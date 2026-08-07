What is the share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹8,980.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? The market cap of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹129,125.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? Today’s highest and lowest price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are ₹9,000.80 and ₹8,916.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹9,326.80 and 52-week low of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is ₹6,680.00 as on .

How has the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns? The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, 14.58% over 3 months, 25.1% over 1 year, 21.43% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are 66.50 and 13.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global