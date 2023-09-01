Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.79
|-6.79
|-3.13
|2.52
|20.76
|19.07
|36.77
|-1.24
|-3.01
|0.18
|16.69
|11.05
|35.30
|94.31
|-1.82
|12.68
|34.85
|32.26
|17.65
|110.46
|108.67
|2.95
|1.57
|6.43
|30.42
|8.69
|59.51
|59.51
|2.45
|0.57
|27.49
|35.34
|53.39
|53.39
|53.39
|-0.79
|-1.37
|11.75
|9.36
|-7.83
|-1.06
|-16.63
|2.40
|3.76
|-2.07
|13.18
|0.89
|16.26
|16.26
|1.69
|-2.78
|-2.82
|-4.35
|22.01
|265.08
|560.81
|-0.87
|16.20
|33.37
|102.09
|200.98
|75.41
|75.41
|6.22
|7.38
|15.33
|31.51
|-5.57
|-8.33
|-8.33
|0.43
|-0.38
|42.96
|52.26
|34.95
|21.15
|21.15
|-3.37
|18.91
|44.58
|84.01
|34.76
|39.01
|62.52
|2.53
|-0.74
|25.56
|49.13
|50.57
|198.97
|299.65
|2.66
|1.57
|22.41
|76.87
|54.57
|44.51
|-16.35
|-2.43
|13.59
|98.55
|148.97
|82.74
|89.82
|-35.33
|0.09
|0.53
|0.84
|22.34
|76.29
|172.55
|62.90
|3.71
|9.90
|18.92
|19.89
|16.65
|55.79
|-17.59
|-2.62
|-4.66
|-0.71
|2.16
|6.61
|285.41
|380.21
|27.45
|101.25
|152.78
|239.58
|505.54
|989.71
|584.19
|6.90
|-2.39
|6.90
|41.50
|136.90
|105.14
|105.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|22,07,837
|0.65
|1,058.43
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|20,94,972
|2.56
|1,004.32
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|11,20,596
|1.1
|537.21
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|5,86,699
|0.65
|281.26
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|4,78,871
|1.91
|229.57
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|3,46,563
|0.7
|166.14
|UTI MNC Fund
|2,52,000
|4.59
|120.81
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,96,578
|0.26
|94.24
|SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund
|1,95,000
|1.87
|93.48
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|1,83,683
|0.65
|88.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Britannia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15412WB1918PLC002964 and registration number is 002964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13371.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹1,07,613.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 46.35 and PB ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 30.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹4,484.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Britannia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹5,270.35 and 52-week low of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹3,564.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.