Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.76
|-4.98
|1.22
|-0.84
|-27.99
|184.77
|82.36
|-2.29
|-0.27
|27.65
|26.55
|-14.56
|223.54
|48.99
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,49,145
|2.03
|234.91
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|2,86,510
|1.08
|192.77
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|1,85,230
|1.57
|124.63
|Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver
|90,399
|1.02
|60.82
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|66,650
|1.96
|44.84
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|62,957
|1.05
|42.36
|L&T Focused Equity Fund
|52,700
|4.23
|39.98
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|49,830
|0.1
|33.53
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div
|42,357
|0.83
|28.5
|Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr
|42,357
|0.83
|28.5
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Blue Dart Express Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61074MH1991PLC061074 and registration number is 061074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Courier activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4409.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹14,905.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is 40.23 and PB ratio of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is 12.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹6,282.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Dart Express Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹9,640.00 and 52-week low of Blue Dart Express Ltd. is ₹5,631.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.