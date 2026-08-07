Here's the live share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has gained 25.10% compared to peers like Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has underperformed peers relative to Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%) and Manipal Health Enterprises (0.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,919.82
|8,906.52
|10
|8,898.52
|8,899.74
|20
|8,874.18
|8,857.38
|50
|8,622.58
|8,634.9
|100
|8,149.94
|8,312.35
|200
|7,759.9
|7,946.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.72%, FII holding fell to 41.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,40,646
|2.92
|903.49
|7,25,000
|0.59
|629.45
|6,68,123
|5.24
|580.06
|6,31,583
|1.43
|548.34
|6,27,732
|2.96
|545
|5,73,048
|0.69
|497.52
|5,65,751
|2.17
|491.19
|5,62,115
|2.53
|488.03
|5,48,795
|5.27
|476.46
|5,14,459
|2.23
|446.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Apollo Hospitals - Notice Published In News Papers - 45Th AGM And Evoting Related Information; Record Date For Payment Of Div
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Apollo Hospitals - Shareholders Meeting On 25Th August 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Apollo Hospitals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Apollo Hospitals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Apollo Hospitals - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TN1979PLC008035 and registration number is 008035. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9326.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹8,980.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹129,125.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are ₹9,000.80 and ₹8,916.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹9,326.80 and 52-week low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹6,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 14.58% over 3 months, 25.1% over 1 year, 21.43% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are 66.50 and 13.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global