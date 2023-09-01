Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|9,50,000
|0.76
|49.41
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|6,36,900
|0.67
|33.13
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|6,26,596
|1.74
|32.59
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|6,22,394
|1.11
|32.37
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|3,67,015
|0.91
|19.09
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|2,37,261
|0.89
|12.34
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,29,000
|0.52
|11.91
|L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,29,000
|0.66
|10.71
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|1,27,157
|0.46
|6.61
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|71,522
|3.96
|3.72
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1992PLC006952 and registration number is 006952. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 630.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹2,476.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is 22.77 and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹563.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹583.90 and 52-week low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹393.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.