Metro Brands Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

METRO BRANDS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Largecap | NSE
₹1,053.25 Closed
0.515.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Metro Brands Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,038.00₹1,058.05
₹1,053.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹736.05₹1,127.20
₹1,053.25
Open Price
₹1,047.95
Prev. Close
₹1,047.95
Volume
52,575

Metro Brands Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,062.8
  • R21,070.45
  • R31,082.85
  • Pivot
    1,050.4
  • S11,042.75
  • S21,030.35
  • S31,022.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5897.681,049.09
  • 10900.751,051.29
  • 20910.041,054.18
  • 50855.071,033.51
  • 100728.38985.83
  • 200643.65908.9

Metro Brands Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.741.158.4629.8935.56113.49113.49
-0.76-0.722.6819.03-8.5743.75118.96
-1.07-4.426.7418.68-12.1530.2758.27
-0.430.25-1.56-25.94-37.31-19.83-19.83
-1.28-3.9815.9745.3449.4614.5514.55
-1.54-5.68-6.66-83.72-85.93-13.83-54.02
-0.743.656.8021.4216.6055.70-15.94
-2.4121.6221.6237.864.20136.44-63.77
4.6311.9711.3620.8552.4275.6227.77
15.0912.51-4.4914.2513.6426.25-40.09
10.972.244.00-12.536.45129.7950.26

Metro Brands Ltd. Share Holdings

Metro Brands Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan18,87,6990.62195.19
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund8,92,0911.192.24
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan8,92,0911.192.24
UTI Mid Cap Fund7,86,7240.9581.35
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund7,57,2690.8578.3
Tata India Consumer Fund6,44,5704.1766.65
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund5,35,000155.32
UTI Long Term Equity Fund5,13,4481.6853.09
HDFC Multi Cap Fund3,93,7420.5340.71
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund3,77,6674.0239.05
View All Mutual Funds

Metro Brands Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    Metro Brands Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Clarification on Record date and Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company.'.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:11 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Metro Brands Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:12 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Metro Brands Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:20 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Metro Brands Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:19 PM

About Metro Brands Ltd.

Metro Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19200MH1977PLC019449 and registration number is 019449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1312.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 135.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rafique A Malik
    Chairman
  • Ms. Farah Malik Bhanji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Hasanally Dossani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utpal Hemendra Sheth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Advani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Khemani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Velamakanni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Metro Brands Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Metro Brands Ltd.?

The market cap of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹28,476.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Metro Brands Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Metro Brands Ltd. is 78.78 and PB ratio of Metro Brands Ltd. is 22.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Metro Brands Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹1,53.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metro Brands Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metro Brands Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹1,127.20 and 52-week low of Metro Brands Ltd. is ₹736.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

