Aadhar Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aadhar Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹452.45 Closed
-1.72₹ -7.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aadhar Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹425.05₹454.75
₹452.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹340.50₹547.75
₹452.45
Open Price
₹425.05
Prev. Close
₹460.35
Volume
32,036

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aadhar Housing Finance has gained 6.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.75%.

Aadhar Housing Finance’s current P/E of 19.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aadhar Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aadhar Housing Finance		0.03-5.31-6.59-12.1719.9511.146.54
Bajaj Housing Finance		-2.33-6.44-12.20-24.79-22.57-19.77-12.38
LIC Housing Finance		-0.473.97-3.58-4.995.7013.842.66
PNB Housing Finance		-1.72-0.49-6.663.386.9619.1417.97
Sammaan Capital		-4.21-1.11-4.305.9234.4314.99-7.85
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		0.97-15.23-13.48-28.00-23.230.34-7.16
Home First Finance Company India		-8.62-4.540.95-12.6510.5613.8215.35
Can Fin Homes		-6.36-10.78-7.058.1342.8513.6411.22
Aavas Financiers		-1.74-12.94-15.04-22.21-25.80-11.99-11.40
India Shelter Finance Corporation		1.68-9.18-15.97-19.41-4.6010.115.95
Repco Home Finance		-2.47-6.15-5.445.4617.7323.763.14
GIC Housing Finance		-2.13-6.73-8.89-13.59-5.83-3.821.42
SRG Housing Finance		-2.33-9.27-3.68-15.61-8.8910.002.02
Coral India Finance and Housing		-2.75-6.23-17.10-23.42-4.120.747.10
Reliance Home Finance		-10.09-26.79-34.29-57.64-32.57-11.22-3.18
India Home Loan		2.165.73-3.41-0.2210.06-2.22-5.37
Star Housing Finance		-17.56-38.58-30.77-69.49-77.39-46.01-17.14
Ind Bank Housing		-4.12-0.302.741.31-10.6615.290.72
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-5.96-13.64-12.99-3.74-7.00-5.99-1.00
Manraj Housing Finance		0-0.21-14.43-16.14-15.4119.3724.70

Over the last one year, Aadhar Housing Finance has gained 19.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Aadhar Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).

Aadhar Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aadhar Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5466.69464.49
10466.87466.33
20470.76469.23
50477.35475.98
100488.12481.71
200485.55477.93

Aadhar Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aadhar Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.19%, while DII stake increased to 8.45%, FII holding rose to 6.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aadhar Housing Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,12,7070.67246.27
31,15,3670.77153.06
20,40,9950.52100.27
17,08,8911.1883.96
12,46,8270.2461.26
9,62,1251.3447.27
7,30,0440.835.87
7,18,9011.1835.32
6,92,8260.8534.04
6,59,6990.332.41

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Aadhar Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:11 PM ISTAadhar Housing Fin. - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
Feb 27, 2026, 11:41 PM ISTAadhar Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 11:40 PM ISTAadhar Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTAadhar Housing Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider T
Feb 26, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTAadhar Housing Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Reclassification Of Promoters And

About Aadhar Housing Finance

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010KA1990PLC011409 and registration number is 011409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3107.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 431.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deo Shankar Tripathi
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rishi Anand
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sharmila A Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Dixit
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mehta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Prateek Roongta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Vikash Verma
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Aadhar Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Aadhar Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹452.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aadhar Housing Finance?

The Aadhar Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aadhar Housing Finance?

The market cap of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹19,663.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aadhar Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aadhar Housing Finance are ₹454.75 and ₹425.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aadhar Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadhar Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹547.75 and 52-week low of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹340.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aadhar Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aadhar Housing Finance has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -5.99% over 3 months, 18.75% over 1 year, 11.14% across 3 years, and 6.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aadhar Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aadhar Housing Finance are 19.09 and 2.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aadhar Housing Finance News

