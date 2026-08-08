What is the share price of JSW Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Steel is ₹1,293.50 as on .

What kind of stock is JSW Steel? The JSW Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Steel? The market cap of JSW Steel is ₹316,319.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Steel are ₹1,309.85 and ₹1,288.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Steel is ₹1,333.30 and 52-week low of JSW Steel is ₹1,022.00 as on .

How has the JSW Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The JSW Steel has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 21.23% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 11.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Steel are 12.76 and 3.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global