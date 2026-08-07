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Advanced Enzyme Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹325.00 Closed
-1.69₹ -5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advanced Enzyme Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹321.95₹331.60
₹325.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.90₹419.80
₹325.00
Open Price
₹331.60
Prev. Close
₹330.60
Volume
11,138

Source: Dion Global

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advanced Enzyme Technologies		3.171.28-9.5211.724.15-0.68-4.64
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advanced Enzyme Technologies has gained 4.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Advanced Enzyme Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5313.28323.1
10315.02320.32
20319.63322.41
50344.52331.12
100329329.68
200316.14325.13

Source: Dion Global

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advanced Enzyme Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.24%, while DII stake decreased to 4.77%, FII holding rose to 26.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,95,8641.1330.62
8,04,9151.8424.75
38,8760.091.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Advanced Enzyme Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTAdvanced Enzyme Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTAdvanced Enzyme Tech - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Aug 01, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTAdvanced Enzyme Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTAdvanced Enzyme Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter End
Aug 01, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTAdvanced Enzyme Tech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051018 and registration number is 051018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vasant Rathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mukund Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rasika Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunny Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kasat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Tilak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Desmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodkumar Jajoo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Advanced Enzyme Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹325.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

The Advanced Enzyme Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹3,639.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are ₹331.60 and ₹321.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advanced Enzyme Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹419.80 and 52-week low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹251.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advanced Enzyme Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advanced Enzyme Technologies has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, 1.28% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 4.15% over 1 year, -0.68% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are 21.57 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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