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JSW Steel Share Price

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BSE

JSW STEEL

JSW Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE MetalBSE Select Business GroupsBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of JSW Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,293.50 Closed
-1.11₹ -14.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JSW Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,288.15₹1,309.85
₹1,293.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,022.00₹1,333.30
₹1,293.50
Open Price
₹1,297.90
Prev. Close
₹1,308.00
Volume
41,312

Source: Dion Global

JSW Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JSW Steel has gained 21.23% compared to peers like Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Steel has underperformed peers relative to Tata Steel (5.89%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.61%).

JSW Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JSW Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,269.191,293.69
101,261.021,278.13
201,248.761,265.5
501,262.051,257.95
1001,240.251,243.97
2001,208.491,205.07

Source: Dion Global

JSW Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Steel saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.24%, while DII stake increased to 11.49%, FII holding rose to 25.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JSW Steel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,33,21,4651.531,633.74
31,00,0000.69380.18
30,00,0001.52367.92
29,00,0000.75355.66
27,54,6751.41337.83
22,52,4231.52276.24
21,83,0426.88267.73
20,00,0241.56245.28
16,74,5223205.36
15,02,5000.78184.27

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JSW Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTJSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTJSW Steel - Effectiveness Of The Scheme Of Amalgamation Of Subsidiaries With JSW Steel Limited.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTJSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 AM IST ISTJSW Steel - Notice Convening Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of JSW Steel Limited Pursuant To Order Dated July 02, 2026 Of
Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTJSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About JSW Steel

JSW Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102MH1994PLC152925 and registration number is 152925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132847.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 305.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Acharya
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gajraj Singh Rathore
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Seturaman Mahalingam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marcel Fasswald
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Fiona Jane Mary Paulus
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiroyuki Ogawa
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arun Sitaram Maheshwari
    Director - Commercial & Marketing
  • Mrs. Khushboo Goel Chowdhary
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on JSW Steel Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Steel is ₹1,293.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Steel?

The JSW Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Steel?

The market cap of JSW Steel is ₹316,319.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Steel are ₹1,309.85 and ₹1,288.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Steel is ₹1,333.30 and 52-week low of JSW Steel is ₹1,022.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JSW Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Steel has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 21.23% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 11.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Steel are 12.76 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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