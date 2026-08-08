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Metro Brands Share Price

NSE
BSE

METRO BRANDS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Leather
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Metro Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹969.50 Closed
-1.09₹ -10.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Metro Brands Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹969.50₹992.70
₹969.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹883.40₹1,340.00
₹969.50
Open Price
₹992.70
Prev. Close
₹980.15
Volume
54,080

Source: Dion Global

Metro Brands Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Metro Brands		-6.42-8.42-6.10-7.79-14.30-3.2314.46
Relaxo Footwears		4.127.1837.7413.37-6.50-23.03-18.27
Bata India		3.425.17-1.06-18.53-39.09-25.78-15.53
Redtape		5.702.687.126.5412.904.322.57
Campus Activewear		-1.08-4.84-11.72-20.46-16.11-8.88-10.29
Sreeleathers		-0.470.5415.760.69-9.46-0.924.87
Liberty Shoes		0.75-3.232.82-8.41-17.244.668.45
Lehar Footwears		-2.14-3.42-0.254.69-7.1820.9040.15
Khadim India		0.62-9.23-12.95-42.22-62.59-25.84-18.37
KSR Footwear		-4.31-11.97-20.530.39-11.40-3.95-2.39
Sarup Industries		10.49-2.822.42-23.7840.2985.4443.43

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Metro Brands has declined 14.30% compared to peers like Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Metro Brands has outperformed peers relative to Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%) and Bata India (-15.53%).

Metro Brands Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Metro Brands Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,031.591,024.87
101,037.491,031
201,046.811,035.75
501,034.731,035.25
1001,017.21,038.57
2001,063.441,062.66

Source: Dion Global

Metro Brands Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Metro Brands remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.68%, FII holding fell to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Metro Brands Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
76,44,4151.14768.11
12,93,5000.57129.97
9,14,7030.4591.91
8,69,8630.7287.4
6,98,3021.1770.17
6,86,7940.3969.01
6,50,5120.5565.36
6,37,4950.3664.06
5,07,8851.9351.03
4,56,7971.745.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Metro Brands Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTMetro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTMetro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTMetro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTMetro Brands - Shareholder Meeting - September 16, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTMetro Brands - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Final Dividend.

Source: Dion Global

About Metro Brands

Metro Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19200MH1977PLC019449 and registration number is 019449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2797.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rafique A Malik
    Chairman
  • Ms. Farah Malik Bhanji
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Alisha Rafique Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mithun Padam Sacheti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Velamakanni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Bhat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Dilip Piramal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal Hemendra Sheth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Metro Brands Share Price

What is the share price of Metro Brands?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metro Brands is ₹969.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Metro Brands?

The Metro Brands is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metro Brands?

The market cap of Metro Brands is ₹26,425.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Metro Brands?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Metro Brands are ₹992.70 and ₹969.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metro Brands?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metro Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metro Brands is ₹1,340.00 and 52-week low of Metro Brands is ₹883.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Metro Brands performed historically in terms of returns?

The Metro Brands has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, -14.3% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metro Brands?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metro Brands are 65.02 and 13.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Metro Brands News

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