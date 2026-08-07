Here's the live share price of Archean Chemical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Archean Chemical Industries has declined 19.20% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Archean Chemical Industries has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Tanfac Industries (78.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|548.95
|535.29
|10
|558.11
|542.67
|20
|547.75
|544.68
|50
|537.81
|546.22
|100
|562.03
|554.25
|200
|564.93
|569.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Archean Chemical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.18%, FII holding fell to 11.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|44,00,000
|0.57
|229.81
|40,94,476
|0.9
|213.85
|29,21,674
|0.78
|152.6
|18,00,000
|0.47
|94.01
|13,73,373
|0.09
|71.73
|8,70,919
|0.25
|45.49
|7,25,351
|0.13
|37.89
|4,40,359
|0.08
|23
|3,81,677
|0.51
|19.94
|32,900
|0.32
|1.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Archean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Archean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Archean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Archean Chemical - Board Meeting Outcome - 30.07.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Archean Chemical - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome 30.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298TN2009PLC072270 and registration number is 072270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Salt production by evaporation of sea water or other saline waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1041.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archean Chemical Industries is ₹506.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archean Chemical Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹6,254.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Archean Chemical Industries are ₹518.00 and ₹505.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archean Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹727.80 and 52-week low of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹483.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Archean Chemical Industries has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -18.74% over 3 months, -19.2% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries are 64.60 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global