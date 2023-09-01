Follow Us

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.00 Closed
0.350.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.45₹29.40
₹29.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹30.30
₹29.00
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹28.90
Volume
2,32,40,008

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.38
  • R229.87
  • R330.33
  • Pivot
    28.92
  • S128.43
  • S227.97
  • S327.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8528.26
  • 1014.1227.24
  • 2014.0125.56
  • 5013.522.79
  • 10012.9620.61
  • 20014.4218.62

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Multi Cap Fund1,87,36,7500.4736.35
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan85,49,0492.1216.59
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan29,46,7520.015.72

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1926PLC001228 and registration number is 001228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4666.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Gulabchand
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arjun Dhawan
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Jaspreet Bhullar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Aditya Pratap Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Santosh Janakiram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N R Acharyulu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Sarkar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹4,387.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is 10.37 and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is 6.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹30.30 and 52-week low of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

