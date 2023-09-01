Follow Us

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

Sector : Couriers | Smallcap | NSE
₹6,282.25 Closed
0.010.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,240.00₹6,390.00
₹6,282.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,631.75₹9,640.00
₹6,282.25
Open Price
₹6,320.35
Prev. Close
₹6,281.90
Volume
31,715

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16,366.67
  • R26,453.33
  • R36,516.67
  • Pivot
    6,303.33
  • S16,216.67
  • S26,153.33
  • S36,066.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58,412.436,304.15
  • 108,648.356,348.78
  • 208,768.366,447.56
  • 508,725.846,599.83
  • 1008,285.086,626.76
  • 2007,460.766,743.5

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.76-4.981.22-0.84-27.99184.7782.36
-2.29-0.2727.6526.55-14.56223.5448.99

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,49,1452.03234.91
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities2,86,5101.08192.77
HSBC Midcap Fund1,85,2301.57124.63
Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver90,3991.0260.82
PGIM India Small Cap Fund66,6501.9644.84
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan62,9571.0542.36
L&T Focused Equity Fund52,7004.2339.98
Nippon India Small Cap Fund49,8300.133.53
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div42,3570.8328.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr42,3570.8328.5
View All Mutual Funds

Blue Dart Express Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61074MH1991PLC061074 and registration number is 061074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4409.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sharad Upasani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Balfour Manuel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sebastian Paebens
    Director
  • Air M'shal (Retd.) M McMahon
    Director
  • Ms. Tulsi Nowlakha Mirchandaney
    Director
  • Ms. Kavita Nair
    Director
  • Mr. R S Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. Florian Ulrich Bumberger
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Apte
    Director
  • Ms. Padmini Khare Kaicker
    Director

FAQs on Blue Dart Express Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹14,905.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is 40.23 and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is 12.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Dart Express Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹6,282.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Dart Express Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Dart Express Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹9,640.00 and 52-week low of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹5,631.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

