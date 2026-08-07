What is the share price of Adani Green Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Green Energy is ₹1,370.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Green Energy? The Adani Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Green Energy? The market cap of Adani Green Energy is ₹225,663.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Green Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Green Energy are ₹1,389.50 and ₹1,366.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Green Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy is ₹1,631.35 and 52-week low of Adani Green Energy is ₹767.00 as on .

How has the Adani Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Green Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, 0.37% over 3 months, 46.2% over 1 year, 12.39% across 3 years, and 8.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy are 126.50 and 11.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global