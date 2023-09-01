Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rupa & Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUPA & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | NSE
₹265.60 Closed
-0.17-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rupa & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹264.90₹269.00
₹265.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.20₹364.00
₹265.60
Open Price
₹267.50
Prev. Close
₹266.05
Volume
1,37,816

Rupa & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1268.13
  • R2270.62
  • R3272.23
  • Pivot
    266.52
  • S1264.03
  • S2262.42
  • S3259.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5303.21265
  • 10306.23265.84
  • 20313.96269.24
  • 50330.69269.94
  • 100342.72266.62
  • 200410.23277.03

Rupa & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.21-11.530.5511.69-21.5436.28-30.24
4.853.6318.3420.97-4.14206.8136.06
-1.522.693.1122.83-26.03619.07188.93
5.7123.6237.6730.2316.09189.7127.98
-1.9820.6339.9254.4515.28136.5951.31
-4.9350.0036.3643.6213.45462.50164.71

Rupa & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Rupa & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rupa & Company Ltd.

Rupa & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1985PLC038517 and registration number is 038517. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1428.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prahlad Rai Agarwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Agarwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kunj Bihari Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Patwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rupa & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rupa & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹2,112.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd. is 47.05 and PB ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rupa & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹265.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rupa & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rupa & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹364.00 and 52-week low of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹197.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data