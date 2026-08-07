Here's the live share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|3.17
|1.28
|-9.52
|11.72
|4.15
|-0.68
|-4.64
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advanced Enzyme Technologies has gained 4.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Advanced Enzyme Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|313.28
|323.1
|10
|315.02
|320.32
|20
|319.63
|322.41
|50
|344.52
|331.12
|100
|329
|329.68
|200
|316.14
|325.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advanced Enzyme Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.24%, while DII stake decreased to 4.77%, FII holding rose to 26.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,95,864
|1.13
|30.62
|8,04,915
|1.84
|24.75
|38,876
|0.09
|1.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Advanced Enzyme Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Advanced Enzyme Tech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Advanced Enzyme Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Advanced Enzyme Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter End
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Advanced Enzyme Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051018 and registration number is 051018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹325.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advanced Enzyme Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹3,639.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are ₹331.60 and ₹321.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advanced Enzyme Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹419.80 and 52-week low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹251.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advanced Enzyme Technologies has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, 1.28% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 4.15% over 1 year, -0.68% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are 21.57 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global