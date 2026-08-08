What is the share price of Power Mech Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects is ₹2,580.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Power Mech Projects? The Power Mech Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Mech Projects? The market cap of Power Mech Projects is ₹8,157.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Mech Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Mech Projects are ₹2,642.10 and ₹2,580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Mech Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Mech Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Mech Projects is ₹3,259.95 and 52-week low of Power Mech Projects is ₹1,718.00 as on .

How has the Power Mech Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Power Mech Projects has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, 7.17% across 3 years, and 43.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects are 22.41 and 3.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global