Here's the live share price of Power Mech Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Power Mech Projects has declined 18.59% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), K P Energy (-34.05%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Mech Projects has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and K P Energy (84.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,617.57
|2,595.61
|10
|2,599.7
|2,601.34
|20
|2,596.86
|2,610.88
|50
|2,638.22
|2,591.1
|100
|2,430.35
|2,515.81
|200
|2,366.71
|2,490.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Power Mech Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.60%, FII holding rose to 6.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,00,000
|1.5
|607.86
|7,05,000
|1.31
|194.79
|6,39,046
|0.78
|176.57
|2,33,652
|0.23
|64.56
|2,27,966
|1.34
|62.99
|1,94,555
|0.81
|53.76
|1,41,064
|0.59
|38.98
|1,27,274
|0.56
|35.17
|86,635
|0.98
|23.94
|73,213
|0.14
|20.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Power Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:20 AM IST IST
|Power Mech Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results And Others.
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Power Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Power Mech Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Power Mech Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Source: Dion Global
Power Mech Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1999PLC032156 and registration number is 032156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4727.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects is ₹2,580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Mech Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Power Mech Projects is ₹8,157.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Mech Projects are ₹2,642.10 and ₹2,580.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Mech Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Mech Projects is ₹3,259.95 and 52-week low of Power Mech Projects is ₹1,718.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Mech Projects has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -0.59% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -18.59% over 1 year, 7.17% across 3 years, and 43.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects are 22.41 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global