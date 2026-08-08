Here's the live share price of YES Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, YES Bank has gained 20.87% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, YES Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.76
|22.85
|10
|22.9
|22.92
|20
|23.27
|23.14
|50
|23.54
|23.08
|100
|21.71
|22.5
|200
|21.89
|21.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, YES Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.05%, FII holding fell to 46.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,35,48,800
|2
|226.2
|5,55,44,600
|0.56
|134.31
|2,51,91,000
|0.93
|60.91
|2,10,22,542
|1.47
|50.83
|1,52,68,120
|0.48
|36.92
|1,50,20,000
|1.45
|36.32
|60,30,000
|1.17
|14.58
|58,50,000
|0.98
|14.15
|54,42,500
|0.39
|13.16
|28,96,472
|0.48
|7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|YES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:55 PM IST IST
|YES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|YES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|YES Bank - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:20 AM IST IST
|YES Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
YES Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2003PLC143249 and registration number is 143249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30168.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6275.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for YES Bank is ₹22.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The YES Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of YES Bank is ₹71,249.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of YES Bank are ₹22.80 and ₹22.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which YES Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of YES Bank is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of YES Bank is ₹17.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The YES Bank has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, 20.87% over 1 year, 10.36% across 3 years, and 12.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of YES Bank are 18.88 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global