Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,71,83,971
|0.86
|1,403.5
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,21,74,522
|1.01
|994.42
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|45,66,014
|0.86
|372.93
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|39,37,405
|1.01
|321.61
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|14,29,536
|0.86
|116.76
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
|12,65,543
|0.86
|103.36
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|12,44,700
|0.71
|101.66
|ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund
|11,93,400
|1.72
|97.47
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|10,53,000
|0.57
|86
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|10,52,577
|7.97
|85.97
JSW Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102MH1994PLC152925 and registration number is 152925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118820.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 301.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹1,90,659.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JSW Steel Ltd. is 46.01 and PB ratio of JSW Steel Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹806.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹835.00 and 52-week low of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹614.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.