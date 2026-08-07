Here's the live share price of Adani Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Green Energy has gained 46.20% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,377.23
|1,384.61
|10
|1,407.51
|1,401.36
|20
|1,470.75
|1,433.25
|50
|1,481.37
|1,427.69
|100
|1,287.7
|1,336.17
|200
|1,141.95
|1,226.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.82%, FII holding rose to 11.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|72,75,840
|3.22
|1,085.7
|46,14,451
|5.24
|688.57
|31,81,116
|7.94
|474.69
|22,69,622
|4.36
|338.67
|21,84,137
|9.62
|325.92
|20,98,562
|4.39
|313.15
|19,88,626
|9.26
|296.74
|18,28,800
|1.14
|272.89
|16,33,862
|7.07
|243.8
|13,61,098
|9.47
|203.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Adani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Adani Green Energy - Intimation Of ESG Rating
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Adani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Adani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Adani Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Adani Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2015PLC082007 and registration number is 082007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18340.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1647.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Green Energy is ₹1,370.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Green Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Green Energy is ₹225,663.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Green Energy are ₹1,389.50 and ₹1,366.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy is ₹1,631.35 and 52-week low of Adani Green Energy is ₹767.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Green Energy has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -9.79% for the past month, 0.37% over 3 months, 46.2% over 1 year, 12.39% across 3 years, and 8.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Green Energy are 126.50 and 11.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global