Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.74
|1.15
|8.46
|29.89
|35.56
|113.49
|113.49
|-0.76
|-0.72
|2.68
|19.03
|-8.57
|43.75
|118.96
|-1.07
|-4.42
|6.74
|18.68
|-12.15
|30.27
|58.27
|-0.43
|0.25
|-1.56
|-25.94
|-37.31
|-19.83
|-19.83
|-1.28
|-3.98
|15.97
|45.34
|49.46
|14.55
|14.55
|-1.54
|-5.68
|-6.66
|-83.72
|-85.93
|-13.83
|-54.02
|-0.74
|3.65
|6.80
|21.42
|16.60
|55.70
|-15.94
|-2.41
|21.62
|21.62
|37.86
|4.20
|136.44
|-63.77
|4.63
|11.97
|11.36
|20.85
|52.42
|75.62
|27.77
|15.09
|12.51
|-4.49
|14.25
|13.64
|26.25
|-40.09
|10.97
|2.24
|4.00
|-12.53
|6.45
|129.79
|50.26
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|18,87,699
|0.62
|195.19
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|8,92,091
|1.1
|92.24
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|8,92,091
|1.1
|92.24
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|7,86,724
|0.95
|81.35
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|7,57,269
|0.85
|78.3
|Tata India Consumer Fund
|6,44,570
|4.17
|66.65
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|5,35,000
|1
|55.32
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|5,13,448
|1.68
|53.09
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|3,93,742
|0.53
|40.71
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|3,77,667
|4.02
|39.05
Metro Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19200MH1977PLC019449 and registration number is 019449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1312.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹28,476.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Metro Brands Ltd. is 78.78 and PB ratio of Metro Brands Ltd. is 22.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹1,53.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metro Brands Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹1,127.20 and 52-week low of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹736.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.