Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

AKUMS DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹477.00 Closed
-2.28₹ -11.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹468.30₹481.25
₹477.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹407.40₹620.00
₹477.00
Open Price
₹468.30
Prev. Close
₹488.15
Volume
11,164

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has declined 9.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 4.84%.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 23.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals		-1.266.0813.260.526.32-15.70-9.74
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has gained 6.32% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5479.27482.86
10478.88479.02
20466.81470.4
50450.36457.07
100445.85457.96
200483.88492.31

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.41%, FII holding fell to 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,33,3671.35111.35
24,67,0841.63108.44
24,00,0000.13105.49
22,30,0540.7798.02
17,43,8510.476.65
17,23,7200.5375.77
15,15,2640.8566.6
12,10,2581.0953.2
11,29,8150.149.66
6,00,0001.1626.37

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 6:18 AM ISTAkums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 4:00 PM ISTAkums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2026, 8:33 PM ISTAkums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTAkums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTAkums Drugs&Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239DL2004PLC125888 and registration number is 25888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1311.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Thakur
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satwinder Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹477.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹7,507.69 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are ₹481.25 and ₹468.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is ₹407.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, 10.85% for the past month, 12.18% over 3 months, 4.84% over 1 year, -15.7% across 3 years, and -9.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are 23.59 and 2.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals News

