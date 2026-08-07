What is the share price of Hindustan Construction Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Construction Company is ₹20.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Construction Company? The Hindustan Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Construction Company? The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹5,377.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Construction Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Construction Company are ₹21.48 and ₹20.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Construction Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹28.48 and 52-week low of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹13.60 as on .

How has the Hindustan Construction Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Construction Company has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, -13.75% for the past month, -15.52% over 3 months, -5.21% over 1 year, 7.41% across 3 years, and 20.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company are 32.42 and 2.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global