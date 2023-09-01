Follow Us

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Share Price

APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Largecap | NSE
₹4,840.35 Closed
0.5526.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,801.20₹4,849.95
₹4,840.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,123.00₹5,364.00
₹4,840.35
Open Price
₹4,840.00
Prev. Close
₹4,814.10
Volume
2,06,097

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,859.57
  • R24,879.13
  • R34,908.32
  • Pivot
    4,830.38
  • S14,810.82
  • S24,781.63
  • S34,762.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,375.294,863.55
  • 104,329.314,887.25
  • 204,337.884,931.82
  • 504,337.644,962.54
  • 1004,132.154,867.72
  • 2004,308.864,705.84

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan23,25,0003.141,202.83
SBI Nifty 50 ETF18,82,7070.59974.01
Axis Long Term Equity Fund14,26,3572.29737.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund11,22,4963.34580.72
Axis Bluechip Fund8,38,9581.28434.03
Axis Focused 25 Fund5,93,2701.96306.93
UTI Nifty 50 ETF5,00,3220.59258.84
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan4,58,8190.76237.37
Nippon India Pharma Fund4,14,0443.97214.2
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund3,62,7510.79187.67
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:38 AM

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1979PLC008035 and registration number is 008035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6098.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Prathap C Reddy
    Founder & Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Preetha Reddy
    Executive Vice Chairperson
  • Mrs. Shobana Kamineni
    Executive Vice Chairperson
  • Mrs. Suneeta Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. M B N Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Som Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. V Kavitha Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Murali Doraiswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rama Bijapurkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹69,219.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is 84.51 and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is 11.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹4,840.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹5,364.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹4,123.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

