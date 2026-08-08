What is the share price of YES Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for YES Bank is ₹22.70 as on .

What kind of stock is YES Bank? The YES Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of YES Bank? The market cap of YES Bank is ₹71,249.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of YES Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of YES Bank are ₹22.80 and ₹22.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of YES Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which YES Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of YES Bank is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of YES Bank is ₹17.19 as on .

How has the YES Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The YES Bank has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -5.46% for the past month, 0.8% over 3 months, 20.87% over 1 year, 10.36% across 3 years, and 12.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of YES Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of YES Bank are 18.88 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global