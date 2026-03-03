Facebook Pixel Code
R R Kabel Share Price

NSE
BSE

R R KABEL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of R R Kabel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,532.80 Closed
-1.88₹ -29.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

R R Kabel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,450.90₹1,572.20
₹1,532.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹750.50₹1,578.00
₹1,532.80
Open Price
₹1,450.90
Prev. Close
₹1,562.10
Volume
15,481

Over the last 5 years, the share price of R R Kabel has gained 5.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 72.17%.

R R Kabel’s current P/E of 38.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

R R Kabel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, R R Kabel has gained 73.17% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, R R Kabel has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

R R Kabel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

R R Kabel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,484.431,513.56
101,449.681,483.85
201,439.921,459.74
501,450.141,438.03
1001,401.11,405.74
2001,354.921,370.05

R R Kabel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, R R Kabel saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.68%, while DII stake increased to 13.94%, FII holding rose to 8.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

R R Kabel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,08,7571.89372.1
16,70,6560.93229.5
15,26,5440.3209.7
12,96,5851.1178.11
9,96,4460.84136.88
9,41,3520.51129.31
8,32,2411.16114.32
5,36,6651.2273.72
5,15,7720.6670.85
3,93,1711.0454.01

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

R R Kabel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 08, 2026, 3:59 AM ISTR R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTR R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 01, 2026, 2:20 AM ISTR R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 01, 2026, 1:40 AM ISTR R Kabel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 01, 2026, 1:33 AM ISTR R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About R R Kabel

R R Kabel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28997MH1995PLC085294 and registration number is 085294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7618.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhagwat Singh Babel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Davar Vij
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahhesh Kabra
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kabra
    Additional Executive Director

FAQs on R R Kabel Share Price

What is the share price of R R Kabel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R R Kabel is ₹1,532.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is R R Kabel?

The R R Kabel is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R R Kabel?

The market cap of R R Kabel is ₹17,336.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of R R Kabel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of R R Kabel are ₹1,572.20 and ₹1,450.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R R Kabel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R R Kabel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R R Kabel is ₹1,578.00 and 52-week low of R R Kabel is ₹750.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the R R Kabel performed historically in terms of returns?

The R R Kabel has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, 13.49% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, 72.17% over 1 year, 8.6% across 3 years, and 5.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R R Kabel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R R Kabel are 38.24 and 7.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

R R Kabel News

