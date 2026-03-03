Here's the live share price of IIFL Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of IIFL Capital Services has gained 41.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 45.69%.
IIFL Capital Services’s current P/E of 17.14x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|-8.72
|-8.86
|-6.07
|-16.63
|43.08
|39.80
|32.70
Over the last one year, IIFL Capital Services has gained 57.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, IIFL Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|304.49
|297.25
|10
|314.92
|306.26
|20
|318.93
|316.5
|50
|339.27
|327.24
|100
|331.24
|326.38
|200
|322.09
|315.39
In the latest quarter, IIFL Capital Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 30.93%, while DII stake increased to 5.39%, FII holding fell to 16.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,46,770
|1.15
|61.05
|5,14,000
|1.31
|16.99
|4,21,106
|1
|13.92
|2,50,000
|0.54
|8.26
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|IIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:40 PM IST
|IIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|IIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:40 AM IST
|IIFL Capital Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|IIFL Capital Serv. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1996PLC132983 and registration number is 132983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2049.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Capital Services is ₹316.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IIFL Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IIFL Capital Services is ₹9,848.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IIFL Capital Services are ₹321.15 and ₹245.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Capital Services is ₹411.10 and 52-week low of IIFL Capital Services is ₹170.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IIFL Capital Services has shown returns of 9.58% over the past day, -9.19% for the past month, -1.57% over 3 months, 45.69% over 1 year, 79.54% across 3 years, and 41.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IIFL Capital Services are 17.14 and 3.28 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.