Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|23,25,000
|3.14
|1,202.83
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|18,82,707
|0.59
|974.01
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|14,26,357
|2.29
|737.92
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|11,22,496
|3.34
|580.72
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|8,38,958
|1.28
|434.03
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|5,93,270
|1.96
|306.93
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|5,00,322
|0.59
|258.84
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|4,58,819
|0.76
|237.37
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|4,14,044
|3.97
|214.2
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|3,62,751
|0.79
|187.67
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1979PLC008035 and registration number is 008035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6098.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹69,219.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is 84.51 and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is 11.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹4,840.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹5,364.00 and 52-week low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is ₹4,123.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.