, FII holding rose to 1.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,81,581
|0.62
|77.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Ramco Industries - General Updates - 61St AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Ramco Industries - General Updates - 61St AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Ramco Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Ramco Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Ramco Industries - Notice Of 61St AGM
Source: Dion Global
Ramco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943TN1965PLC005297 and registration number is 005297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insulation boards of vegetable fibre, straw or wood waste, agglomerated with cement & other mineral binders.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1443.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Industries is ₹339.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramco Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ramco Industries is ₹2,950.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ramco Industries are ₹339.70 and ₹328.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Industries is ₹398.05 and 52-week low of Ramco Industries is ₹230.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ramco Industries has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, 18.3% over 3 months, 14.49% over 1 year, 22.48% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ramco Industries are 9.63 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global