Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

WPIL Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WPIL LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,055.65 Closed
-0.92-28.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

WPIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,030.00₹3,125.40
₹3,055.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,059.75₹3,824.80
₹3,055.65
Open Price
₹3,124.00
Prev. Close
₹3,084.10
Volume
7,812

WPIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,114.93
  • R23,167.87
  • R33,210.33
  • Pivot
    3,072.47
  • S13,019.53
  • S22,977.07
  • S32,924.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,298.433,089.1
  • 101,279.73,112.38
  • 201,276.783,117.37
  • 501,246.583,024.77
  • 1001,161.482,807.77
  • 2001,042.82,392.31

WPIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.801.335.1060.69130.71567.90254.59
1.9816.9330.2542.4042.98423.79253.92
-3.61-0.7139.10124.67148.51553.66198.03
20.1218.9556.61103.5066.42374.0699.41
-1.613.691.1924.8259.03586.13464.68
-0.25-8.86-5.6043.5674.35326.60105.85

WPIL Ltd. Share Holdings

WPIL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,07,4440.5159.58
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan43,5761.1912.52

WPIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About WPIL Ltd.

WPIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1952 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1952PLC020274 and registration number is 020274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 529.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K K Ganeriwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brahma Prakash Khare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Samarendra Nath Roy
    Director
  • Mrs. Samarpita Bose
    Director
  • Mr. Anjan Dasgupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Amol
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Pradhan
    Director

FAQs on WPIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of WPIL Ltd.?

The market cap of WPIL Ltd. is ₹2,984.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of WPIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of WPIL Ltd. is 20.01 and PB ratio of WPIL Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of WPIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WPIL Ltd. is ₹3,55.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WPIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WPIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WPIL Ltd. is ₹3,824.80 and 52-week low of WPIL Ltd. is ₹1,59.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data