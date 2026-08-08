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KDDL Share Price

NSE
BSE

KDDL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of KDDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,844.45 Closed
3.98₹ 147.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KDDL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,697.45₹3,860.00
₹3,844.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,976.25₹4,150.00
₹3,844.45
Open Price
₹3,697.45
Prev. Close
₹3,697.45
Volume
1,416

Source: Dion Global

KDDL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KDDL		16.4522.7958.0151.0049.2930.7761.63
Ethos		10.0012.8218.168.820.3823.4929.50
Timex Group India		5.076.5550.6996.19102.2249.1262.46
Luxury Time		-13.45-8.33-15.83-12.23-63.02-28.22-18.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KDDL has gained 49.29% compared to peers like Ethos (0.38%), Timex Group India (102.22%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, KDDL has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.50%) and Timex Group India (62.46%).

KDDL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KDDL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,240.123,506.93
103,182.463,379.73
203,194.963,278.37
503,056.793,081.49
1002,693.872,866.33
2002,551.672,708.92

Source: Dion Global

KDDL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KDDL saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.15%, while DII stake increased to 2.16%, FII holding fell to 7.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KDDL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTKDDL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTKDDL - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTKDDL - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Meeting Held On 04-08-2026
Aug 04, 2026, 02:01 PM IST ISTKDDL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST ISTKDDL - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarte

Source: Dion Global

About KDDL

KDDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302HP1981PLC008123 and registration number is 008123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks, including instrument panel clocks (except time-recording equipment). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 495.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Saboo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Masown
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jai Vardhan Saboo
    Promoter Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Saboo
    Promoter Women Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sachar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chitranjan Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on KDDL Share Price

What is the share price of KDDL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL is ₹3,844.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KDDL?

The KDDL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KDDL?

The market cap of KDDL is ₹4,728.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KDDL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KDDL are ₹3,860.00 and ₹3,697.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KDDL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KDDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KDDL is ₹4,150.00 and 52-week low of KDDL is ₹1,976.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KDDL performed historically in terms of returns?

The KDDL has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 22.79% for the past month, 58.01% over 3 months, 49.29% over 1 year, 30.77% across 3 years, and 61.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KDDL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KDDL are 48.73 and 4.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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