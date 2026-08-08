Here's the live share price of Mayur Uniquoters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.27
|-9.45
|28.07
|32.74
|50.67
|14.86
|8.94
|Bhartiya International
|11.09
|14.22
|10.68
|-11.74
|1.58
|62.73
|29.64
|Mallcom (India)
|2.03
|-1.24
|-7.65
|-17.62
|-17.81
|-2.61
|9.97
|Manbro Industries
|-9.28
|-1.53
|-38.30
|-35.38
|-12.89
|51.94
|112.01
|Mirza International
|-0.24
|-6.89
|-1.10
|-12.71
|-3.01
|-10.95
|-11.69
|Superhouse
|-1.29
|2.45
|-0.48
|-7.83
|-1.50
|-9.87
|-0.63
|Zenith Exports
|9.47
|12.28
|0.16
|-0.43
|-3.57
|27.21
|20.07
|Anka India
|-10.30
|4.21
|-23.58
|-22.53
|-54.23
|15.96
|16.33
|Super Tannery
|5.94
|1.13
|1.13
|0.42
|-19.07
|-0.55
|2.77
|Phoenix International
|-2.53
|7.18
|-7.39
|-24.96
|-22.60
|3.28
|8.83
|Aki India
|8.72
|-6.46
|-14.31
|-29.95
|-57.16
|-38.08
|15.42
|Aritas Vinyl
|5.18
|5.75
|-11.23
|-38.54
|-69.54
|-32.72
|-21.16
|Amin Tannery
|4.20
|-8.02
|-13.37
|-14.86
|-27.67
|-11.09
|-6.27
|Mayur Leather Products
|10.40
|13.46
|25.06
|15.19
|50.66
|54.77
|22.30
|Welterman International
|0
|4.37
|23.01
|2.89
|-11.20
|32.80
|56.97
|Euro Leder Fashions
|36.61
|34.89
|28.64
|18.42
|-1.32
|5.36
|10.03
|N B Footwear
|5.44
|6.56
|-3.46
|2.65
|-34.77
|32.95
|34.77
|Billwin Industries
|0
|-5.39
|-29.98
|-38.12
|-32.03
|-21.72
|13.38
|Worldwide Aluminium
|21.32
|17.52
|10.70
|35.16
|20.52
|17.64
|24.84
|Oscar Global
|0
|5.00
|10.23
|21.42
|58.31
|27.28
|54.74
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mayur Uniquoters has gained 50.67% compared to peers like Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Uniquoters has underperformed peers relative to Bhartiya International (29.64%) and Mallcom (India) (9.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|776.63
|773.73
|10
|787
|781.42
|20
|806.78
|792.41
|50
|798.73
|772.79
|100
|678.67
|713.54
|200
|597.54
|646.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mayur Uniquoters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.13%, FII holding rose to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,37,376
|0.57
|37.65
|1,25,000
|1.55
|10.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Mayur Uniquoters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Mayur Uniquoters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Mayur Uniquoters - Intimation Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Of The Company.
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Mayur Uniquoters - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Mayur Uniquoters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1992PLC006952 and registration number is 006952. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Uniquoters is ₹774.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mayur Uniquoters is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹3,366.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Uniquoters are ₹780.25 and ₹752.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Uniquoters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹906.35 and 52-week low of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹471.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mayur Uniquoters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, 28.07% over 3 months, 50.67% over 1 year, 14.86% across 3 years, and 8.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters are 16.25 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global