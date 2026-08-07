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Adani Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADANI GREEN ENERGY

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyGreen HydrogenRenewable EnergyRuralSolar
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE India Sector LeadersBSE PowerBSE Power & EnergyBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Adani Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,370.00 Closed
-0.25₹ -3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adani Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,366.00₹1,389.50
₹1,370.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹767.00₹1,631.35
₹1,370.00
Open Price
₹1,372.00
Prev. Close
₹1,373.50
Volume
69,189

Source: Dion Global

Adani Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Green Energy has gained 46.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Adani Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,377.231,384.61
101,407.511,401.36
201,470.751,433.25
501,481.371,427.69
1001,287.71,336.17
2001,141.951,226.37

Source: Dion Global

Adani Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.82%, FII holding rose to 11.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Green Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
72,75,8403.221,085.7
46,14,4515.24688.57
31,81,1167.94474.69
22,69,6224.36338.67
21,84,1379.62325.92
20,98,5624.39313.15
19,88,6269.26296.74
18,28,8001.14272.89
16,33,8627.07243.8
13,61,0989.47203.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Adani Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTAdani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTAdani Green Energy - Intimation Of ESG Rating
Jul 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTAdani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTAdani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTAdani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2015PLC082007 and registration number is 082007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18340.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1647.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vneet S Jaain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagar R Adani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sangkaran Ratnam
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh Gujral
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Romesh Sobti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anup Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Director

FAQs on Adani Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Green Energy is ₹1,370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Green Energy?

The Adani Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Green Energy?

The market cap of Adani Green Energy is ₹225,663.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Green Energy are ₹1,389.50 and ₹1,366.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy is ₹1,631.35 and 52-week low of Adani Green Energy is ₹767.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Green Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, 0.37% over 3 months, 46.2% over 1 year, 12.39% across 3 years, and 8.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy are 126.50 and 11.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Adani Green Energy News

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