WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,156.30 Closed
-5.75-70.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,131.60₹1,226.80
₹1,156.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹425.05₹1,509.45
₹1,156.30
Open Price
₹1,226.80
Prev. Close
₹1,226.80
Volume
1,25,479

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,213.33
  • R21,267.67
  • R31,308.53
  • Pivot
    1,172.47
  • S11,118.13
  • S21,077.27
  • S31,022.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5453.351,263.04
  • 10474.311,282.34
  • 20461.971,296.51
  • 50450.141,243.56
  • 100383.621,111.22
  • 200362.19912.58

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1999PLC120470 and registration number is 120470. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Bhogilal Gandhi
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Pujan Pankaj Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Viren Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Mitul Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Nandkishor Rathi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,406.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is 38.43 and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is 21.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,156.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,509.45 and 52-week low of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. is ₹425.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

