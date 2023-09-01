Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|19,39,663
|0.63
|35.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ramco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943TN1965PLC005297 and registration number is 005297. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1183.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹1,651.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd. is 20.11 and PB ratio of Ramco Industries Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹190.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ramco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹224.00 and 52-week low of Ramco Industries Ltd. is ₹117.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.