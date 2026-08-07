What is the share price of Britannia Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries is ₹5,515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Britannia Industries? The Britannia Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Britannia Industries? The market cap of Britannia Industries is ₹132,838.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Britannia Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Britannia Industries are ₹5,660.00 and ₹5,480.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Britannia Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Britannia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Britannia Industries is ₹6,336.95 and 52-week low of Britannia Industries is ₹5,038.00 as on .

How has the Britannia Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Britannia Industries has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, 0.71% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Britannia Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Britannia Industries are 51.01 and 26.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global