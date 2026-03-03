Here's the live share price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 9.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.84%.
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 23.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|-1.26
|6.08
|13.26
|0.52
|6.32
|-15.70
|-9.74
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has gained 6.32% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|479.27
|482.86
|10
|478.88
|479.02
|20
|466.81
|470.4
|50
|450.36
|457.07
|100
|445.85
|457.96
|200
|483.88
|492.31
In the latest quarter, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.41%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,33,367
|1.35
|111.35
|24,67,084
|1.63
|108.44
|24,00,000
|0.13
|105.49
|22,30,054
|0.77
|98.02
|17,43,851
|0.4
|76.65
|17,23,720
|0.53
|75.77
|15,15,264
|0.85
|66.6
|12,10,258
|1.09
|53.2
|11,29,815
|0.1
|49.66
|6,00,000
|1.16
|26.37
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:18 AM IST
|Akums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
|Akums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 16, 2026, 8:33 PM IST
|Akums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Akums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
|Akums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239DL2004PLC125888 and registration number is 25888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1311.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹477.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹7,507.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹481.25 and ₹468.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹407.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, 10.85% for the past month, 12.18% over 3 months, 4.84% over 1 year, -15.7% across 3 years, and -9.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 23.59 and 2.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.