Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹908.00 Closed
0.27₹ 2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Waaree Renewable Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹901.35₹914.95
₹908.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹780.00₹1,358.50
₹908.00
Open Price
₹901.35
Prev. Close
₹905.55
Volume
14,298

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Renewable Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Waaree Renewable Technologies has declined 11.59% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Renewable Technologies has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Waaree Renewable Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Renewable Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5916.38914.49
10942.57928.42
20971.63949.62
50978.65966.62
100957.03967.01
200985.21983.67

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Waaree Renewable Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Waaree Renewable Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTWaaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTWaaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTWaaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTWaaree Renewable - Signed Of Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Agreement For A Solar Project With Battery Energy Storage Sys
Jul 26, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTWaaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1999PLC120470 and registration number is 120470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3331.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Bhogilal Gandhi
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Pujan Pankaj Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Nandkishor Rathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren Chimanlal Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Pranjivan Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ambika Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Arya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹908.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Waaree Renewable Technologies?

The Waaree Renewable Technologies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies?

The market cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹9,477.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Waaree Renewable Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Renewable Technologies are ₹914.95 and ₹901.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Renewable Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Renewable Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹1,358.50 and 52-week low of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Waaree Renewable Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Waaree Renewable Technologies has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -10.07% for the past month, -13.66% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, 49.69% across 3 years, and 94.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies are 18.65 and 10.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Waaree Renewable Technologies News

More Waaree Renewable Technologies News
Market Pulse