What is the Market Cap of Britannia Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹1,07,613.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 46.35 and PB ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 30.45 as on .

What is the share price of Britannia Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹4,484.35 as on .