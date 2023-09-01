Follow Us

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Share Price

ADANI GREEN ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹949.10 Closed
2.220.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹905.15₹957.00
₹949.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹439.10₹2,446.90
₹949.10
Open Price
₹928.60
Prev. Close
₹928.65
Volume
40,96,522

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1969.12
  • R2988.98
  • R31,020.97
  • Pivot
    937.13
  • S1917.27
  • S2885.28
  • S3865.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,127.8960.73
  • 102,113.78971.09
  • 202,129.02981.61
  • 502,256.9984.42
  • 1002,116.511,018.06
  • 2002,113.031,185.44

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES3,83,7751.3141.96
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund3,54,0731.3138.71
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund2,99,1851.3132.71
SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF1,79,2471.3119.6
UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund1,55,8251.3117.04
SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund61,5741.316.73
HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund45,2901.314.95
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF43,5531.314.76
DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund35,0451.313.83
Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund32,9230.373.6
View All Mutual Funds

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
24 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2015PLC082007 and registration number is 082007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10672.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1564.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vneet S Jaain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sagar R Adani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh Gujral
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ahlem Friga-Noy
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Adani Green Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹1,47,101.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is 151.03 and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is 55.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Green Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹949.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Green Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Green Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹2,446.90 and 52-week low of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹439.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

