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Hindustan Construction Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Nuclear Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Construction Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.53 Closed
-4.82₹ -1.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Construction Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.40₹21.48
₹20.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹28.48
₹20.53
Open Price
₹20.99
Prev. Close
₹21.57
Volume
20,40,193

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Construction Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Construction Company has declined 5.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Construction Company has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Hindustan Construction Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.3321.73
1021.621.8
2022.422.3
5023.6422.68
10021.122.03
20020.6421.82

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Construction Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Construction Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 16.17%, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding rose to 11.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hindustan Construction Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTHind. Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTHind. Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTHind. Construction - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTHind. Construction - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulations 29 And 50 Of The SEBI (Listing O
Jul 24, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTHind. Construction - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Construction Company

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1926PLC001228 and registration number is 001228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3937.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 261.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Gulabchand
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arjun Dhawan
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Pratap Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Janakiram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul Pasricha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Subramanyam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukul Sarkar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Construction Company Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Construction Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Construction Company is ₹20.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Construction Company?

The Hindustan Construction Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Construction Company?

The market cap of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹5,377.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Construction Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Construction Company are ₹21.48 and ₹20.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Construction Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Construction Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹28.48 and 52-week low of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹13.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Construction Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Construction Company has shown returns of -4.59% over the past day, -13.75% for the past month, -15.52% over 3 months, -5.21% over 1 year, 7.41% across 3 years, and 20.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Construction Company are 32.42 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Construction Company News

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