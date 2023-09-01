Follow Us

JSW Steel Ltd. Share Price

JSW STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Largecap | NSE
₹806.40 Closed
3.4326.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
JSW Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹778.00₹807.70
₹806.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹614.20₹835.00
₹806.40
Open Price
₹779.00
Prev. Close
₹779.65
Volume
35,13,354

JSW Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1816.9
  • R2827.15
  • R3846.6
  • Pivot
    797.45
  • S1787.2
  • S2767.75
  • S3757.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5628.54782.51
  • 10635.66786.37
  • 20638.97791.43
  • 50659.79785.03
  • 100623.05765.2
  • 200644.53737.88

JSW Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

JSW Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

JSW Steel Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF1,71,83,9710.861,403.5
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,21,74,5221.01994.42
UTI Nifty 50 ETF45,66,0140.86372.93
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF39,37,4051.01321.61
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES14,29,5360.86116.76
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund12,65,5430.86103.36
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund12,44,7000.71101.66
ICICI Prudential Equity Savings Fund11,93,4001.7297.47
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund10,53,0000.5786
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund10,52,5777.9785.97
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

JSW Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    JSW Steel Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:21 AM

About JSW Steel Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102MH1994PLC152925 and registration number is 152925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118820.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 301.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayant Acharya
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Seturaman Mahalingam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Charandas Mariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Punita Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Marcel Fasswald
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Fiona Jane Mary Paulus
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. M R Ravi
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hiroyuki Ogawa
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Gajraj Singh Rathore
    Whole Time Director & COO

FAQs on JSW Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹1,90,659.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JSW Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JSW Steel Ltd. is 46.01 and PB ratio of JSW Steel Ltd. is 2.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JSW Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹806.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹835.00 and 52-week low of JSW Steel Ltd. is ₹614.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

