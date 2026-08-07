Here's the live share price of Hindustan Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Construction Company has declined 5.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Construction Company has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.33
|21.73
|10
|21.6
|21.8
|20
|22.4
|22.3
|50
|23.64
|22.68
|100
|21.1
|22.03
|200
|20.64
|21.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Construction Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.17%, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding rose to 11.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Hind. Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Hind. Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Hind. Construction - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Hind. Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The SEBI (Listing O
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Hind. Construction - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1926PLC001228 and registration number is 001228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3937.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Construction Company is ₹20.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹5,377.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Construction Company are ₹21.48 and ₹20.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹28.48 and 52-week low of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Construction Company has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, -13.75% for the past month, -15.52% over 3 months, -5.21% over 1 year, 7.41% across 3 years, and 20.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company are 32.42 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global