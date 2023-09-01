Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|77,92,693
|1.4
|13.21
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|76,28,651
|1.4
|12.93
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|70,07,531
|1.4
|11.88
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|36,95,937
|1.76
|6.26
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|32,02,284
|1.4
|5.43
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|16,13,042
|1.4
|2.73
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|15,35,316
|1.4
|2.6
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|13,95,375
|1.4
|2.37
|360 ONE Quant Fund
|10,30,113
|2.78
|1.75
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|8,95,937
|1.4
|1.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
YES Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65190MH2003PLC143249 and registration number is 143249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19023.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5010.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹48,311.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of YES Bank Ltd. is 65.65 and PB ratio of YES Bank Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for YES Bank Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which YES Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹24.75 and 52-week low of YES Bank Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.