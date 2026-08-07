What is the share price of Blue Dart Express? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Dart Express is ₹5,093.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Blue Dart Express? The Blue Dart Express is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Dart Express? The market cap of Blue Dart Express is ₹12,085.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Dart Express? Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Dart Express are ₹5,145.00 and ₹5,011.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Dart Express? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Dart Express stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Dart Express is ₹7,030.15 and 52-week low of Blue Dart Express is ₹4,630.50 as on .

How has the Blue Dart Express performed historically in terms of returns? The Blue Dart Express has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.84% over 3 months, -13.05% over 1 year, -7.94% across 3 years, and -1.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express are 42.10 and 6.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global