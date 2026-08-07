Here's the live share price of Britannia Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Britannia Industries has gained 0.71% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%), Bikaji Foods International (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Britannia Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Zydus Wellness (3.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,471.67
|5,415.73
|10
|5,448.32
|5,420.03
|20
|5,405.1
|5,400.47
|50
|5,291.17
|5,384.13
|100
|5,461.02
|5,464.73
|200
|5,704.96
|5,562
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Britannia Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.93%, FII holding fell to 13.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,00,426
|1.28
|926.59
|15,08,522
|0.73
|776.36
|14,68,161
|0.95
|755.59
|12,67,186
|1.75
|652.16
|12,51,292
|3.79
|643.98
|11,29,600
|1.51
|581.35
|8,69,125
|0.81
|447.3
|8,41,440
|0.84
|433.05
|8,28,906
|2.11
|426.6
|8,00,928
|0.39
|412.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Britannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 PM IST IST
|Britannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Britannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Britannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Britannia Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Britannia Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1918 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15412WB1918PLC002964 and registration number is 002964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pasteurised milk whether or not in bottles/ polythene packs etc. (plain or flavoured). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18445.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Britannia Industries is ₹5,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Britannia Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Britannia Industries is ₹132,838.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Britannia Industries are ₹5,660.00 and ₹5,480.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Britannia Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Britannia Industries is ₹6,336.95 and 52-week low of Britannia Industries is ₹5,038.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Britannia Industries has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 1.25% for the past month, -5.09% over 3 months, 0.71% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Britannia Industries are 51.01 and 26.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global