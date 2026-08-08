What is the share price of Jindal Worldwide? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Worldwide is ₹38.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Worldwide? The Jindal Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Worldwide? The market cap of Jindal Worldwide is ₹3,870.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Worldwide? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Worldwide are ₹39.98 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Worldwide? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Worldwide is ₹42.35 and 52-week low of Jindal Worldwide is ₹17.99 as on .

How has the Jindal Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Worldwide has shown returns of 0.16% over the past day, 29.92% for the past month, 43.33% over 3 months, 8.0% over 1 year, -16.96% across 3 years, and 22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide are 45.66 and 4.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global