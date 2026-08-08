Here's the live share price of KDDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KDDL
|16.45
|22.79
|58.01
|51.00
|49.29
|30.77
|61.63
|Ethos
|10.00
|12.82
|18.16
|8.82
|0.38
|23.49
|29.50
|Timex Group India
|5.07
|6.55
|50.69
|96.19
|102.22
|49.12
|62.46
|Luxury Time
|-13.45
|-8.33
|-15.83
|-12.23
|-63.02
|-28.22
|-18.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KDDL has gained 49.29% compared to peers like Ethos (0.38%), Timex Group India (102.22%), Luxury Time (-63.02%). From a 5 year perspective, KDDL has outperformed peers relative to Ethos (29.50%) and Timex Group India (62.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,240.12
|3,506.93
|10
|3,182.46
|3,379.73
|20
|3,194.96
|3,278.37
|50
|3,056.79
|3,081.49
|100
|2,693.87
|2,866.33
|200
|2,551.67
|2,708.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KDDL saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.15%, while DII stake increased to 2.16%, FII holding fell to 7.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|KDDL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|KDDL - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|KDDL - Board Meeting Outcome for For The Meeting Held On 04-08-2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:01 PM IST IST
|KDDL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:00 PM IST IST
|KDDL - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarte
Source: Dion Global
KDDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302HP1981PLC008123 and registration number is 008123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks, including instrument panel clocks (except time-recording equipment). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 495.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KDDL is ₹3,844.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KDDL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KDDL is ₹4,728.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KDDL are ₹3,860.00 and ₹3,697.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KDDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KDDL is ₹4,150.00 and 52-week low of KDDL is ₹1,976.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KDDL has shown returns of 3.98% over the past day, 22.79% for the past month, 58.01% over 3 months, 49.29% over 1 year, 30.77% across 3 years, and 61.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KDDL are 48.73 and 4.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global