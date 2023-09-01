Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|23,99,885
|1.38
|125.19
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|11,35,095
|0.49
|59.21
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|10,72,989
|1.88
|55.97
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|10,62,960
|0.79
|55.45
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|9,94,068
|0.68
|51.86
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|7,92,679
|1.7
|41.35
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|7,08,000
|1.61
|36.93
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|7,01,400
|0.74
|36.59
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|6,87,531
|0.39
|35.87
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|5,80,932
|1.4
|30.3
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtr Results, Dividend, Bonus & Split
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interm Dividend
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
360 One Wam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2008PLC177884 and registration number is 177884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹17,412.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 360 One Wam Ltd. is 26.47 and PB ratio of 360 One Wam Ltd. is 5.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹477.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 360 One Wam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹545.00 and 52-week low of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹395.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.