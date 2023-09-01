Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.43
|-10.29
|31.62
|107.17
|201.95
|883.40
|332.36
|10.94
|9.66
|33.95
|52.52
|70.16
|109.09
|127.94
|11.71
|13.41
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|-1.72
|-1.04
|76.54
|-0.31
|65.01
|233.86
|-8.27
|1.02
|-0.47
|9.92
|20.13
|-4.59
|151.08
|114.37
|3.88
|11.38
|45.92
|66.40
|65.95
|279.38
|55.49
|-9.37
|30.48
|28.56
|20.71
|24.82
|416.59
|423.73
|-0.91
|-2.27
|19.96
|25.26
|-8.74
|1,350.00
|823.70
|-2.06
|-4.03
|20.48
|-14.24
|-47.89
|138.10
|170.27
|4.90
|26.62
|26.98
|46.90
|59.40
|100.04
|52.89
|-6.26
|16.93
|34.35
|-6.60
|126.51
|108.39
|86.06
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,18,655
|2.67
|562.37
|HSBC Value Fund
|2,64,213
|1.34
|121.93
|HSBC Focused Fund
|1,10,000
|3.48
|50.76
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|84,852
|2.5
|39.16
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|57,758
|1.44
|26.65
|HSBC Business Cycles Fund
|45,400
|3.26
|20.95
|HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund
|1,250
|0.43
|0.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Power Mech Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1999PLC032156 and registration number is 032156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2631.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹6,313.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 29.07 and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹4,235.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Mech Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹5,69.45 and 52-week low of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹1,326.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.