Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹324.55 Closed
-1.07-3.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹323.00₹329.90
₹324.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.00₹346.55
₹324.55
Open Price
₹328.00
Prev. Close
₹328.05
Volume
1,07,328

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328.4
  • R2332.6
  • R3335.3
  • Pivot
    325.7
  • S1321.5
  • S2318.8
  • S3314.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5283327.64
  • 10275.95327.77
  • 20276.24325.6
  • 50274.16312.1
  • 100277.83298.01
  • 200290.97289.91

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan39,79,6890.62130.85
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund10,00,3212.5532.89
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund10,00,0001.0732.88
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund10,00,0000.132.88
HDFC Multi Cap Fund5,07,6640.2216.69
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund1,15,9180.023.81
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF3630.160.01

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051018 and registration number is 051018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vasant Rathi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mukund M Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rasika Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunny Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kedar Jagdish Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Tilak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Jajoo
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajshree Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Desmukh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,629.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is 31.49 and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is 7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹324.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹346.55 and 52-week low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹225.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

