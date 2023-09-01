Follow Us

YES Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.70₹17.60
₹17.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.40₹24.75
₹17.35
Open Price
₹16.85
Prev. Close
₹16.80
Volume
39,20,89,215

YES Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.73
  • R218.12
  • R318.63
  • Pivot
    17.22
  • S116.83
  • S216.32
  • S315.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.916.83
  • 1015.916.87
  • 2015.916.92
  • 5016.3316.85
  • 10014.9616.73
  • 20014.2316.56

YES Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

YES Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

YES Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 15077,92,6931.413.21
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund76,28,6511.412.93
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund70,07,5311.411.88
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF36,95,9371.766.26
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF32,02,2841.45.43
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF16,13,0421.42.73
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund15,35,3161.42.6
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund13,95,3751.42.37
360 ONE Quant Fund10,30,1132.781.75
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund8,95,9371.41.52
YES Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About YES Bank Ltd.

YES Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2003PLC143249 and registration number is 143249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19023.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5010.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Gandhi
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajan Pental
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Gurjar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thekepat Keshav Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kaul
    Nominee Director
  • Ms. Shweta Jalan
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Tewari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on YES Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of YES Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹48,311.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of YES Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of YES Bank Ltd. is 65.65 and PB ratio of YES Bank Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of YES Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for YES Bank Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of YES Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which YES Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹24.75 and 52-week low of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

