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YES Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

YES BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE BankexBSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Private BanksBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of YES Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.70 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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YES Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.63₹22.80
₹22.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.19₹25.77
₹22.70
Open Price
₹22.68
Prev. Close
₹22.80
Volume
29,69,655

Source: Dion Global

YES Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, YES Bank has gained 20.87% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, YES Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

YES Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

YES Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.7622.85
1022.922.92
2023.2723.14
5023.5423.08
10021.7122.5
20021.8921.87

Source: Dion Global

YES Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, YES Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.05%, FII holding fell to 46.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

YES Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,35,48,8002226.2
5,55,44,6000.56134.31
2,51,91,0000.9360.91
2,10,22,5421.4750.83
1,52,68,1200.4836.92
1,50,20,0001.4536.32
60,30,0001.1714.58
58,50,0000.9814.15
54,42,5000.3913.16
28,96,4720.487

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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YES Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTYES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:55 PM IST ISTYES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTYES Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 25, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTYES Bank - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 25, 2026, 05:20 AM IST ISTYES Bank - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About YES Bank

YES Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2003PLC143249 and registration number is 143249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30168.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6275.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rama Subramaniam Gandhi
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay M Tonse
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajan Pental
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sadashiv Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Gurjar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Veeravalli Kannan
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shinichiro Nishino
    Nominee Director

FAQs on YES Bank Share Price

What is the share price of YES Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for YES Bank is ₹22.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is YES Bank?

The YES Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of YES Bank?

The market cap of YES Bank is ₹71,249.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of YES Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of YES Bank are ₹22.80 and ₹22.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of YES Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which YES Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of YES Bank is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of YES Bank is ₹17.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the YES Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The YES Bank has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, 20.87% over 1 year, 10.36% across 3 years, and 12.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of YES Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of YES Bank are 18.88 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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