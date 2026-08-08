Here's the live share price of WPIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WPIL
|-5.75
|-8.36
|-0.54
|4.08
|-3.38
|9.07
|37.07
|Kirloskar Brothers
|2.70
|3.28
|8.70
|18.25
|-2.68
|29.99
|36.71
|KSB
|-8.06
|-15.08
|-12.35
|7.57
|-5.61
|14.85
|26.30
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.74
|-13.35
|-13.29
|-20.77
|-40.84
|63.10
|33.66
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.97
|-23.38
|-24.58
|-13.87
|-57.97
|-19.50
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0.44
|-6.29
|11.84
|9.78
|-18.61
|6.24
|27.98
|Hawa Engineers
|3.75
|0.12
|-3.32
|0.61
|-31.43
|-9.24
|8.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, WPIL has declined 3.38% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-2.68%), KSB (-5.61%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.84%). From a 5 year perspective, WPIL has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.71%) and KSB (26.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|443.8
|443.99
|10
|445.92
|446.23
|20
|455.35
|451.18
|50
|456.13
|451.03
|100
|432.43
|440.41
|200
|419.54
|432.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, WPIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.77%, FII holding fell to 5.60%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,34,440
|0.51
|94.69
|4,35,760
|0.87
|21.33
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|WPIL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|WPIL - Proceedings Of 72Nd AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|WPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|WPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|WPIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
WPIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1952 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1952PLC020274 and registration number is 020274. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 762.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WPIL is ₹436.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WPIL is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of WPIL is ₹4,258.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WPIL are ₹442.55 and ₹430.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WPIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WPIL is ₹509.80 and 52-week low of WPIL is ₹342.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WPIL has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -0.54% over 3 months, -3.38% over 1 year, 9.07% across 3 years, and 37.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WPIL are 25.11 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global