Here's the live share price of Rupa & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rupa & Company
|2.58
|-2.57
|7.32
|8.74
|-19.58
|-16.48
|-20.06
|Dollar Industries
|5.22
|3.02
|-6.85
|-15.66
|-22.72
|-12.45
|-5.88
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|11.15
|20.48
|12.61
|64.63
|45.18
|8.09
|-6.25
|Virat Industries
|7.62
|-1.35
|-29.13
|-6.65
|-38.30
|16.67
|50.10
|Suditi Industries
|-2.09
|-6.69
|-23.79
|7.21
|9.67
|76.68
|27.70
|ATVO Enterprises
|1.44
|5.76
|26.94
|73.85
|68.71
|152.06
|76.28
|Nutricircle
|-1.02
|-4.92
|-6.94
|-33.49
|136.36
|10.59
|28.41
|Alan Scott Enterprises
|12.85
|-0.62
|35.14
|28.85
|86.77
|120.57
|94.22
|T T
|-8.08
|-12.78
|-22.25
|-36.68
|-52.46
|-9.20
|-5.41
|Bhandari Hosiery Exports
|-0.35
|-3.04
|-15.34
|-22.45
|-34.60
|-6.46
|3.72
|Addi Industries
|-1.07
|-0.30
|-18.63
|-17.94
|-31.88
|28.77
|57.74
|Pioneer Embroideries
|-8.17
|0.04
|-12.96
|-20.66
|-41.89
|-17.60
|-19.33
|Tusaldah
|1.09
|-1.17
|2.21
|-3.70
|-23.59
|70.82
|64.30
|York Exports
|15.89
|12.80
|12.82
|13.75
|5.48
|17.90
|39.96
|K-Lifestyle & Industries
|5.26
|5.26
|-16.67
|-16.67
|-20.00
|-1.61
|1.03
|New Light Industries
|0.60
|31.01
|14.97
|25.19
|-3.43
|-5.29
|-18.13
|Super Fine Knitters
|6.67
|55.77
|55.77
|2.47
|2.75
|8.37
|3.68
|SRU Steels
|2.65
|-2.52
|1.31
|-55.97
|-71.19
|-56.30
|-32.45
|Amit International
|0
|3.11
|-16.14
|-28.76
|-11.67
|-3.51
|-6.51
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rupa & Company has declined 19.58% compared to peers like Dollar Industries (-22.72%), Nahar Spinning Mills (45.18%), Virat Industries (-38.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Rupa & Company has underperformed peers relative to Dollar Industries (-5.88%) and Nahar Spinning Mills (-6.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.67
|162.18
|10
|162.57
|162.71
|20
|165.08
|163.47
|50
|161
|160.67
|100
|149.23
|157.54
|200
|158.21
|163.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rupa & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.49%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Rupa & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Rupa & Company - Intimation Of 41St Annual General Meeting And Record Date
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Rupa & Company - Intimation Of Record Date
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|Rupa & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Rupa & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C
Source: Dion Global
Rupa & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1985PLC038517 and registration number is 038517. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other knitted and crocheted apparel including hosiery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1259.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rupa & Company is ₹164.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rupa & Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rupa & Company is ₹1,311.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rupa & Company are ₹168.95 and ₹164.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rupa & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rupa & Company is ₹217.25 and 52-week low of Rupa & Company is ₹109.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rupa & Company has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -2.57% for the past month, 7.32% over 3 months, -19.58% over 1 year, -16.48% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rupa & Company are 18.09 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global