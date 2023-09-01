What is the Market Cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.? The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹2,839.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -5.07 and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -2.23 as on .

What is the share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹137.50 as on .