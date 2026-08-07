What is the share price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹325.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Advanced Enzyme Technologies? The Advanced Enzyme Technologies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies? The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹3,639.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advanced Enzyme Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are ₹331.60 and ₹321.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advanced Enzyme Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹419.80 and 52-week low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies is ₹251.90 as on .

How has the Advanced Enzyme Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Advanced Enzyme Technologies has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, 1.28% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 4.15% over 1 year, -0.68% across 3 years, and -4.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies are 21.57 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global