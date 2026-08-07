Here's the live share price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has declined 26.78% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), AYM Syntex (24.08%), Raj Rayon Industries (-18.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and AYM Syntex (22.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.8
|121
|10
|121.22
|121.49
|20
|123.42
|122.93
|50
|126.72
|124.08
|100
|119.39
|124.14
|200
|127.78
|129.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding fell to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Summary Of Proceedings Of The 146Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company Held On 7Th August,
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1879 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1879PLC000037 and registration number is 000037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament staple fibre not textured. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1460.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹120.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹2,481.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are ₹122.80 and ₹119.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹195.60 and 52-week low of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is ₹92.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -0.21% over the past day, -4.57% for the past month, -11.62% over 3 months, -26.78% over 1 year, 1.4% across 3 years, and 4.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company are 92.18 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global