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Power Mech Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

POWER MECH PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Nuclear Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Power Mech Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,580.00 Closed
-1.39₹ -36.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Power Mech Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,580.00₹2,642.10
₹2,580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,718.00₹3,259.95
₹2,580.00
Open Price
₹2,629.80
Prev. Close
₹2,616.35
Volume
2,117

Source: Dion Global

Power Mech Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Power Mech Projects has declined 18.59% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), K P Energy (-34.05%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Mech Projects has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and K P Energy (84.81%).

Power Mech Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Power Mech Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,617.572,595.61
102,599.72,601.34
202,596.862,610.88
502,638.222,591.1
1002,430.352,515.81
2002,366.712,490.88

Source: Dion Global

Power Mech Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Power Mech Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.60%, FII holding rose to 6.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Power Mech Projects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,00,0001.5607.86
7,05,0001.31194.79
6,39,0460.78176.57
2,33,6520.2364.56
2,27,9661.3462.99
1,94,5550.8153.76
1,41,0640.5938.98
1,27,2740.5635.17
86,6350.9823.94
73,2130.1420.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Power Mech Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTPower Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 04:20 AM IST ISTPower Mech Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results And Others.
Aug 01, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTPower Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jul 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTPower Mech Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTPower Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement

Source: Dion Global

About Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1999PLC032156 and registration number is 032156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4727.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajja Kishore Babu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajja Rohit
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Motihari Rajiv Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sajja Lakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Lasya Yerramneni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayarama Prasad Chalasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Prasada Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Power Mech Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Power Mech Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects is ₹2,580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Power Mech Projects?

The Power Mech Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Mech Projects?

The market cap of Power Mech Projects is ₹8,157.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Mech Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Mech Projects are ₹2,642.10 and ₹2,580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Mech Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Mech Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Mech Projects is ₹3,259.95 and 52-week low of Power Mech Projects is ₹1,718.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Power Mech Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Power Mech Projects has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, 7.17% across 3 years, and 43.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects are 22.41 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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