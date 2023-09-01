What is the Market Cap of KDDL Ltd.? The market cap of KDDL Ltd. is ₹2,372.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KDDL Ltd.? P/E ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 36.5 and PB ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 9.37 as on .

What is the share price of KDDL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL Ltd. is ₹1,892.35 as on .