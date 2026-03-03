Here's the live share price of R R Kabel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of R R Kabel has gained 5.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 72.17%.
R R Kabel’s current P/E of 38.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, R R Kabel has gained 73.17% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, R R Kabel has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,484.43
|1,513.56
|10
|1,449.68
|1,483.85
|20
|1,439.92
|1,459.74
|50
|1,450.14
|1,438.03
|100
|1,401.1
|1,405.74
|200
|1,354.92
|1,370.05
In the latest quarter, R R Kabel saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.68%, while DII stake increased to 13.94%, FII holding rose to 8.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,08,757
|1.89
|372.1
|16,70,656
|0.93
|229.5
|15,26,544
|0.3
|209.7
|12,96,585
|1.1
|178.11
|9,96,446
|0.84
|136.88
|9,41,352
|0.51
|129.31
|8,32,241
|1.16
|114.32
|5,36,665
|1.22
|73.72
|5,15,772
|0.66
|70.85
|3,93,171
|1.04
|54.01
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 08, 2026, 3:59 AM IST
|R R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
|R R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 01, 2026, 2:20 AM IST
|R R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 01, 2026, 1:40 AM IST
|R R Kabel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 01, 2026, 1:33 AM IST
|R R Kabel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
R R Kabel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28997MH1995PLC085294 and registration number is 085294. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7618.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R R Kabel is ₹1,532.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R R Kabel is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R R Kabel is ₹17,336.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R R Kabel are ₹1,572.20 and ₹1,450.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R R Kabel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R R Kabel is ₹1,578.00 and 52-week low of R R Kabel is ₹750.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The R R Kabel has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, 13.49% for the past month, 9.3% over 3 months, 72.17% over 1 year, 8.6% across 3 years, and 5.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R R Kabel are 38.24 and 7.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.