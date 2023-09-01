Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|39,79,689
|0.62
|130.85
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|10,00,321
|2.55
|32.89
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|10,00,000
|1.07
|32.88
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|10,00,000
|0.1
|32.88
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|5,07,664
|0.22
|16.69
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|1,15,918
|0.02
|3.81
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|363
|0.16
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1989PLC051018 and registration number is 051018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹3,629.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is 31.49 and PB ratio of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is 7.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹324.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹346.55 and 52-week low of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. is ₹225.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.