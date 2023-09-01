Follow Us

360 One Wam Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

360 ONE WAM LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹477.60 Closed
-2-9.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

360 One Wam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹475.00₹494.70
₹477.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹395.10₹545.00
₹477.60
Open Price
₹494.70
Prev. Close
₹487.35
Volume
9,69,858

360 One Wam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1489.25
  • R2501.55
  • R3508.4
  • Pivot
    482.4
  • S1470.1
  • S2463.25
  • S3450.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,820.13500.74
  • 101,816.51504.89
  • 201,809.6506.41
  • 501,754.45493.77
  • 1001,644.75474.74
  • 2001,625.86456.23

360 One Wam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

360 One Wam Ltd. Share Holdings

360 One Wam Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund23,99,8851.38125.19
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund11,35,0950.4959.21
UTI Small Cap Fund10,72,9891.8855.97
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services10,62,9600.7955.45
HDFC Multi Cap Fund9,94,0680.6851.86
Invesco India Smallcap Fund7,92,6791.741.35
PGIM India Small Cap Fund7,08,0001.6136.93
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund7,01,4000.7436.59
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund6,87,5310.3935.87
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund5,80,9321.430.3
View All Mutual Funds

360 One Wam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 1st Interim Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQtr Results, Dividend, Bonus & Split
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interm Dividend
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About 360 One Wam Ltd.

360 One Wam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH2008PLC177884 and registration number is 177884. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Karan Bhagat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yatin Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Venkataraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Subbaraman Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pavninder Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Mandawat
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on 360 One Wam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 360 One Wam Ltd.?

The market cap of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹17,412.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 360 One Wam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 360 One Wam Ltd. is 26.47 and PB ratio of 360 One Wam Ltd. is 5.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 360 One Wam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹477.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 360 One Wam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 360 One Wam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹545.00 and 52-week low of 360 One Wam Ltd. is ₹395.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

