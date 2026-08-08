Here's the live share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Waaree Renewable Technologies has declined 11.59% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Waaree Renewable Technologies has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|916.38
|914.49
|10
|942.57
|928.42
|20
|971.63
|949.62
|50
|978.65
|966.62
|100
|957.03
|967.01
|200
|985.21
|983.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Waaree Renewable Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding rose to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Waaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Waaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Waaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Waaree Renewable - Signed Of Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Agreement For A Solar Project With Battery Energy Storage Sys
|Jul 26, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Waaree Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1999PLC120470 and registration number is 120470. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3331.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹908.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waaree Renewable Technologies is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹9,477.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Waaree Renewable Technologies are ₹914.95 and ₹901.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Renewable Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹1,358.50 and 52-week low of Waaree Renewable Technologies is ₹780.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waaree Renewable Technologies has shown returns of 0.27% over the past day, -10.07% for the past month, -13.66% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, 49.69% across 3 years, and 94.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies are 18.65 and 10.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global