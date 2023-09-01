What is the Market Cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹6,313.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 29.07 and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 5.15 as on .

What is the share price of Power Mech Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹4,235.35 as on .