What is the share price of Rupa & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rupa & Company is ₹164.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Rupa & Company? The Rupa & Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rupa & Company? The market cap of Rupa & Company is ₹1,311.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rupa & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rupa & Company are ₹168.95 and ₹164.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rupa & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rupa & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rupa & Company is ₹217.25 and 52-week low of Rupa & Company is ₹109.50 as on .

How has the Rupa & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Rupa & Company has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 7.32% over 3 months, -19.58% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rupa & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rupa & Company are 18.09 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global