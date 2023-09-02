Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.80
|1.33
|5.10
|60.69
|130.71
|567.90
|254.59
|1.98
|16.93
|30.25
|42.40
|42.98
|423.79
|253.92
|-3.61
|-0.71
|39.10
|124.67
|148.51
|553.66
|198.03
|20.12
|18.95
|56.61
|103.50
|66.42
|374.06
|99.41
|-1.61
|3.69
|1.19
|24.82
|59.03
|586.13
|464.68
|-0.25
|-8.86
|-5.60
|43.56
|74.35
|326.60
|105.85
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,07,444
|0.51
|59.58
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund - Regular Plan
|43,576
|1.19
|12.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
WPIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1952 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1952PLC020274 and registration number is 020274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pumps. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 529.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of WPIL Ltd. is ₹2,984.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of WPIL Ltd. is 20.01 and PB ratio of WPIL Ltd. is 4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WPIL Ltd. is ₹3,55.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WPIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WPIL Ltd. is ₹3,824.80 and 52-week low of WPIL Ltd. is ₹1,59.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.