Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|3,83,775
|1.31
|41.96
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|3,54,073
|1.31
|38.71
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|2,99,185
|1.31
|32.71
|SBI Nifty Next 50 ETF
|1,79,247
|1.31
|19.6
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Exchange Traded Fund
|1,55,825
|1.31
|17.04
|SBI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|61,574
|1.31
|6.73
|HDFC NIFTY Next 50 Index Fund
|45,290
|1.31
|4.95
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF
|43,553
|1.31
|4.76
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|35,045
|1.31
|3.83
|Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund
|32,923
|0.37
|3.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Adani Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2015PLC082007 and registration number is 082007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10672.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1564.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹1,47,101.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is 151.03 and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is 55.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹949.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Green Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹2,446.90 and 52-week low of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is ₹439.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.