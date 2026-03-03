Here's the live share price of EMS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EMS has gained 0.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.78%.
EMS’s current P/E of 11.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EMS
|-6.40
|-17.49
|-33.92
|-47.90
|-52.39
|0.31
|0.19
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.75
|4.59
|-12.69
|-19.41
|-3.05
|57.54
|34.20
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.62
|-15.42
|-27.26
|-39.40
|-22.06
|-9.62
|-5.89
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.37
|-10.40
|-32.22
|-43.44
|-16.81
|-11.21
|-6.89
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-11.12
|-29.14
|-27.08
|-46.97
|-33.14
|-29.65
|-19.02
|VVIP Infratech
|-1.67
|-1.94
|-17.83
|-40.03
|-25.77
|-17.02
|-10.59
Over the last one year, EMS has declined 52.39% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (-16.81%). From a 5 year perspective, EMS has outperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|300.71
|296.4
|10
|307.4
|306.79
|20
|333.97
|323.49
|50
|371.95
|362.41
|100
|427.96
|414.33
|200
|509.69
|484.46
In the latest quarter, EMS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,06,000
|2.13
|5.6
|33,737
|1.41
|1.78
|10,500
|0.17
|0.55
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 7:31 PM IST
|EMS - Shareholders Meeting- Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Monday, March 23, 2026
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|EMS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:04 AM IST
|EMS - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) To Be Held On February 27,
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|EMS - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:42 PM IST
|EMS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
EMS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45205DL2010PLC211609 and registration number is 211609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water collection, treatment and supply. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMS is ₹282.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EMS is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EMS is ₹1,568.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EMS are ₹286.90 and ₹265.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMS is ₹695.40 and 52-week low of EMS is ₹265.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EMS has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, -16.99% for the past month, -35.56% over 3 months, -53.78% over 1 year, 0.8% across 3 years, and 0.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMS are 11.92 and 1.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.