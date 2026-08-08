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Jindal Worldwide Share Price

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BSE

JINDAL WORLDWIDE

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jindal Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.60 Closed
0.16₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Worldwide Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹39.98
₹38.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.99₹42.35
₹38.60
Open Price
₹38.12
Prev. Close
₹38.54
Volume
5,59,380

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Worldwide Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Worldwide has gained 8.00% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Worldwide has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Jindal Worldwide Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Worldwide Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.8739.3
1038.1438.26
2034.1736.2
5031.5632.78
10027.8230.71
20029.0932.48

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Worldwide Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jindal Worldwide Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTJindal Worldwide - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTJindal Worldwide - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTJindal Worldwide - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Disclosure Under Regulati
Aug 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTJindal Worldwide - Submission Of Update On Progress Of Financial Performance In The First Quarter Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulat
Jul 31, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTJindal Worldwide - Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Worldwide

Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC008942 and registration number is 008942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2219.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Yamunadutt Agrawal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Amit Agrawal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vikram Oza
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Deepa Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Worldwide Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Worldwide?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Worldwide is ₹38.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Worldwide?

The Jindal Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Worldwide?

The market cap of Jindal Worldwide is ₹3,870.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Worldwide?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Worldwide are ₹39.98 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Worldwide?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Worldwide is ₹42.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Worldwide is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Worldwide has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 29.92% for the past month, 43.33% over 3 months, 8.0% over 1 year, -16.96% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide are 45.66 and 4.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Worldwide News

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