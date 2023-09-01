Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Britannia Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹4,484.35 Closed
0.3716.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Britannia Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,426.00₹4,491.95
₹4,484.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,564.10₹5,270.35
₹4,484.35
Open Price
₹4,475.00
Prev. Close
₹4,467.75
Volume
3,83,094

Britannia Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,512.73
  • R24,535.32
  • R34,578.68
  • Pivot
    4,469.37
  • S14,446.78
  • S24,403.42
  • S34,380.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,784.014,511.25
  • 103,776.954,527.19
  • 203,7944,588.81
  • 503,731.014,700.3
  • 1003,677.214,673.28
  • 2003,540.884,499.79

Britannia Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Britannia Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Britannia Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF22,07,8370.651,058.43
SBI Blue Chip Fund20,94,9722.561,004.32
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund11,20,5961.1537.21
UTI Nifty 50 ETF5,86,6990.65281.26
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund4,78,8711.91229.57
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund3,46,5630.7166.14
UTI MNC Fund2,52,0004.59120.81
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,96,5780.2694.24
SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund1,95,0001.8793.48
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES1,83,6830.6588.06
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Britannia Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15412WB1918PLC002964 and registration number is 002964. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13371.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Varun Berry
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avijit Deb
    Director
  • Mr. N Venkataraman
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Keki Dadiseth
    Director
  • Dr. Ajai Puri
    Director
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Director
  • Dr. Ajay Shah
    Director
  • Dr. Y S P Thorat
    Director
  • Mr. Keki Elavia
    Director
  • Mrs. Tanya Dubash
    Director
  • Mr. Rajneet Singh Kohli
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on Britannia Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Britannia Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹1,07,613.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 46.35 and PB ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd. is 30.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Britannia Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹4,484.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Britannia Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Britannia Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹5,270.35 and 52-week low of Britannia Industries Ltd. is ₹3,564.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data