Here's the live share price of JSW Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JSW Steel has gained 21.23% compared to peers like Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Steel has underperformed peers relative to Tata Steel (5.89%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,269.19
|1,293.69
|10
|1,261.02
|1,278.13
|20
|1,248.76
|1,265.5
|50
|1,262.05
|1,257.95
|100
|1,240.25
|1,243.97
|200
|1,208.49
|1,205.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JSW Steel saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.24%, while DII stake increased to 11.49%, FII holding rose to 25.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,33,21,465
|1.53
|1,633.74
|31,00,000
|0.69
|380.18
|30,00,000
|1.52
|367.92
|29,00,000
|0.75
|355.66
|27,54,675
|1.41
|337.83
|22,52,423
|1.52
|276.24
|21,83,042
|6.88
|267.73
|20,00,024
|1.56
|245.28
|16,74,522
|3
|205.36
|15,02,500
|0.78
|184.27
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|JSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|JSW Steel - Effectiveness Of The Scheme Of Amalgamation Of Subsidiaries With JSW Steel Limited.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|JSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 AM IST IST
|JSW Steel - Notice Convening Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of JSW Steel Limited Pursuant To Order Dated July 02, 2026 Of
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|JSW Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
JSW Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102MH1994PLC152925 and registration number is 152925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products; metalworking service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132847.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 305.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Steel is ₹1,293.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Steel is ₹316,319.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Steel are ₹1,309.85 and ₹1,288.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Steel is ₹1,333.30 and 52-week low of JSW Steel is ₹1,022.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JSW Steel has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.79% over 3 months, 21.23% over 1 year, 16.75% across 3 years, and 11.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Steel are 12.76 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.55 per annum.
Source: Dion Global