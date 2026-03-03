Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

EMS Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Waste Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EMS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.40 Closed
-2.22₹ -6.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EMS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.05₹286.90
₹282.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹265.05₹695.40
₹282.40
Open Price
₹265.05
Prev. Close
₹288.80
Volume
15,613

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EMS has gained 0.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.78%.

EMS’s current P/E of 11.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EMS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EMS		-6.40-17.49-33.92-47.90-52.390.310.19
Va Tech Wabag		-3.754.59-12.69-19.41-3.0557.5434.20
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.62-15.42-27.26-39.40-22.06-9.62-5.89
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.37-10.40-32.22-43.44-16.81-11.21-6.89
Concord Enviro Systems		-11.12-29.14-27.08-46.97-33.14-29.65-19.02
VVIP Infratech		-1.67-1.94-17.83-40.03-25.77-17.02-10.59

Over the last one year, EMS has declined 52.39% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (-16.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EMS has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).

EMS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EMS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5300.71296.4
10307.4306.79
20333.97323.49
50371.95362.41
100427.96414.33
200509.69484.46

EMS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EMS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EMS Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,06,0002.135.6
33,7371.411.78
10,5000.170.55

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

EMS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 7:31 PM ISTEMS - Shareholders Meeting- Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, March 23, 2026
Feb 27, 2026, 11:26 PM ISTEMS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Feb 25, 2026, 2:04 AM ISTEMS - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) To Be Held On February 27,
Feb 20, 2026, 10:27 PM ISTEMS - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Feb 17, 2026, 4:42 PM ISTEMS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About EMS

EMS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205DL2010PLC211609 and registration number is 211609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramveer Singh
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ashish Tomar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kritika Tomar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Swati Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EMS Share Price

What is the share price of EMS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMS is ₹282.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EMS?

The EMS is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EMS?

The market cap of EMS is ₹1,568.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EMS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EMS are ₹286.90 and ₹265.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EMS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMS is ₹695.40 and 52-week low of EMS is ₹265.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EMS performed historically in terms of returns?

The EMS has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -16.99% for the past month, -35.56% over 3 months, -53.78% over 1 year, 0.8% across 3 years, and 0.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EMS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMS are 11.92 and 1.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

EMS News

More EMS News
icon
Market Pulse