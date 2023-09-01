Follow Us

KDDL LTD.

Sector : Watches | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,892.35 Closed
-0.01-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KDDL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,862.05₹1,924.00
₹1,892.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹831.85₹2,149.90
₹1,892.35
Open Price
₹1,910.50
Prev. Close
₹1,892.50
Volume
14,971

KDDL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,924.18
  • R21,955.07
  • R31,986.13
  • Pivot
    1,893.12
  • S11,862.23
  • S21,831.17
  • S31,800.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,040.861,889.53
  • 101,055.81,883.31
  • 201,022.81,829.18
  • 50936.161,657.86
  • 100819.171,479.06
  • 200872.481,289.49

KDDL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1221.9471.3081.77102.341,178.85291.48
2.1715.0732.0365.6357.68106.06106.06
15.314.6133.1720.1197.16258.15258.15
8.7319.9410.3735.7745.27104.10238.32

KDDL Ltd. Share Holdings

KDDL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares

About KDDL Ltd.

KDDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302HP1981PLC008123 and registration number is 008123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Saboo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Masown
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anil Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Sachar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Vardhan Saboo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagarajan Subramanian
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Tripathi
    Additional Director

FAQs on KDDL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KDDL Ltd.?

The market cap of KDDL Ltd. is ₹2,372.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KDDL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 36.5 and PB ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 9.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KDDL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL Ltd. is ₹1,892.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KDDL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KDDL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KDDL Ltd. is ₹2,149.90 and 52-week low of KDDL Ltd. is ₹831.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

