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Britannia Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Theme
ConsumptionFMCGManufacturingMNCsRural
Index
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Here's the live share price of Britannia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,515.00 Closed
1.57₹ 85.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Britannia Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,480.10₹5,660.00
₹5,515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,038.00₹6,336.95
₹5,515.00
Open Price
₹5,480.10
Prev. Close
₹5,430.00
Volume
1,01,606

Source: Dion Global

Britannia Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Britannia Industries has gained 0.71% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Britannia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Zydus Wellness (3.39%).

Britannia Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Britannia Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,471.675,415.73
105,448.325,420.03
205,405.15,400.47
505,291.175,384.13
1005,461.025,464.73
2005,704.965,562

Source: Dion Global

Britannia Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Britannia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.93%, FII holding fell to 13.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Britannia Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,00,4261.28926.59
15,08,5220.73776.36
14,68,1610.95755.59
12,67,1861.75652.16
12,51,2923.79643.98
11,29,6001.51581.35
8,69,1250.81447.3
8,41,4400.84433.05
8,28,9062.11426.6
8,00,9280.39412.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Britannia Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTBritannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 PM IST ISTBritannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTBritannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTBritannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTBritannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15412WB1918PLC002964 and registration number is 002964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18445.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Venkataraman
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jehangir N Wadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ajay Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Y S P Thorat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Dubash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip M Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil S Lalbhai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakshit Hargave
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Britannia Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Britannia Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries is ₹5,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Britannia Industries?

The Britannia Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Britannia Industries?

The market cap of Britannia Industries is ₹132,838.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Britannia Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Britannia Industries are ₹5,660.00 and ₹5,480.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Britannia Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Britannia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Britannia Industries is ₹6,336.95 and 52-week low of Britannia Industries is ₹5,038.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Britannia Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Britannia Industries has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, 0.71% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Britannia Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Britannia Industries are 51.01 and 26.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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