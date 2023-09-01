Follow Us

POWER MECH PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,235.35 Closed
0.239.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Power Mech Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,164.10₹4,280.00
₹4,235.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,326.70₹5,069.45
₹4,235.35
Open Price
₹4,224.90
Prev. Close
₹4,225.60
Volume
78,986

Power Mech Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,293.17
  • R24,344.53
  • R34,409.07
  • Pivot
    4,228.63
  • S14,177.27
  • S24,112.73
  • S34,061.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,832.434,127.82
  • 101,837.454,078.65
  • 201,859.374,048.47
  • 501,587.63,855.61
  • 1001,249.523,479.35
  • 2001,083.162,920.49

Power Mech Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.43-10.2931.62107.17201.95883.40332.36
10.949.6633.9552.5270.16109.09127.94
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.02-0.479.9220.13-4.59151.08114.37
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.3730.4828.5620.7124.82416.59423.73
-0.91-2.2719.9625.26-8.741,350.00823.70
-2.06-4.0320.48-14.24-47.89138.10170.27
4.9026.6226.9846.9059.40100.0452.89
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Power Mech Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Power Mech Projects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,18,6552.67562.37
HSBC Value Fund2,64,2131.34121.93
HSBC Focused Fund1,10,0003.4850.76
HSBC Multi Cap Fund84,8522.539.16
HSBC Infrastructure Fund57,7581.4426.65
HSBC Business Cycles Fund45,4003.2620.95
HSBC Conservative Hybrid Fund1,2500.430.48

Power Mech Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Power Mech Projects Ltd.

Power Mech Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1999PLC032156 and registration number is 032156. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2631.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Kishore Babu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Lakshmi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Rajiv Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lasya Yerramneni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G D V Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Sankarlingam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Power Mech Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹6,313.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 29.07 and PB ratio of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is 5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Power Mech Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹4,235.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Mech Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Mech Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹5,69.45 and 52-week low of Power Mech Projects Ltd. is ₹1,326.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

