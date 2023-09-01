Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|1,87,36,750
|0.47
|36.35
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|85,49,049
|2.12
|16.59
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|29,46,752
|0.01
|5.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1926PLC001228 and registration number is 001228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4666.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹4,387.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is 10.37 and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is 6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹30.30 and 52-week low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.