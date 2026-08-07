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Archean Chemical Industries Share Price

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BSE

ARCHEAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Archean Chemical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹506.60 Closed
-2.15₹ -11.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Archean Chemical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.40₹518.00
₹506.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹483.10₹727.80
₹506.60
Open Price
₹514.05
Prev. Close
₹517.75
Volume
18,271

Source: Dion Global

Archean Chemical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Archean Chemical Industries has declined 19.20% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Archean Chemical Industries has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Tanfac Industries (78.68%).

Archean Chemical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Archean Chemical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5548.95535.29
10558.11542.67
20547.75544.68
50537.81546.22
100562.03554.25
200564.93569.46

Source: Dion Global

Archean Chemical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Archean Chemical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 24.18%, FII holding fell to 11.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Archean Chemical Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
44,00,0000.57229.81
40,94,4760.9213.85
29,21,6740.78152.6
18,00,0000.4794.01
13,73,3730.0971.73
8,70,9190.2545.49
7,25,3510.1337.89
4,40,3590.0823
3,81,6770.5119.94
32,9000.321.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Archean Chemical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTArchean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTArchean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTArchean Chemical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTArchean Chemical - Board Meeting Outcome - 30.07.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTArchean Chemical - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome 30.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Archean Chemical Industries

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24298TN2009PLC072270 and registration number is 072270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Salt production by evaporation of sea water or other saline waters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1041.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Padma Chandrasekaran
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Pendurthi
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K M Mohandass
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C G Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Ravi
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. S Meenakshisundaram
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Archean Chemical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Archean Chemical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Archean Chemical Industries is ₹506.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Archean Chemical Industries?

The Archean Chemical Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Archean Chemical Industries?

The market cap of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹6,254.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Archean Chemical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Archean Chemical Industries are ₹518.00 and ₹505.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Archean Chemical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Archean Chemical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹727.80 and 52-week low of Archean Chemical Industries is ₹483.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Archean Chemical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Archean Chemical Industries has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -18.74% over 3 months, -19.2% over 1 year, -0.71% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Archean Chemical Industries are 64.60 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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