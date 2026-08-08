Here's the live share price of Jindal Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Worldwide has gained 8.00% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Worldwide has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.87
|39.3
|10
|38.14
|38.26
|20
|34.17
|36.2
|50
|31.56
|32.78
|100
|27.82
|30.71
|200
|29.09
|32.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Jindal Worldwide - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Jindal Worldwide - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 07Th August, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Jindal Worldwide - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Disclosure Under Regulati
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Jindal Worldwide - Submission Of Update On Progress Of Financial Performance In The First Quarter Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulat
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Jindal Worldwide - Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1986PLC008942 and registration number is 008942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2219.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Worldwide is ₹38.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Worldwide is ₹3,870.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Worldwide are ₹39.98 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Worldwide is ₹42.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Worldwide is ₹17.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Worldwide has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 29.92% for the past month, 43.33% over 3 months, 8.0% over 1 year, -16.96% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide are 45.66 and 4.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global