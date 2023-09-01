Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
KDDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302HP1981PLC008123 and registration number is 008123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KDDL Ltd. is ₹2,372.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 36.5 and PB ratio of KDDL Ltd. is 9.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL Ltd. is ₹1,892.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KDDL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KDDL Ltd. is ₹2,149.90 and 52-week low of KDDL Ltd. is ₹831.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.