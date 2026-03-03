Here's the live share price of Aadhar Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aadhar Housing Finance has gained 6.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.75%.
Aadhar Housing Finance’s current P/E of 19.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|0.03
|-5.31
|-6.59
|-12.17
|19.95
|11.14
|6.54
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-6.44
|-12.20
|-24.79
|-22.57
|-19.77
|-12.38
|LIC Housing Finance
|-0.47
|3.97
|-3.58
|-4.99
|5.70
|13.84
|2.66
|PNB Housing Finance
|-1.72
|-0.49
|-6.66
|3.38
|6.96
|19.14
|17.97
|Sammaan Capital
|-4.21
|-1.11
|-4.30
|5.92
|34.43
|14.99
|-7.85
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|0.97
|-15.23
|-13.48
|-28.00
|-23.23
|0.34
|-7.16
|Home First Finance Company India
|-8.62
|-4.54
|0.95
|-12.65
|10.56
|13.82
|15.35
|Can Fin Homes
|-6.36
|-10.78
|-7.05
|8.13
|42.85
|13.64
|11.22
|Aavas Financiers
|-1.74
|-12.94
|-15.04
|-22.21
|-25.80
|-11.99
|-11.40
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|1.68
|-9.18
|-15.97
|-19.41
|-4.60
|10.11
|5.95
|Repco Home Finance
|-2.47
|-6.15
|-5.44
|5.46
|17.73
|23.76
|3.14
|GIC Housing Finance
|-2.13
|-6.73
|-8.89
|-13.59
|-5.83
|-3.82
|1.42
|SRG Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-9.27
|-3.68
|-15.61
|-8.89
|10.00
|2.02
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-2.75
|-6.23
|-17.10
|-23.42
|-4.12
|0.74
|7.10
|Reliance Home Finance
|-10.09
|-26.79
|-34.29
|-57.64
|-32.57
|-11.22
|-3.18
|India Home Loan
|2.16
|5.73
|-3.41
|-0.22
|10.06
|-2.22
|-5.37
|Star Housing Finance
|-17.56
|-38.58
|-30.77
|-69.49
|-77.39
|-46.01
|-17.14
|Ind Bank Housing
|-4.12
|-0.30
|2.74
|1.31
|-10.66
|15.29
|0.72
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-5.96
|-13.64
|-12.99
|-3.74
|-7.00
|-5.99
|-1.00
|Manraj Housing Finance
|0
|-0.21
|-14.43
|-16.14
|-15.41
|19.37
|24.70
Over the last one year, Aadhar Housing Finance has gained 19.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Aadhar Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|466.69
|464.49
|10
|466.87
|466.33
|20
|470.76
|469.23
|50
|477.35
|475.98
|100
|488.12
|481.71
|200
|485.55
|477.93
In the latest quarter, Aadhar Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 75.19%, while DII stake increased to 8.45%, FII holding rose to 6.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,12,707
|0.67
|246.27
|31,15,367
|0.77
|153.06
|20,40,995
|0.52
|100.27
|17,08,891
|1.18
|83.96
|12,46,827
|0.24
|61.26
|9,62,125
|1.34
|47.27
|7,30,044
|0.8
|35.87
|7,18,901
|1.18
|35.32
|6,92,826
|0.85
|34.04
|6,59,699
|0.3
|32.41
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:11 PM IST
|Aadhar Housing Fin. - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
|Aadhar Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
|Aadhar Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Aadhar Housing Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider T
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Aadhar Housing Fin. - Disclosure Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Reclassification Of Promoters And
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66010KA1990PLC011409 and registration number is 011409. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3107.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 431.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹452.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aadhar Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹19,663.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aadhar Housing Finance are ₹454.75 and ₹425.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aadhar Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹547.75 and 52-week low of Aadhar Housing Finance is ₹340.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aadhar Housing Finance has shown returns of -1.72% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -5.99% over 3 months, 18.75% over 1 year, 11.14% across 3 years, and 6.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aadhar Housing Finance are 19.09 and 2.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.