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360 One Wam Share Price

NSE
BSE

360 ONE WAM

IIFL Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Internet EconomyBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of 360 One Wam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,166.10 Closed
-1.68₹ -19.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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360 One Wam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,150.00₹1,192.50
₹1,166.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹906.20₹1,235.65
₹1,166.10
Open Price
₹1,189.95
Prev. Close
₹1,186.00
Volume
33,038

Source: Dion Global

360 One Wam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 360 One Wam has gained 9.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 360 One Wam has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

360 One Wam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

360 One Wam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,140.551,159.5
101,123.491,144.55
201,117.391,130.26
501,107.081,112.33
1001,075.791,101.58
2001,105.471,093.42

Source: Dion Global

360 One Wam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 360 One Wam saw a drop in promoter holding to 6.21%, while DII stake increased to 18.70%, FII holding fell to 58.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

360 One Wam Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,23,7350.7507.61
37,92,5072.4407.54
36,00,0001.6386.86
31,00,0000.6333.13
20,50,0001.57220.29
16,54,8480.79177.83
15,67,8670.9168.48
15,00,0001.41161.19
13,29,0000.74142.81
11,34,8461.55121.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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360 One Wam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST360 One Wam - Receipt Of Certificate Of Registration From International Financial Services Centres Authority
Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST360 One Wam - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About 360 One Wam

360 One Wam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2008PLC177884 and registration number is 177884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhil Gupta
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Karan Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pavninder Singh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rishi Mandawat
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Yatin Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saahil Murarka
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pierre De Weck
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on 360 One Wam Share Price

What is the share price of 360 One Wam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 360 One Wam is ₹1,166.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 360 One Wam?

The 360 One Wam is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 360 One Wam?

The market cap of 360 One Wam is ₹47,447.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 360 One Wam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 360 One Wam are ₹1,192.50 and ₹1,150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 360 One Wam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 360 One Wam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 360 One Wam is ₹1,235.65 and 52-week low of 360 One Wam is ₹906.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 360 One Wam performed historically in terms of returns?

The 360 One Wam has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, 1.26% for the past month, 4.83% over 3 months, 9.5% over 1 year, 32.38% across 3 years, and 23.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 360 One Wam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 360 One Wam are 37.60 and 4.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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