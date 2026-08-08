What is the share price of Mayur Uniquoters? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayur Uniquoters is ₹774.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Mayur Uniquoters? The Mayur Uniquoters is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayur Uniquoters? The market cap of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹3,366.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayur Uniquoters? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayur Uniquoters are ₹780.25 and ₹752.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayur Uniquoters? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayur Uniquoters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹906.35 and 52-week low of Mayur Uniquoters is ₹471.80 as on .

How has the Mayur Uniquoters performed historically in terms of returns? The Mayur Uniquoters has shown returns of -0.01% over the past day, -9.45% for the past month, 28.07% over 3 months, 50.67% over 1 year, 14.86% across 3 years, and 8.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayur Uniquoters are 16.25 and 2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global