IIFL Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

IIFL CAPITAL SERVICES

IIFL Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IIFL Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.30 Closed
9.58₹ 27.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

IIFL Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹245.05₹321.15
₹316.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.00₹411.10
₹316.30
Open Price
₹245.05
Prev. Close
₹288.65
Volume
2,97,996

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IIFL Capital Services has gained 41.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 45.69%.

IIFL Capital Services’s current P/E of 17.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

IIFL Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		-8.72-8.86-6.07-16.6343.0839.8032.70

Over the last one year, IIFL Capital Services has gained 57.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, IIFL Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

IIFL Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

IIFL Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5304.49297.25
10314.92306.26
20318.93316.5
50339.27327.24
100331.24326.38
200322.09315.39

IIFL Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IIFL Capital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.93%, while DII stake increased to 5.39%, FII holding fell to 16.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IIFL Capital Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,46,7701.1561.05
5,14,0001.3116.99
4,21,106113.92
2,50,0000.548.26

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

IIFL Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTIIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Feb 27, 2026, 9:40 PM ISTIIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 19, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTIIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Feb 18, 2026, 12:40 AM ISTIIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTIIFL Capital Serv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo

About IIFL Capital Services

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1996PLC132983 and registration number is 132983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Rekha Gopal Warriar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Venkataraman
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Deshmal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Shailesh Bathiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamik Das Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on IIFL Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of IIFL Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Capital Services is ₹316.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is IIFL Capital Services?

The IIFL Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Capital Services?

The market cap of IIFL Capital Services is ₹9,848.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IIFL Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IIFL Capital Services are ₹321.15 and ₹245.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIFL Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Capital Services is ₹411.10 and 52-week low of IIFL Capital Services is ₹170.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the IIFL Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The IIFL Capital Services has shown returns of 9.58% over the past day, -9.19% for the past month, -1.57% over 3 months, 45.69% over 1 year, 79.54% across 3 years, and 41.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IIFL Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIFL Capital Services are 17.14 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

IIFL Capital Services News

