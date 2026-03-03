Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

ACME Solar Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACME SOLAR HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ACME Solar Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹232.20 Closed
-1.67₹ -3.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ACME Solar Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.05₹233.60
₹232.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.90₹324.25
₹232.20
Open Price
₹213.05
Prev. Close
₹236.15
Volume
1,00,453

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ACME Solar Holdings has declined 1.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.16%.

ACME Solar Holdings’s current P/E of 29.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ACME Solar Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, ACME Solar Holdings has gained 23.87% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, ACME Solar Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

ACME Solar Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ACME Solar Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5232.6233.94
10230.87232.07
20228.18229.31
50226.51229.71
100241.06237.73
200256.43240.72

ACME Solar Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ACME Solar Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 83.29%, while DII stake increased to 6.87%, FII holding fell to 4.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ACME Solar Holdings Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
70,75,7200.24159.76
59,11,0771.24133.46
29,89,3170.267.49
26,00,0970.7858.71
25,96,4390.5958.62
18,62,9350.6242.06
16,19,8860.1936.57
15,98,8840.736.1
12,56,3370.2328.37
12,45,0001.0428.11

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

ACME Solar Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 3:36 AM ISTACME Solar Holdings - Commissioning Of First Phase Of 19 MW/38 Mwh Out Of 285 MW/600 Mwh Capacity Of Battery Energy Storage S
Feb 19, 2026, 2:13 PM ISTACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 14, 2026, 12:56 AM ISTACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 1:42 AM ISTACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 10, 2026, 2:15 PM ISTACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

About ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106HR2015PLC102129 and registration number is 102129. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1352.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Upadhyay
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dhingra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shashi Shekhar
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Atul Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anuranjita Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sahai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ACME Solar Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of ACME Solar Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACME Solar Holdings is ₹232.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ACME Solar Holdings?

The ACME Solar Holdings is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ACME Solar Holdings?

The market cap of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹14,070.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ACME Solar Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ACME Solar Holdings are ₹233.60 and ₹213.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ACME Solar Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACME Solar Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹324.25 and 52-week low of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹172.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ACME Solar Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The ACME Solar Holdings has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 1.02% over 3 months, 20.16% over 1 year, -2.88% across 3 years, and -1.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ACME Solar Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACME Solar Holdings are 29.13 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ACME Solar Holdings News

More ACME Solar Holdings News
icon
Market Pulse