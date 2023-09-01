What is the Market Cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.? The market cap of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹7,855.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.? P/E ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is 67.88 and PB ratio of Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is 12.09 as on .

What is the share price of Jindal Worldwide Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Worldwide Ltd. is ₹388.70 as on .