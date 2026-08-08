Here's the live share price of Metro Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Metro Brands
|-6.42
|-8.42
|-6.10
|-7.79
|-14.30
|-3.23
|14.46
|Relaxo Footwears
|4.12
|7.18
|37.74
|13.37
|-6.50
|-23.03
|-18.27
|Bata India
|3.42
|5.17
|-1.06
|-18.53
|-39.09
|-25.78
|-15.53
|Redtape
|5.70
|2.68
|7.12
|6.54
|12.90
|4.32
|2.57
|Campus Activewear
|-1.08
|-4.84
|-11.72
|-20.46
|-16.11
|-8.88
|-10.29
|Sreeleathers
|-0.47
|0.54
|15.76
|0.69
|-9.46
|-0.92
|4.87
|Liberty Shoes
|0.75
|-3.23
|2.82
|-8.41
|-17.24
|4.66
|8.45
|Lehar Footwears
|-2.14
|-3.42
|-0.25
|4.69
|-7.18
|20.90
|40.15
|Khadim India
|0.62
|-9.23
|-12.95
|-42.22
|-62.59
|-25.84
|-18.37
|KSR Footwear
|-4.31
|-11.97
|-20.53
|0.39
|-11.40
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Sarup Industries
|10.49
|-2.82
|2.42
|-23.78
|40.29
|85.44
|43.43
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Metro Brands has declined 14.30% compared to peers like Relaxo Footwears (-6.50%), Bata India (-39.09%), Redtape (12.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Metro Brands has outperformed peers relative to Relaxo Footwears (-18.27%) and Bata India (-15.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,031.59
|1,024.87
|10
|1,037.49
|1,031
|20
|1,046.81
|1,035.75
|50
|1,034.73
|1,035.25
|100
|1,017.2
|1,038.57
|200
|1,063.44
|1,062.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Metro Brands remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.68%, FII holding fell to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|76,44,415
|1.14
|768.11
|12,93,500
|0.57
|129.97
|9,14,703
|0.45
|91.91
|8,69,863
|0.72
|87.4
|6,98,302
|1.17
|70.17
|6,86,794
|0.39
|69.01
|6,50,512
|0.55
|65.36
|6,37,495
|0.36
|64.06
|5,07,885
|1.93
|51.03
|4,56,797
|1.7
|45.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Metro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Metro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Metro Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Metro Brands - Shareholder Meeting - September 16, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Metro Brands - Corporate Action - Fixes Record Date For Final Dividend.
Source: Dion Global
Metro Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L19200MH1977PLC019449 and registration number is 019449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2797.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Metro Brands is ₹969.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metro Brands is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Metro Brands is ₹26,425.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Metro Brands are ₹992.70 and ₹969.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Metro Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Metro Brands is ₹1,340.00 and 52-week low of Metro Brands is ₹883.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Metro Brands has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -6.1% over 3 months, -14.3% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and 14.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Metro Brands are 65.02 and 13.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global