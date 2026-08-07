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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE

Apollo Hospital Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
ConsumptionHospital
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,980.50 Closed
1.90₹ 167.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,916.55₹9,000.80
₹8,980.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,680.00₹9,326.80
₹8,980.50
Open Price
₹8,951.35
Prev. Close
₹8,812.90
Volume
10,603

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has gained 25.10% compared to peers like Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%) and Manipal Health Enterprises (0.32%).

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,919.828,906.52
108,898.528,899.74
208,874.188,857.38
508,622.588,634.9
1008,149.948,312.35
2007,759.97,946.15

Source: Dion Global

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.72%, FII holding fell to 41.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,40,6462.92903.49
7,25,0000.59629.45
6,68,1235.24580.06
6,31,5831.43548.34
6,27,7322.96545
5,73,0480.69497.52
5,65,7512.17491.19
5,62,1152.53488.03
5,48,7955.27476.46
5,14,4592.23446.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTApollo Hospitals - Notice Published In News Papers - 45Th AGM And Evoting Related Information; Record Date For Payment Of Div
Aug 01, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTApollo Hospitals - Shareholders Meeting On 25Th August 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTApollo Hospitals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTApollo Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 16, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTApollo Hospitals - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1979PLC008035 and registration number is 008035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9326.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Prathap C Reddy
    Founder & Chairman
  • Mrs. Preetha Reddy
    Executive Vice Chairperson
  • Mrs. Suneeta Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shobana Kamineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Murali Doraiswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rama Bijapurkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Som Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M B N Rao
    Lead Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹8,980.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹129,125.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are ₹9,000.80 and ₹8,916.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹9,326.80 and 52-week low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹6,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 14.58% over 3 months, 25.1% over 1 year, 21.43% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are 66.50 and 13.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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