Here's the live share price of 360 One Wam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 360 One Wam has gained 9.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 360 One Wam has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,140.55
|1,159.5
|10
|1,123.49
|1,144.55
|20
|1,117.39
|1,130.26
|50
|1,107.08
|1,112.33
|100
|1,075.79
|1,101.58
|200
|1,105.47
|1,093.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 360 One Wam saw a drop in promoter holding to 6.21%, while DII stake increased to 18.70%, FII holding fell to 58.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,23,735
|0.7
|507.61
|37,92,507
|2.4
|407.54
|36,00,000
|1.6
|386.86
|31,00,000
|0.6
|333.13
|20,50,000
|1.57
|220.29
|16,54,848
|0.79
|177.83
|15,67,867
|0.9
|168.48
|15,00,000
|1.41
|161.19
|13,29,000
|0.74
|142.81
|11,34,846
|1.55
|121.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|360 One Wam - Receipt Of Certificate Of Registration From International Financial Services Centres Authority
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
360 One Wam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2008PLC177884 and registration number is 177884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 360 One Wam is ₹1,166.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 360 One Wam is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 360 One Wam is ₹47,447.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 360 One Wam are ₹1,192.50 and ₹1,150.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 360 One Wam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 360 One Wam is ₹1,235.65 and 52-week low of 360 One Wam is ₹906.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 360 One Wam has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 4.83% over 3 months, 9.5% over 1 year, 32.38% across 3 years, and 23.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 360 One Wam are 37.60 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global