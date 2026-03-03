Here's the live share price of ACME Solar Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ACME Solar Holdings has declined 1.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.16%.
ACME Solar Holdings’s current P/E of 29.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, ACME Solar Holdings has gained 23.87% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, ACME Solar Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|232.6
|233.94
|10
|230.87
|232.07
|20
|228.18
|229.31
|50
|226.51
|229.71
|100
|241.06
|237.73
|200
|256.43
|240.72
In the latest quarter, ACME Solar Holdings saw a drop in promoter holding to 83.29%, while DII stake increased to 6.87%, FII holding fell to 4.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|70,75,720
|0.24
|159.76
|59,11,077
|1.24
|133.46
|29,89,317
|0.2
|67.49
|26,00,097
|0.78
|58.71
|25,96,439
|0.59
|58.62
|18,62,935
|0.62
|42.06
|16,19,886
|0.19
|36.57
|15,98,884
|0.7
|36.1
|12,56,337
|0.23
|28.37
|12,45,000
|1.04
|28.11
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:36 AM IST
|ACME Solar Holdings - Commissioning Of First Phase Of 19 MW/38 Mwh Out Of 285 MW/600 Mwh Capacity Of Battery Energy Storage S
|Feb 19, 2026, 2:13 PM IST
|ACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
|ACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 1:42 AM IST
|ACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:15 PM IST
|ACME Solar Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106HR2015PLC102129 and registration number is 102129. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1352.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ACME Solar Holdings is ₹232.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ACME Solar Holdings is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹14,070.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ACME Solar Holdings are ₹233.60 and ₹213.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ACME Solar Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹324.25 and 52-week low of ACME Solar Holdings is ₹172.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ACME Solar Holdings has shown returns of -1.67% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 1.02% over 3 months, 20.16% over 1 year, -2.88% across 3 years, and -1.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ACME Solar Holdings are 29.13 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.