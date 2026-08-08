What is the share price of Metro Brands? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metro Brands is ₹969.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Metro Brands? The Metro Brands is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Metro Brands? The market cap of Metro Brands is ₹26,425.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Metro Brands? Today’s highest and lowest price of Metro Brands are ₹992.70 and ₹969.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Metro Brands? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metro Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metro Brands is ₹1,340.00 and 52-week low of Metro Brands is ₹883.40 as on .

How has the Metro Brands performed historically in terms of returns? The Metro Brands has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, -14.3% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Metro Brands? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metro Brands are 65.02 and 13.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global