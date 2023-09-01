Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|44,00,000
|1.14
|229.04
|SBI Multicap Fund
|40,94,476
|1.65
|213.14
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|13,73,373
|0.21
|71.49
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|12,97,376
|0.58
|67.53
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|12,60,571
|0.97
|65.62
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|11,05,632
|0.75
|57.55
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|11,05,632
|0.88
|57.55
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|7,00,000
|3.26
|36.44
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,66,952
|0.3
|34.72
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|5,05,000
|0.17
|26.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298TN2009PLC072270 and registration number is 072270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1130.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹8,250.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is 21.57 and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is 5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹664.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹731.80 and 52-week low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹440.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.