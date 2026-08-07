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Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Share Price

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BSE

BOMBAY DYEING & MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Wadia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.15 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.65₹122.80
₹120.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.10₹195.60
₹120.15
Open Price
₹120.00
Prev. Close
₹120.40
Volume
38,487

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has declined 26.78% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), AYM Syntex (24.08%), Raj Rayon Industries (-18.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and AYM Syntex (22.61%).

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.8121
10121.22121.49
20123.42122.93
50126.72124.08
100119.39124.14
200127.78129.75

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTBombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTBombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTBombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 146Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company Held On 7Th August,
Aug 04, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTBombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30
Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTBombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1879 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1879PLC000037 and registration number is 000037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1460.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jehangir N Wadia
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Venkataraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujal Anil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Vishwanathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yashwant Shankarrao Patil Thorat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rukhshana Jina Mistry
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹120.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹2,481.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are ₹122.80 and ₹119.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹195.60 and 52-week low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹92.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -26.78% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are 92.18 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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