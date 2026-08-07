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Blue Dart Express Share Price

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BSE

BLUE DART EXPRESS

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Blue Dart Express along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,093.40 Closed
-0.25₹ -12.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Blue Dart Express Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,011.65₹5,145.00
₹5,093.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,630.50₹7,030.15
₹5,093.40
Open Price
₹5,106.05
Prev. Close
₹5,106.05
Volume
1,752

Source: Dion Global

Blue Dart Express Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Dart Express		-1.333.85-10.07-12.58-12.3-7.68-1.45
Allcargo Gati		5.3114.385.11-0.11-27.75-26.64-7.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Dart Express has declined 12.30% compared to peers like Allcargo Gati (-27.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Dart Express has outperformed peers relative to Allcargo Gati (-7.29%).

Blue Dart Express Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Dart Express Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,157.565,260.5
105,026.585,165.87
204,959.65,065.55
504,883.595,007.98
1005,043.465,093.68
2005,352.085,340.92

Source: Dion Global

Blue Dart Express Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Dart Express remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.47%, FII holding fell to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Blue Dart Express Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,12,0641.22492.35
4,22,4951.1205.54
2,57,2380.56125.14
2,41,0570.46117.27
2,27,0520.1110.46
1,00,0000.1748.65
1,00,0000.7148.65
65,0000.5631.62
50,000124.32
40,0000.3319.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Blue Dart Express Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTBlue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTBlue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTBlue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTBlue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTBlue Dart Expres - 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Through Video Confe

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61074MH1991PLC061074 and registration number is 061074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6140.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Chairman
  • Mr. Balfour Manuel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Florian Ulrich Bumberger
    Director
  • Mr. Sebastian Paebens
    Director
  • Mr. R S Subramanian
    Director
  • Ms. Kavita Nair
    Director
  • Dr. Vandana Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on Blue Dart Express Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Dart Express?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Dart Express is ₹5,093.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Dart Express?

The Blue Dart Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Dart Express?

The market cap of Blue Dart Express is ₹12,085.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Dart Express?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Dart Express are ₹5,145.00 and ₹5,011.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Dart Express?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Dart Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Dart Express is ₹7,030.15 and 52-week low of Blue Dart Express is ₹4,630.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Blue Dart Express performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Dart Express has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.84% over 3 months, -13.05% over 1 year, -7.94% across 3 years, and -1.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express are 42.10 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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