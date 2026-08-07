What is the share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹120.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹2,481.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are ₹122.80 and ₹119.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹195.60 and 52-week low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹92.10 as on .

How has the Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -26.78% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are 92.18 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global