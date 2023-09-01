Follow Us

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Price

BOMBAY DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹137.50 Closed
4.295.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.80₹139.55
₹137.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.25₹143.30
₹137.50
Open Price
₹131.80
Prev. Close
₹131.85
Volume
55,23,594

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.37
  • R2143.83
  • R3148.12
  • Pivot
    136.08
  • S1132.62
  • S2128.33
  • S3124.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.97134.01
  • 1095.59133.18
  • 2096.4128.89
  • 50100.11117.96
  • 100100.17106.22
  • 200103.9897.4

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Sep, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares

About Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1879 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1879PLC000037 and registration number is 000037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2000.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Director
  • Mr. S Ragothaman
    Director
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Director
  • Mr. V K Jairath
    Director
  • Mr. Keki M Elavia
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Lalbhai
    Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kirloskar
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹2,839.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -5.07 and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹137.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹143.30 and 52-week low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹53.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

