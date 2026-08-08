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Rupa & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUPA & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rupa & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹164.90 Closed
-1.55₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rupa & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.10₹168.95
₹164.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.50₹217.25
₹164.90
Open Price
₹168.95
Prev. Close
₹167.50
Volume
2,934

Source: Dion Global

Rupa & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rupa & Company		2.58-2.577.328.74-19.58-16.48-20.06
Dollar Industries		5.223.02-6.85-15.66-22.72-12.45-5.88
Nahar Spinning Mills		11.1520.4812.6164.6345.188.09-6.25
Virat Industries		7.62-1.35-29.13-6.65-38.3016.6750.10
Suditi Industries		-2.09-6.69-23.797.219.6776.6827.70
ATVO Enterprises		1.445.7626.9473.8568.71152.0676.28
Nutricircle		-1.02-4.92-6.94-33.49136.3610.5928.41
Alan Scott Enterprises		12.85-0.6235.1428.8586.77120.5794.22
T T		-8.08-12.78-22.25-36.68-52.46-9.20-5.41
Bhandari Hosiery Exports		-0.35-3.04-15.34-22.45-34.60-6.463.72
Addi Industries		-1.07-0.30-18.63-17.94-31.8828.7757.74
Pioneer Embroideries		-8.170.04-12.96-20.66-41.89-17.60-19.33
Tusaldah		1.09-1.172.21-3.70-23.5970.8264.30
York Exports		15.8912.8012.8213.755.4817.9039.96
K-Lifestyle & Industries		5.265.26-16.67-16.67-20.00-1.611.03
New Light Industries		0.6031.0114.9725.19-3.43-5.29-18.13
Super Fine Knitters		6.6755.7755.772.472.758.373.68
SRU Steels		2.65-2.521.31-55.97-71.19-56.30-32.45
Amit International		03.11-16.14-28.76-11.67-3.51-6.51

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rupa & Company has declined 19.58% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Rupa & Company has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Nahar Spinning Mills (-6.25%).

Rupa & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rupa & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.67162.18
10162.57162.71
20165.08163.47
50161160.67
100149.23157.54
200158.21163.6

Source: Dion Global

Rupa & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rupa & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rupa & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTRupa & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTRupa & Company - Intimation Of 41St Annual General Meeting And Record Date
Aug 05, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTRupa & Company - Intimation Of Record Date
Aug 04, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTRupa & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Aug 04, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTRupa & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C

Source: Dion Global

About Rupa & Company

Rupa & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1985PLC038517 and registration number is 038517. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1259.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prahlad Rai Agarwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Agarwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kunj Bihari Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikash Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Niraj Kabra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joginder Pal Dua
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Binani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Baheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chhibber
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rupa & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Rupa & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rupa & Company is ₹164.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rupa & Company?

The Rupa & Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rupa & Company?

The market cap of Rupa & Company is ₹1,311.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rupa & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rupa & Company are ₹168.95 and ₹164.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rupa & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rupa & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rupa & Company is ₹217.25 and 52-week low of Rupa & Company is ₹109.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rupa & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rupa & Company has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 7.32% over 3 months, -19.58% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rupa & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rupa & Company are 18.09 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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