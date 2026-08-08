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WPIL Share Price

NSE
BSE

WPIL

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Nuclear Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of WPIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹436.00 Closed
-0.77₹ -3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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WPIL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹430.15₹442.55
₹436.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.30₹509.80
₹436.00
Open Price
₹439.00
Prev. Close
₹439.40
Volume
8,505

Source: Dion Global

WPIL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
WPIL		-5.75-8.36-0.544.08-3.389.0737.07
Kirloskar Brothers		2.703.288.7018.25-2.6829.9936.71
KSB		-8.06-15.08-12.357.57-5.6114.8526.30
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.74-13.35-13.29-20.77-40.8463.1033.66
Oswal Pumps		-0.97-23.38-24.58-13.87-57.97-19.50-12.21
Roto Pumps		0.44-6.2911.849.78-18.616.2427.98
Hawa Engineers		3.750.12-3.320.61-31.43-9.248.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, WPIL has declined 3.38% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, WPIL has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).

WPIL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

WPIL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5443.8443.99
10445.92446.23
20455.35451.18
50456.13451.03
100432.43440.41
200419.54432.82

Source: Dion Global

WPIL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, WPIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.77%, FII holding fell to 5.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

WPIL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,34,4400.5194.69
4,35,7600.8721.33

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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WPIL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTWPIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTWPIL - Proceedings Of 72Nd AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTWPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTWPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTWPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About WPIL

WPIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1952 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1952PLC020274 and registration number is 020274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 762.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K K Ganeriwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Brahma Prakash Khare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Debraj Roy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjan Dasgupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Amol
    Director
  • Mrs. Samarpita Bose
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Pradhan
    Director

FAQs on WPIL Share Price

What is the share price of WPIL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WPIL is ₹436.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is WPIL?

The WPIL is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WPIL?

The market cap of WPIL is ₹4,258.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of WPIL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of WPIL are ₹442.55 and ₹430.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WPIL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WPIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WPIL is ₹509.80 and 52-week low of WPIL is ₹342.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the WPIL performed historically in terms of returns?

The WPIL has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -0.54% over 3 months, -3.38% over 1 year, 9.07% across 3 years, and 37.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WPIL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WPIL are 25.11 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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