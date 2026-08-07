What is the share price of Archean Chemical Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archean Chemical Industries is ₹506.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Archean Chemical Industries? The Archean Chemical Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archean Chemical Industries? The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹6,254.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Archean Chemical Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Archean Chemical Industries are ₹518.00 and ₹505.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archean Chemical Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archean Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹727.80 and 52-week low of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹483.10 as on .

How has the Archean Chemical Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Archean Chemical Industries has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -18.74% over 3 months, -19.2% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries are 64.60 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global