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Mayur Uniquoters Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAYUR UNIQUOTERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mayur Uniquoters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹774.80 Closed
-0.01₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mayur Uniquoters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹752.60₹780.25
₹774.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹471.80₹906.35
₹774.80
Open Price
₹760.00
Prev. Close
₹774.90
Volume
3,751

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Uniquoters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mayur Uniquoters		3.27-9.4528.0732.7450.6714.868.94
Bhartiya International		11.0914.2210.68-11.741.5862.7329.64
Mallcom (India)		2.03-1.24-7.65-17.62-17.81-2.619.97
Manbro Industries		-9.28-1.53-38.30-35.38-12.8951.94112.01
Mirza International		-0.24-6.89-1.10-12.71-3.01-10.95-11.69
Superhouse		-1.292.45-0.48-7.83-1.50-9.87-0.63
Zenith Exports		9.4712.280.16-0.43-3.5727.2120.07
Anka India		-10.304.21-23.58-22.53-54.2315.9616.33
Super Tannery		5.941.131.130.42-19.07-0.552.77
Phoenix International		-2.537.18-7.39-24.96-22.603.288.83
Aki India		8.72-6.46-14.31-29.95-57.16-38.0815.42
Aritas Vinyl		5.185.75-11.23-38.54-69.54-32.72-21.16
Amin Tannery		4.20-8.02-13.37-14.86-27.67-11.09-6.27
Mayur Leather Products		10.4013.4625.0615.1950.6654.7722.30
Welterman International		04.3723.012.89-11.2032.8056.97
Euro Leder Fashions		36.6134.8928.6418.42-1.325.3610.03
N B Footwear		5.446.56-3.462.65-34.7732.9534.77
Billwin Industries		0-5.39-29.98-38.12-32.03-21.7213.38
Worldwide Aluminium		21.3217.5210.7035.1620.5217.6424.84
Oscar Global		05.0010.2321.4258.3127.2854.74

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mayur Uniquoters has gained 50.67% compared to peers like Bhartiya International (1.58%), Mallcom (India) (-17.81%), Manbro Industries (-12.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayur Uniquoters has underperformed peers relative to Bhartiya International (29.64%) and Mallcom (India) (9.97%).

Mayur Uniquoters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Uniquoters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5776.63773.73
10787781.42
20806.78792.41
50798.73772.79
100678.67713.54
200597.54646.85

Source: Dion Global

Mayur Uniquoters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mayur Uniquoters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.13%, FII holding rose to 4.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mayur Uniquoters Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,37,3760.5737.65
1,25,0001.5510.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mayur Uniquoters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTMayur Uniquoters - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 07, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTMayur Uniquoters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTMayur Uniquoters - Intimation Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Of The Company.
Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTMayur Uniquoters - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTMayur Uniquoters - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Mayur Uniquoters

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1992PLC006952 and registration number is 006952. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 941.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nivedita Ravindra Sarda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mayur Uniquoters Share Price

What is the share price of Mayur Uniquoters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Uniquoters is ₹774.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mayur Uniquoters?

The Mayur Uniquoters is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Uniquoters?

The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹3,366.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Uniquoters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Uniquoters are ₹780.25 and ₹752.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Uniquoters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Uniquoters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹906.35 and 52-week low of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹471.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mayur Uniquoters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mayur Uniquoters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, 28.07% over 3 months, 50.67% over 1 year, 14.86% across 3 years, and 8.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters are 16.25 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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