Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.21
|-11.53
|0.55
|11.69
|-21.54
|36.28
|-30.24
|4.85
|3.63
|18.34
|20.97
|-4.14
|206.81
|36.06
|-1.52
|2.69
|3.11
|22.83
|-26.03
|619.07
|188.93
|5.71
|23.62
|37.67
|30.23
|16.09
|189.71
|27.98
|-1.98
|20.63
|39.92
|54.45
|15.28
|136.59
|51.31
|-4.93
|50.00
|36.36
|43.62
|13.45
|462.50
|164.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rupa & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1985PLC038517 and registration number is 038517. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1428.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹2,112.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd. is 47.05 and PB ratio of Rupa & Company Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹265.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rupa & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹364.00 and 52-week low of Rupa & Company Ltd. is ₹197.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.