Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL WORLDWIDE LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹388.70 Closed
-0.78-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹388.00₹396.85
₹388.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹193.85₹476.70
₹388.70
Open Price
₹391.75
Prev. Close
₹391.75
Volume
61,729

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1394.43
  • R2400.07
  • R3403.28
  • Pivot
    391.22
  • S1385.58
  • S2382.37
  • S3376.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5265.25390.86
  • 10265.38389.35
  • 20264.48378.42
  • 50242.54357.88
  • 100238.77348.49
  • 200269.89335.53

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund13,8210.070.43
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,9700.070.28
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,6790.070.18
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2270.070.1
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,4680.070.05
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9200.070.03
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund9870.010.03
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2050.070.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF2450.010.01
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF100.010
View All Mutual Funds

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC008942 and registration number is 008942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of cotton and blended cotton textiles.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2584.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Yamunadutt Agrawal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Amit Agrawal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vikram Oza
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidharath Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasdev Kaur Rait
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Worldwide Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹7,855.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is 67.88 and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is 12.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹388.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Worldwide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹476.70 and 52-week low of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹193.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

