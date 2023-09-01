Follow Us

ARCHEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹664.30 Closed
-0.92-6.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹662.00₹685.00
₹664.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹440.20₹731.80
₹664.30
Open Price
₹677.20
Prev. Close
₹670.45
Volume
2,13,520

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1679.65
  • R2693.8
  • R3702.6
  • Pivot
    670.85
  • S1656.7
  • S2647.9
  • S3633.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 591.63642.8
  • 1045.81616.12
  • 2022.91585.87
  • 509.16560.95
  • 1004.58557.67
  • 2002.290

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund44,00,0001.14229.04
SBI Multicap Fund40,94,4761.65213.14
Nippon India Small Cap Fund13,73,3730.2171.49
DSP Small Cap Fund12,97,3760.5867.53
Quant Small Cap Fund12,60,5710.9765.62
HDFC Multi Cap Fund11,05,6320.7557.55
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund11,05,6320.8857.55
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan7,00,0003.2636.44
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,66,9520.334.72
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund5,05,0000.1726.29
View All Mutual Funds

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298TN2009PLC072270 and registration number is 072270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1130.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjit Pendurthi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Pendurthi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrahmanyam Meenakshisundaram
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Padma Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chittoor Ghatambu Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kandheri Munaswami Mohandass
    Independent Director

FAQs on Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹8,250.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is 21.57 and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is 5.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹664.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹731.80 and 52-week low of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is ₹440.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

