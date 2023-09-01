Follow Us

MAYUR UNIQUOTERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹563.50 Closed
0.422.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹557.00₹573.00
₹563.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹393.20₹583.90
₹563.50
Open Price
₹557.00
Prev. Close
₹561.15
Volume
73,370

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1572.9
  • R2580.95
  • R3588.9
  • Pivot
    564.95
  • S1556.9
  • S2548.95
  • S3540.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5477.4559.06
  • 10477.19552.48
  • 20482540.43
  • 50484.73522.18
  • 100436.32505.13
  • 200428.06484.63

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Share Holdings

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund9,50,0000.7649.41
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund6,36,9000.6733.13
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund6,26,5961.7432.59
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund6,22,3941.1132.37
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund3,67,0150.9119.09
ITI Small Cap Fund2,37,2610.8912.34
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund2,29,0000.5211.91
L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan2,29,0000.6610.71
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund1,27,1570.466.61
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund71,5223.963.72
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Mayur Uniquoters Ltd has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:31 AM

About Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1992PLC006952 and registration number is 006952. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 630.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tanuja Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.?

The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹2,476.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is 22.77 and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹563.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹583.90 and 52-week low of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. is ₹393.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

