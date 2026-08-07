Here's the live share price of Blue Dart Express along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Dart Express
|-1.33
|3.85
|-10.07
|-12.58
|-12.3
|-7.68
|-1.45
|Allcargo Gati
|5.31
|14.38
|5.11
|-0.11
|-27.75
|-26.64
|-7.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Dart Express has declined 12.30% compared to peers like Allcargo Gati (-27.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Dart Express has outperformed peers relative to Allcargo Gati (-7.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,157.56
|5,260.5
|10
|5,026.58
|5,165.87
|20
|4,959.6
|5,065.55
|50
|4,883.59
|5,007.98
|100
|5,043.46
|5,093.68
|200
|5,352.08
|5,340.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Dart Express remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 14.47%, FII holding fell to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,12,064
|1.22
|492.35
|4,22,495
|1.1
|205.54
|2,57,238
|0.56
|125.14
|2,41,057
|0.46
|117.27
|2,27,052
|0.1
|110.46
|1,00,000
|0.17
|48.65
|1,00,000
|0.71
|48.65
|65,000
|0.56
|31.62
|50,000
|1
|24.32
|40,000
|0.33
|19.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Blue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Blue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Blue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Blue Dart Expres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Blue Dart Expres - 35Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Through Video Confe
Source: Dion Global
Blue Dart Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61074MH1991PLC061074 and registration number is 061074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6140.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Dart Express is ₹5,093.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Dart Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Dart Express is ₹12,085.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Dart Express are ₹5,145.00 and ₹5,011.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Dart Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Dart Express is ₹7,030.15 and 52-week low of Blue Dart Express is ₹4,630.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Dart Express has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.84% over 3 months, -13.05% over 1 year, -7.94% across 3 years, and -1.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express are 42.10 and 6.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global