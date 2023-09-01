Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-0.92
|4.35
|9.11
|32.69
|-4.63
|128.97
|107.72
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1999PLC120470 and registration number is 120470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,406.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is 21.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,156.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,509.45 and 52-week low of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹425.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.