Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1879 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1879PLC000037 and registration number is 000037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2000.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹2,839.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -5.07 and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -2.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹137.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹143.30 and 52-week low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹53.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.