What is the share price of KDDL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL is ₹3,844.45 as on .

What kind of stock is KDDL? The KDDL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KDDL? The market cap of KDDL is ₹4,728.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KDDL? Today’s highest and lowest price of KDDL are ₹3,860.00 and ₹3,697.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KDDL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KDDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KDDL is ₹4,150.00 and 52-week low of KDDL is ₹1,976.25 as on .

How has the KDDL performed historically in terms of returns? The KDDL has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 22.79% for the past month, 58.01% over 3 months, 49.29% over 1 year, 30.77% across 3 years, and 61.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KDDL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KDDL are 48.73 and 4.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global